In November, I believed that shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were muddling through. The company has seen sluggish sales and while they were down from the peak, I was notably downbeat because of the severe margin pressure associated with the revenue declines.

Currently, small revenue green shoots are definitely seen, but margins are lagging here. This makes me quite cautious to remain upbeat after shares have seen huge momentum over the past half a year, making me a seller on rips here.

Enabling Semiconductor Technology

Ultra Clean enables semiconductor technology in the preparation phase, including front-end processing, lithography, implant, CMP, etch deposition and water cleaning, among others.

The company generated about a billion in sales from these activities pre-pandemic (up from half a billion in the mid-2010s), yet these were lower margin businesses, with operating margins reported in the mid-single digits. Moreover, the company was heavily reliant on Lam Research (LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT), with these two customers combined being responsible for about two-thirds of sales.

Mostly being a $10-$20 stock since 2000, shares saw a huge rally to the $60s in spring of 2021, as the company was a huge beneficiary of the pandemic. The company doubled sales towards $2 billion as operating margins rose to the high single digits.

Picking Up The Story

With about 45 million shares trading in their $10-$20s, this was a rather small-cap, although the valuation rose during 2021. This period of time coincided with peak sales of $2.1 billion in 2021, and even $2.4 billion in 2022.

Operating momentum, and related to that confidence, made that the company announced a $348 million deal for purity and industrial flow system manufacturer Ham-Let, all while (adjusted) earnings were reported at around $4 per share, with this performance driving shares to peak to their sixties in spring of 2021.

The Performance Drops Off

Early in 2023 it was clear that the performance was dropping off, with revenues reported at $433 million, $422 million and $435 million in the first three quarters of 2023, respectively. While the revenues were pretty stable at a $1.7 billion level, which did not look too shabby given the past performance, the issue was that adjusted earnings of around $4 per share had come down a long way. In fact, earnings were coming in close to break-even levels, as cost control (or lack thereof) seemed to be the real issue.

With 45 million shares trading at $25, the market value of the firm stood at just over $1.1 billion, with the enterprise valued at just over $1.2 billion, equal to 0.7 times sales of over $1.7 billion. This looked low, but realistic earnings were not found based on a still substantial sales base, which made me cautious.

With the company announcing the purchase of HIS Innovation Group, a supplier to the sub-fab industry, net debt would increase a bit. Deal terms called for a $50 million cash component and a similar earn-out, marking a somewhat more expensive deal given its $57 million revenue contribution.

Holding a tiny position at that time, I failed to have conviction to initiate a position in greater size, notably as I was puzzled behind the real reasons for the softer earnings (in relation to still a solid revenue base).

A Massive Recovery

Partially driven by the AI craze, shares of Ultra Clean have seen huge momentum as of late, having risen from $25 to $45 per share, with shares even trading at $49 recently.

When the company posted its results in fourth quarter results in February, shares had already recovered to the $40s. While revenues of $445 million were down 21% on an annual basis, it marked modest sequential revenue growth. While the modest revenue growth was welcomed, adjusted earnings came in at just $0.19 per share, with GAAP losses posted at $0.08 per share. Net debt was pretty stable at $171 million, that is after the deal for HIS closed.

The near-term outlook was not too pretty, as frankly I believed that the guidance range was wide. First quarter sales are seen between $430-$480 million, with adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $0.13 per share.

In May, investors got a conformation that a recovery was real. First quarter sales of nearly $478 million were up 10% (amidst easy comparables), but this revealed strong sequential revenue growth. Adjusted earnings improved to $0.27 per share, with a net loss of $0.21 per share driven by higher taxes, mostly. Net debt ticked up modestly to $182 million, as investors looked forward to a further recovery.

Second quarter sales are seen at a midpoint of $490 million, plus or minus $25 million, with adjusted earnings seen at $0.26 per share, plus or minus ten cents. This looks relatively conservative, and while revenues have recovered to a $2 billion revenue rate, I am far from impressed because of the lack of profitability here.

And Now?

The truth is that growth and acquisitions have cut the company's exposure to Applied Materials and Lam Research to just over half of sales here, as the company has taken on more semi customers across foundry, logic and memory.

While I applaud the continued sales advancement of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc., I am not too impressed with the earnings guidance here. While the current valuation comes in just over 1 times sales and this is relatively modest, expectations have risen quite a bit here. Shares trade 40 times earnings based on the second quarter guidance, all while the company already runs at a $2 billion sales base already.

It appears that investors have priced in pretty aggressive margin gains here, and with the shares showing advancements ahead of the company's performance itself, I am leaning a bit cautious here.