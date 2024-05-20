tomograf/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will likely receive support from subdued loan growth and a dip in non-interest expenses this year. On the other hand, a drop in the average net interest margin will likely drag earnings. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $1.32 per share for 2024, down by just 0.6% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Further, the company is offering a high dividend yield of over 5%. Based on the total expected return, I’m adopting a buy rating on Farmers National Banc Corp.

Operating Environment is Partly Conducive to Loan Growth

Farmers National Banc Corp.’s loan portfolio shrank by 0.5% for the first quarter of 2024, which is quite disappointing considering the loan portfolio grew by 1.0% in the last quarter of 2023. I think the first quarter’s poor performance is unlikely to be repeated. I think the economy is strong enough to sustain loan growth.

Farmers National Banc serves companies and individuals in northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Further, the commercial real estate segment (“CRE”) is the biggest segment within Farmers National Banc’s loan portfolio. Commercial real estate loans make up 42% and commercial and industrial loans (“C&I") make up 11% of total loans. The current unemployment rates of Ohio and Pennsylvania show that the business activity in these states is presently robust compared to previous years (especially 2015-2018), which bodes well for CRE and C&I loan demand.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, I’m expecting the Fed funds rate to dip by 25-50 basis points in the second half of 2024, which bodes well for residential mortgages. Residential real estate loans are an important focus area for Farmers National Banc as, they make up about 26% of total loans.

On the other hand, the outlook for the agricultural segment isn’t as bright. Agricultural loans make up 8% of FMNB’s total loans. While prices of the top agricultural products of Ohio and Pennsylvania have dipped, the prices of fertilizer have not. The margin squeeze can hurt the debt-servicing ability of agricultural borrowers, leading to hesitance on the part of FMNB and other banks to lend to them.

Data by YCharts

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 0.9% in each of the last three quarters of 2024. Further, I’m expecting other balance sheet items to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net Loans 1,797 2,056 2,302 2,378 3,164 3,234 Growth of Net Loans 4.3% 14.4% 12.0% 3.3% 33.1% 2.2% Other Earning Assets 490 587 1,463 1,302 1,339 1,342 Deposits 2,009 2,611 3,547 3,562 4,177 4,312 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 122 79 88 183 444 446 Common equity 299 350 472 292 404 496 Book Value Per Share ($) 10.7 12.3 16.1 8.6 10.8 13.2 Tangible BVPS ($) 9.2 10.6 12.6 5.6 5.7 8.2 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

The Margin’s Trend is Likely to Bottom Out Soon

Farmers National Banc Corp.'s margin dipped by 8 basis points in the first quarter of 2024 after it declined by 27 basis points in 2023. There is a high chance that the margin’s trend will change soon because of the upcoming interest rate cuts. To reiterate, I’m expecting the Fed funds rate to decline by 25-50 basis points in the second half of 2024.

Farmers National Banc’s deposits re-price faster than loans, which makes the margin inversely proportional to interest rate changes. Deposits with variable rates (savings and interest-bearing demand deposits) make up around 58% of total deposits. On the other hand, variable loans make up just 14% of total loans, as mentioned in the earnings presentation and copied below.

1Q 2024 Earnings Presentation

The results of the management’s rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing show that a 100 basis points rate cut could increase the net interest income by 1.8% over twelve months.

1Q 2024 10-Q Filing

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the margin to remain unchanged in the second quarter before growing by 10 basis points in the second half of the year. As this year’s recovery will be slower than last year’s fall, the average margin for this year will be lower than the average margin for 2023.

Earnings Likely to be Rangebound

Considering my outlook for average margin and balance sheet items, I’m expecting the net interest income to dip by 6.5% year-over-year in 2024. To arrive at my earnings estimate for the year, I’m making the following additional assumptions.

I’m expecting the provision-expense-to-total-loan ratio to return to the 2022 level, after the merger with Emclaire Financial boosted the provision expense last year. I’m expecting non-interest income to stabilize at last year’s average level after dipping in the first quarter of the year. The non-interest expenses jumped last year because of one-off expenses related to the merger with Emclaire Financial Corp. Due to the absence of merger-related expenses, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to be lower this year compared to last year.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting Farmers National Banc Corp. to report earnings of $1.32 per share for 2024, down by 0.6% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net interest income 82 96 108 124 138 129 Provision for loan losses 2 9 5 1 9 2 Non-interest income 29 37 38 44 42 41 Non-interest expense 65 74 79 94 112 109 Net income - Common Sh. 36 42 52 61 50 50 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.28 1.47 1.77 1.79 1.33 1.32 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Risks Appear to be Low

The loan portfolio’s credit quality has steadily improved recently. The non-performing loans to total loans ratio was down to 0.38% by the end of March 2024 from 0.47% at the end of December 2023 and 0.57% at the end of March 2023.

At the end of March 2024, office real estate loans made up 6% of total loans, which isn’t high enough to put me off from investing in the Farmers National Banc stock. Nevertheless, it’s material and bears monitoring.

Overall, I think Farmers National Banc’s risk level is currently low.

Farmers National Banc is Offering an Attractive Dividend Yield of 5.3%

Farmers National Banc Corp. is offering a dividend yield of 5.3% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.17 per share and the closing market price of May 17. The dividend payout appears safe because of the following two factors.

The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 51% for 2024. Although this implied payout ratio is higher than the five-year average of 35%, there is barely any chance of a dividend cut because a payout ratio of 51% is easily affordable. FMNB is very well capitalized, so there are no threats of a dividend cut from regulatory requirements. The company reported a total capital ratio of 14.38% for the end of March 2024, which is much higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.50%.

Adopting a Buy Rating

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Farmers National Banc Corp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.80x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 9.2 10.6 12.6 5.6 5.7 Average Market Price ($) 14.4 12.5 16.2 15.4 12.7 Historical P/TB 1.56x 1.18x 1.28x 2.75x 2.23x 1.80x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $8.2 gives a target price of $14.7 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 15.2% upside from the May 17 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.60x 1.70x 1.80x 1.90x 2.00x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 8.2 8.2 8.2 8.2 8.2 Target Price ($) 13.1 13.9 14.7 15.5 16.4 Market Price ($) 12.8 12.8 12.8 12.8 12.8 Upside/(Downside) 2.4% 8.8% 15.2% 21.6% 28.0% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 9.4x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.28 1.47 1.77 1.79 1.33 Average Market Price ($) 14.4 12.5 16.2 15.4 12.7 Historical P/E 11.2x 8.5x 9.1x 8.6x 9.5x 9.4x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.32 gives a target price of $12.4 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 2.7% downside from the May 17 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 7.4x 8.4x 9.4x 10.4x 11.4x EPS 2024 ($) 1.32 1.32 1.32 1.32 1.32 Target Price ($) 9.8 11.1 12.4 13.8 15.1 Market Price ($) 12.8 12.8 12.8 12.8 12.8 Upside/(Downside) (23.4)% (13.0)% (2.7)% 7.6% 18.0% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $13.6, which implies a 6.2% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 11.5%. As a result, I’m adopting a buy rating on Farmers National Banc Corp.