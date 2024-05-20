PM Images

Provided the market's tenacity to move higher, being a bear doesn't pay off much of the time. I know this from first-hand experience. I was often bearish and unsuccessful in the early stages of my investment career. Of course, I am not saying that a healthy dose of caution is not a good thing, and being perma bullish is probably not healthy in any market and any regard. Nonetheless, I've discovered that it's much more productive to find reasons to be optimistic about stocks rather than to try to pick reasons why the bullish thesis may fall apart. After all, we are likely in the early stages of a bull market cycle (could be long-term), and there could be much more upside in future years.

The S&P 500 (SP500) (SPX) closed around a new ATH as the market digested recent earnings season, crucial data, and other factors. Despite the prospects for near-term volatility, the market is setting up for interest rate cutting. Moreover, a lower interest rate environment should favor economic growth, enabling GDP and other vital growth readings to improve as we move forward.

High-quality market-leading companies operating in robust long-term growth sectors such as AI, cloud, robotics, and cybersecurity are strategically positioned to capitalize on the upcoming environment. This favorable landscape will likely drive significant increases in their stock prices over the next few years, presenting compelling investment opportunities.

Considering the positive fundamental backdrop, favorable technical factors, and other constructive elements, I am revising my 2024 year-end S&P 500 target range slightly higher (previously 5,700-6,000). This adjustment to 5,800-6,000 reflects the market's potential for sustained growth due to its resilience despite numerous challenges and other factors.

Technically, New Highs Are Highly Likely Ahead

SPX (StockCharts.com | Advanced Financial Charts & Technical Analysis Tools )

Some people have compared the recent dip to the correction last year, implying that the recent pullback could take longer to unwind. However, there are many differences between the recent rebound and the three-month-long correction we witnessed in 2023. The SPX recently made a higher high, suggesting that the correction bottom may have been achieved.

Next, we may see a consolidation/rotation phase or a consolidation/melt-up phase in a more bullish case scenario. In any case, the market likely has much more room to run up, as the Fed easing cycle is likely only starting and could last much longer than market participants expect.

Fed Easing Likely To Push Stocks Higher

Rate cut probabilities (CMEGroup.com)

The Fed easing will likely start soon. There is about a 65% probability that we will see the first 25 Bps rate cut in September or sooner. Moreover, we will probably see several rate cuts by the end of the year, and there is a high probability the benchmark will be around 4.5-5% by year-end or early next year, substantially lower than the current 5.5-5.25% rate.

This dynamic implies that we may see around 2-4 25 Bps rate cuts this year, likely starting at the September FOMC event. Also, the economy has been highly resilient, and corporate profits have increased. Furthermore, we could continue seeing solid increases on the earnings front as we move forward.

Therefore, we have a highly constructive backdrop, and we should see considerable growth opportunities, especially with the exciting developments in AI, robotics, full self-driving ("FSD"), supercomputing, cloud, and other high-growth areas. Constructive fundamental, technical, and psychological factors are aligning, which should lead to considerably higher prices in many high-quality stocks.

Finally, The Data Is Aligning

Data (Investing.com - Stock Market Quotes & Financial News)

Finally, the recent nonfarm payrolls report came in lower than expected. Only 175K jobs were created instead of the 238K forecast. This is a refreshing miss due to recent reports being substantially better than expected, such as last month's 315K jobs increase. We also witnessed a tick-up in the unemployment rates, and average hourly earnings increased less than expected. Overall, it was a very positive report, illustrating lower-than-expected inflation inclinations.

CPI Inflation Data

CPI data (Investing.com - Stock Market Quotes & Financial News)

The recent CPI report also came in lower than expected (0.3% MoM vs. 0.4% forecast). This is a constructive development, as recent CPI readings were higher than expected. Therefore, we see evidence that the recent uptick in the CPI may be a transitory phenomenon, and CPI inflation could begin moderating again from here. Other economic indicators like retail sales, services, manufacturing, and more continue signaling that the economy is weakening and will require a more accessible monetary environment soon. This dynamic should enable the Fed to cut rates soon, setting up a constructive environment for stocks and other risk assets into H2 2024 and year-end.

Future Earnings Likely To Improve

We just witnessed a solid earnings season, but future earnings reports will likely improve more. We're going into the summer, back-to-school, H2, holiday season, and year-end. Also, we should finally see the opening stages of easier monetary policy, and we're likely to see more growth in 2025, justifying multiple expansions for high-quality companies. Therefore, market participants will likely want to own top stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), and other high-reward/low-risk potential AI-related companies in their portfolio.

Stocks - Still Not Too Expensive

SPX P/E ratio (WSJ.com)

The SPX's TTM P/E ratio is around 23-24, and its forward P/E ratio is about 21-22. Is this valuation expensive? Some may say yes. However, this view is subjective, and whether the SPX is costly or cheap depends on several factors, including potential growth rates, profitability/optimization potential, opportunity cost, benefit of owning alternative assets, and other elements.

Given the surrounding factors, many high-quality stocks appear inexpensive and offer incredibly lucrative long-term investment opportunities. Provided the solid market backdrop, I am slightly elevating my SPX year-end target to 6,000 (previously ranged to 5,800-sly 5,700-6,000). Moreover, due to similar market elements, I am elevating my all-weather portfolio's 2024 expected return range to 45-55% (prior 40-50%).