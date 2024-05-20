ryasick

While net lease real estate is certainly not a new concept, the sector continues to grow at a rapid pace. For the uninitiated, a triple net or NNN lease, is a lease agreement where the lessee agrees to reimburse the landlord for property level expenses, including property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs. Triple net leases come in various shapes and sizes, with the landlord and tenant splitting pieces of these responsibilities. However, most triple net leases have full reimbursement structures, known as absolute triple net leases.

In practicality, triple net real estate is a credit instrument backed by the value of the underlying real estate. Triple net leases are generally ten years or longer when inked, similar to where a partner might choose to issue long-term debt. However, unlike most forms of debt, triple net leases generally include contractual rent escalations, either fixed at an annual growth rate or linked to CPI.

Triple net REITs are one of the most popular REIT subcategories. The lease structure pairs well with the criteria investors seek in a real estate investment. Predictable cash flow, hedged against inflationary risks, generated by credit-worthy tenants is an attractive value proposition for an income producing asset. The business model is time-tested, thriving through decades of market cycles and even managing to navigate recent rising interest rates.

However, the past two years have reshaped net lease investing. As the market behind these long duration real estate assets continues to deteriorate, even the largest and most successful market participants are being forced to adapt.

Realty Income Overview

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is an unparalleled net lease REIT. Founded in 1969, the company has transformed over time from a quick service restaurant and childcare landlord to the world’s largest net lease REIT, all under the moniker of “the monthly dividend company.”

Owning over 15,000 properties, Realty Income’s portfolio is larger than Agree Realty (ADC), NNN REIT (NNN), Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT), and NETSTREIT (NTST) combined. O has quickly grown to become one of the largest landlords in the world, owning a portfolio throughout all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Germany, and Portugal. O is quite literally on its way to becoming a net lease index fund, owning a representative sample of the net lease market, including retail, industrial, and other assets.

O’s track record of dividend growth is unmatched in the real estate industry. O is one of few REITs to achieve and maintain Dividend Aristocrat status, meaning the company has increased the dividend annually for over 25 years. In 1994, O became a public company. Since, O has raised the dividend each year, setting a 30-year track record of increasing dividends as a public company. However, O, founded in 1969, was also increasing the dividend prior to being a public company.

O’s monthly dividend has become a staple in many income portfolios. O increases the dividend by a nominal amount on a quarterly basis. The growth is supplemented by a larger increase during the first half of each year.

Calling O “large” is an understatement. The company is the largest net lease landlord by a considerable margin and has become one of the largest REITs by enterprise value. This growth has largely come on account of O’s acquisitive strategy, which included recently buying competitors Spirit Realty and VEREIT.

O’s scale and success has coincided with building a strong balance sheet. O’s debt to EBITDAre ratio is 5.5x and debt to total market capitalization is 36%. With billions in available liquidity, O earns A-/A3 from S&P and Moody’s respectively. O has meaningful upcoming debt maturities over the next ten years. Since O has been aggressively acquiring assets for over ten years, the company is constantly issuing new capital, including unsecured debt, to support acquisitions. As a result, there are maturities occurring annually.

Although O’s balance sheet continues to improve over time, rising interest rates mean interest expenses are likely to rise during near term refinancing.

Primary Growth Drivers For Net Lease REITs

Net lease REITs have two primary growth drivers that power their businesses. The first being the internal rent growth inked in the lease agreements. Most long-term lease agreements include rent escalations occurring on an annual basis. However, increases are negotiated from tenant to tenant, deal by deal. Other common structures include a 5% increase every 3 years or rent resets based on market rent or CPI.

The most common rent bump structure is 3.0% per year, aligned with the most common assumption for long-term inflation. Some landlords prefer to have their leases linked to CPI, such as W.P. Carey (WPC). Some tenants, including Dollar General (DG) are notorious for having some leases with no rent escalations, leaving the landlord with no cash flow growth. The annual rent growth within the portfolio serves as a foundation for cashflow growth to grow the dividend.

The second-largest driver of growth for a net lease REIT is acquisitions. Net lease REITs are spread investors, issuing capital to fund the acquisition of new properties. Most net lease REITs seek to invest in assets with capitalization rates above their year one weighted average cost of capital, or WACC.

This form of growth is more complex and less predictable than contractual rent increases, which come regardless of changes in market conditions. The net lease market has grown over the course of decades. Today, there are more market participants than ever, including non-real estate investors such as private credit funds who entered due to demand for yield. All are competing for an enormous pool of assets around the world.

A critical component for this form of growth is market activity, meaning transaction volume. Worryingly, transaction activity in the net lease market has deteriorated over the past two years. The rising interest rate era has reshaped the net lease landscape, causing a pricing mismatch between buyers and sellers. The largest catalyst being the increase in borrowing costs and the ten-year treasury yield. Although capitalization rates have increased, they remain compressed against their historical spread against the ten-year treasury.

Over time, O has become the largest net lease REIT, primarily through the acquisition of new assets and competing REITs. Like any other net lease REIT, O depends on these two growth drivers to succeed. However, O and other net lease REITs have subtly benefitted from a third growth driver.

Net lease is a more interest rate sensitive REIT sector because of the fixed cash flow associated with long-term leases. Net lease REITs, such as O, are considered “long duration” REITs since their weighted average lease terms are typically around ten years. For decades, net lease REITs were supported by an unspoken rising tide. As the ten-year treasury yield declined over decades, capitalization rates followed.

Data by YCharts

Below is data from a CBRE research report showing 20 years of capitalization rate trends across asset classes. Figure 1 is based on information from CBRE (CBRE) and Figure 2 is based on data from RERC, another real estate data provider.

Falling capitalization rates acted as a subtle third driver for REIT performance, especially for those who capitalized on expanding their portfolios. O is an ideal example, as the company’s portfolio has tripled in numbers of assets over the past ten years.

The long-term declines in capitalization rates have fueled a large portion of the appreciation in net asset value for O and other net lease REITs. The thousands of assets acquired over time have increased in value as their transaction capitalization rates declined alongside the expanding market.

The Net Lease Market Has Nearly Stopped

The long-term decline in interest rates precipitated an enthusiastic investing environment for buyers and sellers. Declining borrowing costs incentivized transaction activity as asset values continued to rise with the tide. The sudden reversal in interest rate trajectory has caused a significant shock to the net lease market. According to data from brokerage CBRE (CBRE), net lease investment volumes dropped to $38 billion in 2023, a 51% decline from the previous year. CBRE reported net lease investment volume fell to $7.4 billion in Q1 2024, a decline of 26% from the prior year’s quarter. This marks a 14-year low for net lease transaction volume.

According to Camille Renshaw, CEO of net lease brokerage B+E, transactions have halted as a result of uncertainty around rates.

There's a huge swath of folks doing nothing…they're waiting, and we hear it all day long, they're on the fence, and they're waiting on interest rates. Obviously, if they get up against that maturity date on their debt or something, they'll have to do something. But mostly, there are tons of buyers but not many sellers.

Buyers are looking for cap rates to rise to meet their increase in costs of capital. In contrast, sellers think cap rates should remain low as the likelihood of near term rate cuts remains high, from their perspective. The result is a significant slowdown in the market as negotiations stall or fall apart completely. The slowdown in the net lease sector is a dramatic turn of events for an industry that depends heavily on investment activity.

The Problem

The issue for O, specifically, is the heavy dependence on the second growth driver. O’s internal portfolio rent escalation rate is lower than competitors, meaning other sources of growth are compensating. Over time, O has acquired assets with lower contractual rent growth rates than many competing REITs, leading to a lower base rent growth rate. O’s 2024 guidance included same store rent growth of only 1.0%. Compare this to WPC which clocked 3.1% same store rent growth for Q1 2024.

Over the years, O used their aggressive acquisition model to tackle the issue of anemic rent growth. In 2023, O invested $9.5 billion in new assets, according to their 2023 Annual Report.

O’s cost of capital advantage means the acquisition of new assets or competing REITs is generally accretive to share level metrics, such as AFFO per share. With same store rent growth of 1.0%, these acquisitions have been an important piece of supporting O’s AFFO growth.

In O’s First Quarter Investor Report, the company provides forward guidance of “approximately $2.0 billion” in acquisition volume for the year. They note that this volume excludes the acquisition of Spirit Realty, which closed on January 23, 2024. If we split O’s acquisition volume equally across the four quarters of the year, O plans to acquire $500 million in assets per quarter to meet guidance.

On May 7th, O reported first quarter earnings, which exceeded analyst expectations. The acquisitions reported in the earnings release reflected the slowing activity, with two crucial takeaways. During the first quarter, O acquired 5 properties in the United States for $16 million and 8 properties in Europe for $303 million. Properties under development reached 142, totaling $279 million in invested capital.

O’s acquisition activity reflects the slowdown of transaction volume in the United States and the company’s ability to be flexible. As transaction volume stops, O has been forced to look across the pond and take more risk through their relatively new development platform to reach their acquisition goals. However, O is still meeting their acquisition guidance amidst a halted domestic net lease market.

The optimistic perspective shows that O remains the leader in the industry, with more abilities to deliver shareholder returns than smaller, domestic competitors. The company is using its global footprint to move flexibly across regions and asset classes to capitalize on attractive opportunities.

The pessimistic perspective is that O relies too heavily on the growth lever to continue moving earnings. This perspective is supported by the small same store NOI growth compared to historical dividend growth. If O wants to maintain their growth trajectory, they need external acquisitions.

Conclusion

The outlook in the net lease market certainly remains murky. With transaction volume continuing to slow across the market, acquisitive REITs like O are feeling the pain. With a key component of their business model impaired, these net lease investors are forced to be proactive or suffer the consequences.

O is being proactive, constantly adding new pieces to their business. The Monthly Dividend Company remains determined to continue their mission of delivering growing income to shareholders. However, as O continues to power through a slow market, the company is focusing on areas outside their core competency. Remember, although O has decades of experience, their investment in Europe and development platform are less than ten years old. This brings a degree of execution risk, as success depends on the team itself.

O is one of the most solid REITs, being a true blue chip in the real estate industry. O’s ability to be flexible deserves kudos from investors, and the success is evident through continued dividend growth. However, the slowing market is an inevitable headwind for O. O earns a “Hold” rating.