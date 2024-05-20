vitranc

The Thesis

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) entered 2024 with positive volume growth across most of the business lines during the first quarter of 2024. Single family housing starts look good; however, the multifamily housing starts continue to struggle, which along with the impact from decreased price should negatively impact the company's topline in 2024. Longer-term prospects of the company, on the other hand, remain favorable due to tailwinds from demographic trends including aging housing inventory and under supply of homes as well as the company's strong position to benefit from this in the coming years. Although, the longer-term outlook for the company is decent, the near term doesn't look good to me. Therefore, I would stay with a hold rating on this stock.

Last Quarter Performance

Moving into 2024, weak pricing across the segments continued to impact the company's sales negatively. However, during the quarter, the single-family housing starts increased by 27%, resulting in strong volume growth across the business, which helped the company deliver a topline growth of approximately 7% to $1.64 billion during Q1'24 as compared to the prior-year quarter.

BCC sales (Seeking Alpha)

In the Wood Products segment, the volumes for LVL and I-joist jumped 31% and 46% respectively versus the same period a year ago, more than offsetting the impact of decreased prices and volume decline in plywood, resulting in topline growth of 7.2% during the quarter. The Building Material Distribution segment also grew in the high single digits during the quarter due to strong sales growth primarily in its general line product business, which along with a 12% increase in the segment's EWP sales more than offset the impact of a 3% price decrease in Q1'24.

Despite the strong volume growth across both segments during the quarter, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin saw a slight decline of 10 bps to 10.2% versus Q1'23. The contraction was mainly due to lower EWP prices and increased fiber wood cost in the Wood product segment, which saw a margin decline of 90 bps during the first quarter of 2024, while the BMD segment's adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat.

While the margin was almost flat during the quarter, consolidated margin dollars increased by approximately $10 million, leading to a 7% rise in the company's bottom line as the company reported its EPS at $2.61, beating the consensus estimates by $0.33.

Outlook

After a bad 2023, which saw a double-digit topline contraction, the company saw some growth in its sales as it entered 2024. However, compared to the 2022 figures, the company sales are still down notably. While the company is expected to benefit from growth in single-family housing starts, pressure on multifamily starts continues due to high capital cost to developers, elevated supply as well as cooling rents, which should negatively impact the demand for the company's product in the coming quarters. Apart from this, high mortgage rates and home affordability also continue to influence the near term demand environment for the company's product. Not to forget, prices remain weak across most of the company's products, which should further pressure on the company's topline going forward.

While the near term looks not so good to me, my longer-term view for the company remains favorable due to promising housing fundamentals, supported by the demographic trends. These include tailwinds from under-built housing stock and rising homeowners' equity, and in my opinion, the company is well positioned to capitalize on them in the future due to its strong local presence and significant national scale.

The company has an extensive wholesale distribution network for its products, which, I believe, should boost BCC's revenue as the economy starts to recover. In addition to this, the company continues to focus on its multi-year capacity expansion in its existing markets like Marion, Kansas City, Denver, and South Florida to deal with the anticipated rise in future demand. Also, the company is adding physical presence in a few underserved markets including South Central Texas and South Carolina Coast, which should further strengthen the company's presence across the region in the coming years. Further, the company is focusing on EWP growth, which is a primary product used in new construction and has benefits like more strength, longer spans and lower labor and installation cost. And, the company continues to invest in its mills in the southeast U.S. which should support the company to grow its EWP sales in the coming quarter with rising demand.

R&R spending (BCC's investor presentation)

In addition to new residential construction, the demand for products used in repair and remodeling (R&R) is expected to increase due to rising home equity and aging housing stock across North America. In my opinion, this anticipated demand growth along with the company's strong market position and broad product portfolio should further boost the company's revenue in the coming years.

Overall, I am expecting the topline to be on the lower side in 2024; however, the long-term growth prospects remain favorable due to demographic trends in the housing industry and the company's ability and strong position to capitalize on that.

Valuation

Since my last article in February, the stock has remained sideways and currently up in mid-single digits. As we discussed in the last article on BCC, the company's margin remains under pressure due to price cuts in recent quarter, despite volume growth in the last quarter.

BCC Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Currently, the company's stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 12.62, based on FY24 EPS estimates of $10.78, revised downward. When compared to its five-year average of 9.89, the stock still appears to be trading at a premium valuation. I expect the company's topline to be under pressure in 2024 primarily due to weak multifamily business of the company. Prices have also decreased versus the prior year quarters across most of the product lines, which along with the negative impact from volume decline should result in margin contraction eventually resulting in bottom-line contraction, which should make the valuation even more unreasonable in the coming quarters.

Conclusion

As we discussed, the stock is at a premium to its historical average. The company's topline has shown signs of improvement as the company entered 2024, however, I expect topline growth to remain almost flat in 2024. Also, the company's margin continues to struggle due to sluggish volume growth in certain part of the business and weak pricing, which is expected to continue further, negatively impacting the company's bottom line in the near term. While the company's long-term looks promising, the near-term margin headwinds and a relatively expensive valuation to its five-year average suggest avoiding this stock for now. Therefore, I am giving this stock a hold rating.