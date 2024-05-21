The Secret Sauce Of The Best-Performing BDCs

RomoloTavani

The two best publicly traded business development companies based on long-term total return performance are Capital Southwest (CSWC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN). As you can see in the chart below, they have both generated enormous long-term total returns that completely leave the S&P 500 (SPY) and the broader BDC sector (BIZD) in the dust.

We previously discussed CSWC's strengths here and MAIN's strengths here.

In this article, we will discuss what makes them such effective long-term compounders and whether either of these is worth buying today.

What Makes MAIN Stock And CSWC Stock So Special?

First and foremost, both Capital Southwest and Main Street Capital are business development companies, which means they are exempt from corporate taxation in exchange for paying out at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders. This makes them very efficient vehicles for investors because, instead of having to pay a large percentage of their earnings to the federal government, that money gets passed directly to shareholders as cash. If held in a tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA or 401k, these investment vehicles are effectively tax-free compounders at both the individual and company levels, giving them a head start over most traditional stocks from the get-go.

Another reason they are excellent long-term compounders is that, unlike the vast majority of their peers, they are internally managed. This means their expense ratios are far lower than those of externally managed peers, which largely serve as fee-generating vehicles for their external asset managers. This again means that investors in Main Street Capital and Capital Southwest receive a much greater percentage of their earnings instead of paying out fees to an external manager.

Both companies have earned significant premiums to NAV in their share prices due to their structural advantage of being internally managed and their track record of prudently allocating shareholder capital. This means they can issue equity on an accretive basis, where every time they issue new shares, existing shareholders see their NAV per share increase. This not only creates strong NAV growth over the long term but also enables these companies to reinvest the proceeds into new investments, thereby growing net investment income per share, which translates to the capacity to grow dividends consistently and pay out supplemental dividends. This, in turn, makes these stocks even more attractive to shareholders, creating a virtuous cycle and typically driving up their stock prices even further through an expanding valuation multiple. Additionally, as internally managed companies, they benefit from economies of scale. As they grow their businesses faster through issuing equity at an accretive price, their management costs decrease further, creating additional value for shareholders.

Main Street Capital has also built wealth for shareholders through its strategic equity investments and asset management businesses, adding additional principal growth over the long term on top of its successful middle-market lending business. In terms of differences between the two, Capital Southwest currently has greater exposure to senior secured loans, with 88.7% of its portfolio invested in senior secured first lien loans and 2.3% in senior secured second lien loans. Meanwhile, Main Street Capital has 67.2% exposure to first lien senior secured loans and a negligible amount in second lien loans. As a result, Capital Southwest Corporation is more conservatively positioned.

Both companies also have strong long-term underwriting performance, with only 2.3% of Capital Southwest's portfolio and 2% of Main Street Capital's portfolio in non-accrual currently. They also have strong balance sheets, evidenced by leverage ratios below one and substantial liquidity.

Which Is The Better Buy Today

From a valuation standpoint, Capital Southwest currently offers an attractive 8.77% dividend yield, whereas Main Street Capital offers a slightly lower yield at 5.92%. Main Street Capital is also a bit more expensive, trading at a 64.69% premium to NAV, whereas Capital Southwest trades at a 54.98% premium to NAV. Compared to their historic averages, both are richly valued, with Main Street Capital's premium above its five-year average of 59% and Capital Southwest's premium above its five-year average of 25%. Given that Capital Southwest Corporation offers a higher current dividend yield and is more conservatively positioned, we believe it offers better value today relative to Main Street Capital, despite Main Street Capital's potentially better growth prospects due to its greater investment in equity investments and its asset management business.

That being said, neither stock is particularly attractive at the moment given that the sector is facing headwinds from higher-for-longer interest rates that are increasingly stressing counterparties, as evidenced by the rising non-accrual rates in both companies. The growing competition in the sector, with huge asset managers pouring enormous sums of money into the space, is creating a less favorable supply-demand dynamic for lenders to middle-market companies. Additionally, the growing stress in the economy, with geopolitical risks and increasing consumer and corporate debt, could lead to a downturn. Furthermore, while interest rates are likely to fall before they rise, providing a net investment income tailwind for both firms with exposure to floating-rate loans, the near-term outlook remains challenging.

Investor Takeaway

While both Capital Southwest and Main Street Capital are blue-chip companies with incredible long-term track records and make for respectable holdings in portfolios focused on an attractive combination of current income and dividend growth, we do not think that either stock is well-positioned to experience high performance in the near term due to their rich valuations and the growing headwinds for the sector. There are other high-quality BDCs that have performed well lately, such as Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), Ares Capital (ARCC), and Blue Owl Capital BDC (OBDC). However, none of these enjoy the internal management of CSWC and MAIN and none of these have been able to establish a lucrative virtuous cycle of consistently issuing new shares at huge premiums to NAV, which in turn drives NAV and dividend per share growth for existing shareholders, which in turn helps to cement or even increase the price to NAV premium for the stock.