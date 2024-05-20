Realty Income: A Skidding Net Lease Market Is Impacting The Largest Net Lease REIT

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
2.24K Followers

Summary

  • The net lease market continues to grind to a halt, entering a second year of depressed transaction activity.
  • Realty Income (O) is the largest net lease REIT and has a strong track record of dividend growth, largely fueled by an acquisitive strategy.
  • We explore the impact of the slowing net lease market on O's acquisition activity, showcasing their willingness to be flexible within their business.
Yield Road Sign Post Over a Blue Sky

ryasick

While net lease real estate is certainly not a new concept, the sector continues to grow at a rapid pace. For the uninitiated, a triple net or NNN lease, is a lease agreement where the lessee agrees to reimburse the landlord for property level

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
2.24K Followers
I am a real estate professional with experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with an S&P 500 REIT and Big Four company, I am familiar with real estate and REITs. I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, WPC, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About O Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on O

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News