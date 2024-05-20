Mastercard: Expensive But Wonderful

May 20, 2024 12:02 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA) StockV, AXP, DFS
Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.56K Followers

Summary

  • Mastercard's revenue growth has been steady, with a 10-year CAGR of 11.7% and increasing operating margins.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet and low debt ratio, with a low cost of capital.
  • The market is currently pricing in high-growth assumptions for Mastercard, but historical total returns have been lower than the broader market.
  • The current market price is at the very top end of my estimate of Mastercard's intrinsic value.
Mastercard platinum credit cards

jir

Author's Preamble

I have an actively managed investment portfolio and I regularly trade stocks within my investing universe (or watch list) depending upon the stock’s price relative to my intrinsic valuation and its market trading patterns.

I share my valuations

This article was written by

Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.56K Followers
I have degrees in Applied Chemistry, Accounting and an MBA. I also have completed the NYU Stern Certificate in Advanced Valuation with High Honors. I have held senior executive roles in a variety industries including glass, building materials, consumer products & rail transport.I am a full-time investor living in Melbourne, Australia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News