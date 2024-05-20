Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The solar industry has been in contraction for over a year now. However, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has not only beat the industry, they have also continued to grow at a breakneck pace. As the largest domestic solar manufacturer and most valuable solar company globally, First Solar is well positioned to take advantage of increasing demand for solar panels and government incentives designed to boost domestic production.

This article will cover the state of the grid scale solar market, competition with China including oversupply and trade restrictions, the growth of First Solar, and their valuation metrics.

Solar Market Outlook and Bookings

The broader solar market has been in contraction due to interest rate pressures, but First Solar has remained largely unaffected due to their large bookings backlog and focus on grid scale projects. Solar is the largest source of new grid scale projects and is expected to provide 5.6% of total generation in 2024 and 7.0% in 2025. I expect the trend towards more solar to continue because of decarbonization goals by large tech companies (see below), government incentives, and the low levelized cost of energy ($28 to $41 per MWh) associated with grid scale solar. It should be noted that residential rooftop solar is one of the most expensive forms of generation ($147 to $221 per MWh) and the residential solar market has taken the largest hit in this down-cycle.

Annual Change in US Electric Power Sector Capacity and Generation by Source (EIA Today in Energy)

First Solar had another successful quarter, generating new bookings. They added 854 MW since February, and 2.7 GW year to date. The bookings were signed at an average selling price (ASP) of 31.3 cents per watt, which is $845 million in future revenue with the potential to increase the final ASP due to technology adjusters that contractually increase the ASP if First Solar can provide a better product at the time of delivery. Their total bookings are 72.8 GW at an ASP of 29.9 cents per watt excluding adjusters, which yields a total order book worth $23.4 billion in future revenue. First Solar has long-term supply agreements with many of their customers, some of which go into the 2030s, which are included in the total bookings. Their near-term production opportunities are 29.4 GW, which is more than enough to keep their factories working full-time. In Q1 they produced 3.6 GW split between their S6 and S7 modules.

Potential Booking Opportunities (First Solar Q1 FY24 Earnings Presentation)

At the moment, the largest demand driver for their panels are large tech firms expanding their data center capacity. Analysis by McKinsey expects data centers to consume more than 50 GW by 2030 and many operators have pledged to use renewable energy to power their data centers, such as Microsoft's (MSFT) pledge to be carbon negative by 2030. First Solar's management believes they are well positioned because their solar panels have the lowest environmental footprint in the industry. Additionally, being a domestic manufacturer eliminates concerns around slave labor being used by Chinese solar companies in Xinjiang.

Management disclosed that they have seen some project delays and are working with clients to extend delivery schedules as needed. This is the opposite of what Shoals Technologies (SHLS), an electrical balance of system supplier (think wiring) has seen. EBOS comes after solar panels are installed, and they have seen a noticeable increase in delayed projects due to long lead times for electrical equipment, permitting issues, and long interconnection queues. The difference in experience between the two companies could be due to the difference in where they are on the project schedule, or it could be client mix.

Revenue in the quarter was $794 million, which is down from Q4, which is aligned with their historical performance. Looking at prior years, First Solar generates the least amount of revenue in Q1 and the most in Q4. Gross margins were 44% for the quarter, which is a healthy margin given the stiff competition they face from China. Management guided for sales to be weighted to the back half of the year, with approximately 35% to 40% of revenue in H1 and the remaining 60% to 65% in H2. Their original 2024 guidance for annual revenue in the range of $4.4 to 4.6 billion was also reconfirmed.

Expanding in India and the US

First Solar has manufacturing facilities throughout Asia and the US. They are focusing their expansion efforts in India and the US at the moment. In the US, First Solar is working on building new factories in Alabama, Louisiana, and Ohio, while their India facility is in the process of ramping. As shown in the graph below, their production capacity has grown greatly in just the past 5 years. In 2019, they had 5 GW of nameplate production capacity, by the end of the year they expect to have 21 GW online, and by 2026 they will have 25 GW of capacity.

First Solar's Rapid Manufacturing Growth (First Solar 2023 Analyst Day Presentation)

First Solar's US-based manufacturing facilities also entitle them to tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act. Management expects to earn around $1 billion in Section 45X tax credits this year. As more production comes online, I would expect this to increase in subsequent years.

Trade Restrictions vs. China

The CEO spent a considerable amount of time during the earnings call discussing the current state of the solar market in China, the impacts China's oversupply is having on the solar market globally, and steps they are taking to position the company.

China has built up their solar production capacity over the years with the help of government subsidies, allowing Chinese solar companies to over expand and sell modules below cost. Last year, 390 GW of solar generation capacity was installed globally. China meanwhile, has around 844 GW of solar production capacity, and they are expected to add another 500 to 600 GW of production capacity this year. That would put China's production capacity at 3.5x global demand.

An American Value Chain (First Solar Economic Impact Study)

First Solar joined the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing, which is a group of 7 US based manufacturers. The goal of the group is to pressure the federal government to crack down on Chinese dumping of panels, which makes it harder for domestic producers to compete, resulting in increased reliance on China. The alliance filed for an anti-dumping and countervailing petition with the US International Trade Commission and US Department of Commerce shortly before the earnings call. It was just announced last week that the commerce department would open an investigation into solar imports to determine if they are being unfairly subsidized. The White House also announced tariffs on solar cells, whether they are assembled on not, would be increasing from 25% to 50% by the end of the year. India has also begun enforcing restrictions on Chinese imports to protect local manufacturing. India has reinstated their Approved Models and Manufacturers and only approved panels can be used in government projects or government assisted projects, including net metering installations. The CEO said that Europe, on the other hand "currently appears to not have the political will to consider trade barriers that could address dumping, [but they] are encouraged by decisions [by the] EU's foreign subsidies regulations to investigate potentially illegal subsidies to Chinese solar and wind manufacturers".

The fight is far from over, but tariffs and other restrictions appear likely to become normal within the solar industry. I don't believe this will hurt the long-term demand for solar, but it will cause disturbances around the announcement of changes in policy. A potential comparable industry is automobiles, which benefits from heavy trade restrictions.

Research and Development Pipeline

First Solar is the leading thin-film Cadmium Telluride PV manufacturer, and they have heavily invested in recycling where their cradle to cradle system can recover over 90% of materials to be reused to make new modules.

Part of their Ohio facility is a new R&D center and production line dedicated to perovskite development. Perovskite solar cells are seen as the next generation in solar technology, leading to better efficiency and lower costs. Management expects the new facility to open during the second half of the year. They are also working on tandem cells which combine multiple solar cell technologies to capture a wider spectrum, leading to improved efficiency. At a minimum, they are working on copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) thin film panels in combination with their perovskite panel, which could provide up to 29.7% efficiency. For comparison, their best available Series 7 panel has an efficiency of 19.7%.

Another technology First Solar is rolling out are their CuRe modules. In CuRe panels, some of the copper is replaced with other metals, resulting in improved performance and longevity. Management expects to begin production at their Ohio facility in Q4, and they plan to convert existing production lines next year.

Strong Balance Sheet to Support Growth

First Solar has a strong balance sheet with $1,990 million in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments with only $682 million in debt. As shown in the diagram below from their 2023 analyst day, their future CAPEX is weighted towards 2024. On the earnings call management said that the development of CuRe technology was progressing better than expected which would result in lower CAPEX than they had guided.

Capital Expenditure Forecast (First Solar 2023 Analyst Day Presentation)

Valuation Metrics and Buy Rating

First Solar has seen a lot of growth over the last 5 years in both share price and revenue. The company currently has a forward P/E of 14.55, making it look like a value stock compared to the rest of the solar industry. Wall Street estimates year over year growth in EPS of 70% in 2024, 60% in 2025, and 40% in 2026. Using the average of the next three years and a TTM P/E of 20.72 yields a PEG ratio of 0.366. This ultra-low PEG ratio implies First Solar is cheap for the growth it is expected to experience.

First Solar 5 Year Stock Price History (Koyfin)

The growth in their EPS will come from the expanded production capacity discussed above and it will come from improved margins due to IRA tax benefits. The chart below shows their expected future margin profile with and without IRA Section 45X tax credits. Management expects to increase margins around 10% organically, but the largest contribution is from the IRA. They are guiding gross margins to increase from 44% (which is where they were in Q1) to 60% by 2026.

Steadily Improving Margins (First Solar 2023 Analyst Day Presentation)

I am giving First Solar a buy rating. Their high expected rate of growth in both their production and solar demand, combined with their low P/E for a high growth company, and receipt of substantial government incentives make them a compelling investment. I hadn't looked at First Solar in the past and I definitely missed out, but I will be adding them to my portfolio going forward.

Conclusion & Risks

The solar market is growing rapidly, and governments globally are encouraging its growth. This has led to significant competition, especially from China which has provided subsidies, resulting in a large capacity oversupply. Changes in government incentives, tariffs, and interest rates will impact where projects are built, and which supplier wins the contract. First Solar's rapid increase in margins comes from IRA tax incentives. These incentives will eventually expire or could be repealed sooner.

Since First Solar is a domestic manufacturer, and they are the current technology leader, I expect they will be successful into the future, no matter what actions the government takes. Solar will continue to be an increasing part of our electricity generation capacity, and First Solar is in a prime position to benefit from the build out.