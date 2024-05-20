AppLovin: A Compelling Investment Opportunity For Growth Investors

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • AppLovin's stock has risen 41% since its Q4 2023 earnings report, beating the S&P 500.
  • The company's first quarter 2024 results exceeded revenue and earnings estimates, with significant growth in the Software Platform segment.
  • Its AI-powered Software Platform helps developers market and monetize their apps, and the company expects further growth in its business.

Woman having coffee and texting on her phone at home

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I first wrote about AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) a few weeks after it reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on February 14, 2024, and I initiated my coverage with a buy. Since that buy call, the stock

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
4.6K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, AMZN, U either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News