S&P 500 Coasts To New Record High On Fed's Assurance Of No Rate Hikes

The S&P 500 (SPX) set a new record high of 5,308.15 on Wednesday, 15 May 2024 before slipping back to close out the trading week that was at 5,303.27. The index rose a little over 1.5% above its previous week's close.

The momentum behind the move was provided by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who assured markets the week's higher-than-expected producer price inflation report would not respond by hiking U.S. short-term interest rates.

With that likelihood greatly reduced, investors sent all the major U.S. stock indices higher during the week. Most notably, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) crossed above the 40,000 milestone, going on to end the week at 40,004.35.

Meanwhile, the trajectory of the S&P 500 took it to the upper end of the dividend futures-based model's projected range, which can be seen in the latest update to the alternative futures chart.

Other things happened during the trading week that ended on Friday, 17 May 2024. Here's our summary of the week's market-moving headlines:

Monday, 13 May 2024

Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Thursday, 16 May 2024

Friday, 17 May 2024

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool is forecasting an annualized real GDP growth rate of 3.6%, down from the +4.2% growth it projected in the previous week.

