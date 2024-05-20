AppLovin: A Compelling Investment Opportunity For Growth Investors

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I first wrote about AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) a few weeks after it reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on February 14, 2024, and I initiated my coverage with a buy. Since that buy call, the stock has been up around 41% compared to the S&P 500 (SPX), which only rose 4.51%. The company recently reported its first quarter 2024 results on May 8, beating analysts' revenue estimates by approximately 9% and analysts' Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings-per-share ("EPS") estimates by 22%. The stock rose 14% the day after the company released its first-quarter earnings.

Despite the stock trading near its 52-week high of $88.50, there are multiple reasons to invest in it. It's a massive generator of free cash flow, it has high revenue and earnings growth, and the company has made wise use of share buybacks over the last year, sharply reducing diluted average common shares. Additionally, the stock's valuation still leaves room for potential upside.

This article will discuss the company's first quarter 2024 earnings report, briefly touching on how it uses Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), its valuation, its risks, and why I still consider the company a buy.

Impressive first quarter results and excellent future prospects

Applovin First Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter.

As the above table shows, the Software Platform segment has grown substantially over the last year. The segment only made up 49.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023, but it made up 64% in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, the Software Platform segment makes up approximately 90% of profitability as measured by adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization).

The Software Platform segment helps developers to market and monetize their apps. The company's 2023 10-K defines what the Software Platform does (emphasis added):

Our comprehensive, end-to-end Software Platform delivers value by helping companies scale their businesses and maximize their revenue. Specifically, our Software Platform, which is powered by AXON, our AI-based recommendation engine, enables advertisers to automate their marketing, engagement, and monetization efforts in three core ways. First, we provide marketing technology that allows advertisers to reach more of the most suitable users with personalized content in order to increase the number of users who download and engage with their content. Second, we provide advertisers with monetization and analytics technology to maximize the value of their advertising inventory by obtaining a high price for each impression. Third, we provide developers a set of capabilities to optimize their apps and help streamline their businesses. Additionally, we have entered the CTV [connected TV] advertising market with the integration of Wurl.

Applovin 2023 10-K

When developers create an app, they need a way for users to find the app and download it, which is what the program AppDiscovery does. I emphasized Axon in the above quote because the company's AI technology is a recent development, launching in early 2023. AppDiscovery, using the AI technology AXON, has improved ad targeting, resulting in advertisers increasing their Return on Ad Spend and improved user retention. Part of the reason the Software Platform grew revenue so fast over the previous year is that AXON is improving developers' app user acquisition -- increasing demand for the company's software. The second reason is the ad market is recovering. On the first quarter 2024 earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Adam Foroughi said:

Advertisers have increased their spend on our platform as a result of the improved performance from AXON. And now, we're seeing the industry return to growth. We stated the operating leverage of our software platform business is as good as any technology company in the world. In one year, our quarterly software business revenue grew from $355 million to $678 million. Of this incremental $323 million of revenue, 84% or $273 million flowed through to adjusted EBITDA [Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization].

At this time, the company uses AXON-powered AppDiscovery primarily to market games; however, on the earnings call, CEO Foroughi said:

There is nothing that limits our models to just gaming. By expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce, we expect our AI models to improve with added demand diversity. As we continue to execute on the previously discussed themes, we expect to see further growth in our business.

The CEO also added on the earnings call that improvements to AXON will be a "key driver of growth" moving forward. So, you should monitor what management says about AXON in future company communications, including how it improves marketers' results. The more AXON improves advertisers' results compared to alternative solutions, the more demand there will be for its Software Platform solutions. I will discuss the platform's other solutions in future articles, Max, Adjust, and Wurl.

AppLovin's other revenue segment is named Apps. Although Apps only grew revenue by 5% year-over-year compared to the Software Platform's revenue growth of 91% year-over-year, the segment still served its purpose as a way to collect data for AXON. The company described its Apps segment in its 2023 10-K: "Today, our Apps consist of a globally diversified portfolio of over 200 free-to-play mobile games across five genres, run by eleven studios located worldwide with a deep bench of talented developers." The company also stated about the Apps segment in the 10-K (emphasis added): "As we increase our scale and reach, we benefit from compounding improvements to AXON, our AI-powered advertising engine, which in turn improves the efficacy and growth of our Software Platform solutions." Even though the App segment produces slower growth, it provides valuable data that the company uses to improve AXON's algorithms. So, the Apps segment indirectly helps drive growth in the Software Platform segment. The 10-K also indicated that management won't limit its App segment to only producing games. It could expand into e-commerce, social media, and CTV and potentially partner with mobile phone carriers and manufacturers through its Array product.

The following chart shows that AppLovin grew consolidated first-quarter total revenue by 47.90% year-over-year, as revenue growth continued rebounding from the downturn that began in 2022.

The first image below shows AppLovin's profitability on an adjusted EBITDA and GAAP net income basis. The second image shows the reconciliation of net income (Loss) with adjusted EBITDA. The company includes adjusted EBITDA alongside GAAP results, as management believes that by excluding certain one-time expenses, EBITDA provides a more apples-to-apples comparison of its operational profitability from quarter to quarter.

Applovin First Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter Applovin First Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter

AppLovin substantially increased its first quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin by 14 points to 52% year-over-year. It also increased its net margin from a 1% loss in the previous year's comparable quarter to 22% in the first quarter of 2024. Thus, the company has displayed healthy top-line growth while significantly expanding profitability over the last year, which is why it has attracted bullish investors. In contrast, Unity Software (U), a competitor, has run into hard times recently.

The table below shows management's guidance for the second quarter. The revenue guidance implies that the second quarter's revenue growth will be approximately 43% year-over-year. The implied adjusted EBITDA growth is around 68% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance calls for an expansion of around 9 points.

Applovin First Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter

AppLovin's cash flow from operations ("CFO") to sales ratio is 32.15%, meaning that for every dollar of revenue the company generates, around $0.32 is converted into CFO—an excellent cash conversion rate.

Since the company barely pays any capital expenditures, almost all the CFO it generates turns into FCF. This company can potentially become a strong FCF generator over the long term.

As you can see on the chart below, the company has a significant amount of debt compared to the cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet. AppLovin has a moderately high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, and although the company is not in distress, investors should closely monitor its debt situation. It has a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.69. A number between one and three generally indicates the company has a manageable debt burden. If you see this number rise above four, alarm bells should go off. The company's interest coverage is 4.58, signaling it generates more than enough operating income to cover its interest payments.

During the first quarter, the company significantly restructured its debt. CFO Matt Stumpf said:

During the quarter, we amended our term loans, capitalizing on favorable market conditions to further reduce interest expense, while at the same time amending our loans to include outstanding revolver borrowings previously used for share repurchases. Continuing our commitment to share management, in Q1, we repurchased and withheld a total of 14.9 million shares of our stock. Net of issuances during the quarter, we reduced our total shares outstanding by approximately 3%. Since we began our share management activities in early 2022, we have spent nearly $2.6 billion to repurchase and withhold a combined 79 million shares, that's a remarkable 20% pro forma reduction in our total shares outstanding.

There is a lot to like about AppLovin for those looking for a profitable growth stock in the current environment.

Risks

AppLovin is reliant on third-party platforms, mainly Apple's (AAPL) App Store, Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) Google Play Store, and Meta Platforms' (META) Facebook, to distribute apps. These platforms can change their policies anytime and make Applovin's business challenging. Management gave several examples in its 10-K of the above platforms, creating issues with policy changes. The first example the company gave was when Apple changed its Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) policies, which forced AppLovin to alter its data collection practices. The second example the 10-K gave was Alphabet's Privacy Sandbox initiative for Android, designed to limit advertisers' ability to track users on Android. If AppLovin violates one of these major platforms' policies, the platform operators could remove the game or ban the company altogether from the platform. Its 10-K states:

If we violate, or a distribution platform provider believes we have violated, a distribution platform's terms of service, or if there is any change or deterioration in our relationship with such distribution provider, that platform provider could limit or discontinue our access to its platform. For example, in August 2020, Apple and Google removed a mobile game developed by one of our competitors from their platforms for violating their standard policies and terms of service. If one of our distribution platform partners were to limit or discontinue the distribution of our Apps on their platform, it could adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

In addition to AppLovin relying on Google, Apple, and Facebook's platforms, those companies offer competing services for developers to market and monetize their apps. The company's 10-K also identified several other significant competitors: Unity Software, Microsoft (MSFT), which acquired Activision Blizzard on October 13, 2023, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), which completed the acquisition of Zynga on May 23, 2022, and Snap (SNAP). The 10-K also mentioned that Amazon (AMZN) could enter the space. All of the above companies, except Unity Software and Snap, are larger than AppLovin and have considerably more resources to invest in gaming apps and advertising tools.

Valuation

AppLovin trades at a price-to-FCF (P/FCF) of 25.30, slightly above its five-year median P/FCF of 22.81. Some may argue that the market is somewhat overvaluing the stock.

The stock's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is 8.13, higher than its three-year median and above the Information Technology sector median of 3.05. Some people might argue that the market overvalues the stock. The Seeking Alpha quant rates the stock's valuation a D.

Another way to look at the company's P/S ratio is to use it as a way to predict the stock's price when it reports fourth quarter 2024 earnings. It had a trailing 12-month revenue/share of $10.26 at the end of the March quarter. On May 8, the day the company reported its first quarter 2024 earnings, it had a P/S ratio of 7.21. AppLovin grew its first quarter 2024 revenue by 11% sequentially. Analysts expect revenue growth to slow sequentially this year to a compound annual growth rate of 2.50% between the first and fourth quarters.

Assuming that the number of shares remains the same and the company grows revenue at 2.5% each quarter, the following table shows the company's predicted revenue/share in the fourth quarter. I also assume that the P/S ratio remains the same; the stock price would equal the P/S ratio (7.21) times the revenue/share (11.05) or a price of $79.67 when the company reports fourth-quarter earnings. This estimation is very conservative as the company reduced its outstanding total shares by around 3% year-over-year in the first quarter and has recently been actively buying back stock. If the company continues buying back stock, the stock price could be much higher when it reports fourth-quarter results. Additionally, analysts have revised these revenue estimates up over the last six months, meaning the actual growth may be higher than my assumptions.

Period Revenue/share TTM Sequential Revenue Growth Q1 2024 $10.26 11% Q2 2024 $10.52 2.5% Q3 2024 $10.78 2.5% Q4 2024 $11.05 2.5% Click to enlarge

The following table shows AppLovin's forward P/E and EPS estimates. The company's 2025 forward P/E is 22.36 for an estimated 2025 annual growth of 27.27%. I believe the market undervalues a stock with a forward P/E ratio under its year-over-year growth rate. Suppose AppLovin's forward P/E was 27.27, the same as its 2025 estimated growth rate; the stock price would be $101.44, around 22% above the closing stock price on May 16, 2024. Since I believe the market will value this company more on EPS and FCF growth over revenue growth, my fair value for the stock is $101.44.

Seeking Alpha

When I performed a reverse discounted cash flow ("DCF") in my last article on the company, the DCF showed that the company needed to grow FCF 10% annually for ten years to justify a $57.39 price on February 23, 2024.

Previous Reverse DCF

The third quarter of FY 2024 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $1037 Terminal growth rate 2% Discount Rate 11.5% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 10% Current Stock Price (February 23, 2024, closing price) $57.39 Terminal FCF value $2.744 billion Discounted Terminal Value $9.724 billion Click to enlarge

I said in that article, "An FCF growth rate of 10% over the next ten years could be more than achievable if you believe the company is an emerging FCF machine." Let's look at an updated reverse DCF after the company's latest earnings report.

Reverse DCF

The third quarter of FY 2024 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $1,164 Terminal growth rate 2% Discount Rate 11.5% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 12.3% Current Stock Price (February 23, 2024, closing price) $83.18 Terminal FCF value $3.825 billion Discounted Terminal Value $15.150 billion FCF margin 32.10% Click to enlarge

Considering that Applovin grew annual FCF at a compound annual growth rate of 52.87% since the end of 2019 and looks like it will be an FCF machine over the foreseeable future, I believe a growth rate of 12.3% over the next ten years is very achievable.

Investors should consider buying after an excellent earnings report

Over the last year, AppLovin has rapidly grown revenue, earnings, and FCF, all attributes desirable in this higher-for-longer interest rate environment. The company is also one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI, not named NVIDIA (NVDA), as its results markedly improved after introducing AXON to its marketing and monetization products. Although the company no longer sells at bargain basement prices, the stock still sells at a valuation that leaves room for potential upside if an investor buys at the current stock price (As of May 17). Suppose you want a solid growth stock that will benefit from the AI revolution. Consider putting AppLovin on your buy list. I reiterate my buy recommendation.