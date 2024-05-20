S&P 500 Coasts To New Record High On Fed's Assurance Of No Rate Hikes

The S&P 500 (SPX) set a new record high of 5,308.15 on Wednesday, 15 May 2024 before slipping back to close out the trading week that was at 5,303.27. The index rose a little over 1.5% above its previous week's close.
The momentum behind the move was provided by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who assured markets the week's higher-than-expected producer price inflation report would not respond by hiking U.S. short-term interest rates.
With that likelihood greatly reduced, investors sent all the major U.S. stock indices higher during the week. Most notably, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) crossed above the 40,000 milestone, going on to end the week at 40,004.35.
Meanwhile, the trajectory of the S&P 500 took it to the upper end of the dividend futures-based model's projected range, which can be seen in the latest update to the alternative futures chart.
Other things happened during the trading week that ended on Friday, 17 May 2024. Here's our summary of the week's market-moving headlines:
Monday, 13 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials think they have a messaging problem, are expected to deliver a rate cut in September 2024:
- Growth signs, bigger stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ officials see inflation from weak yen:
- Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow finish mixed as inflation data looms
Tuesday, 14 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil settles lower as inflation data gives way to market jitters
- Strong services fan US producer inflation in April
- US bank failures could surge by almost 50, Nomura analyst says
- Biden hikes US tariffs on Chinese imports
- Fed officials say won't hike rates because of producer price inflation running hot, see problem with household debt:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ officials not liking the inflation they see:
- ECB officials thinking about rate cuts, but may delay them because the U.S. Fed is delaying them:
- Nasdaq notches new record closing high a day ahead of CPI; Dow, S&P also advance
Wednesday, 15 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials say they're standing by to take action later in 2024:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone:
- CPI gains boost S&P to close above 5,300 for the first time, propel Nasdaq, Dow to records
Thursday, 16 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials say they want better data before committing to rate cuts:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Bigger trouble developing in Japan:
- ECB officials say they're in "no hurry" to cut rates, see weaknesses in Eurozone economy:
- Dow unable to hold onto 40,000, ends little changed; Nasdaq, S&P 500 dip slightly
Friday, 17 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials say they'll hike rates if they have to, even though nobody believes them:
- Growth signs, "historic" bailout developing in China:
- Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow end record-breaking week near all-time highs
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool is forecasting an annualized real GDP growth rate of 3.6%, down from the +4.2% growth it projected in the previous week.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.