AlizadaStudios

The mergers of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN), First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI), First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL), and First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) into FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) were completed on May 6, 2024.

From the press release:

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the mergers of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE American: FEN), First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE: FEI), First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE: FPL), and First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: FIF) (the “Target Funds” or each, individually, a “Target Fund”), into FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSE Arca: EIPI), were successfully completed prior to the opening of the NYSE Arca on May 6, 2024. Through the mergers, wholly-owned subsidiaries of EIPI acquired all of the assets and liabilities of the Target Funds in tax-free transactions, and shares of each Target Fund were converted to newly-issued shares of EIPI in an aggregate amount equal to the value of the net assets of each Target Fund. The transactions took place based upon the Target Funds’ closing net asset values on May 3, 2024. The exchange ratios at which shares of the Target Funds were converted to shares of EIPI are listed below: Ticker Fund Name Exchange Ratio FEN First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.880285 FEI First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 0.541658 FPL First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.428077 FIF First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund 1 Click to enlarge

The merger was instigated by the activists Saba Capital, who had built up small stakes in each of the MLP/midstream closed-end funds, or CEFs. Surprisingly, First Trust did not appear to have put up much of a fight at all and appeared to capitulate at the first opportunity.

The conversion into an ETF structure was beneficial to CEF shareholders who were able to access liquidity at NAV, as the CEFs had traded at -10% discounts before the merger announcement. However, the conversion also allows capital to quickly flow out of the ETF structure due to its open-ended nature. Indeed, the ETF has rapidly lost around 15% of its AUM (around $200 million), in the first few days following the merger as former CEF holders cashed out.

YCharts

This is why CEF managers generally fight tooth and nail to retain capital in CEFs, which represent a more captive source of AUM and hence fee income. As I previously wrote, I think that First Trust has completely given up on the CEF business, as their other CEFs are also in the process of being folded into the abrdn brand.

In the case of the First Trust MLP/midstream CEFs specifically, I do wish that they had shown more resistance. Their MLP/midstream CEFs were conservatively managed and strongly outperformed the peer group during 2020, a calamitous period for the sector. Moreover, the close similarity of the FPL/FEI/FEN trio (FIF had more of a utilities bent and was structured as a RIC rather than a C-corp) allowed us to successfully rotate between these CEFs to gain "free shares" of the funds.

We had owned FEI and FIF in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio, and sold EIPI from the portfolio last week, locking in strong returns of nearly +40% over the past year. A great result for us, but somewhat bittersweet due to the loss of opportunities for arbitrage among this set of well-managed MLP/midstream CEFs.

YCharts

Enter EIPI

Instead of four separate MLP/midstream CEFs, we now have a single ETF, EIPI.

The top holdings of EIPI appear to be very similar to the former holdings of the constituent funds, including heavyweights Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and ONEOK (OKE) as its top 3 holdings. Of note here is that ONEOK acquired Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) last year, and MMP was also one of the top holdings of the former constituent funds.

First Trust

The current sector exposure is dominated by oil, gas, and consumable fuels, followed by electric utilities and multi-utilities.

First Trust

Also, like the former constituent funds, MLP will employ an options income strategy which can increase returns in a flat or declining market, while sacrificing some upside in strongly advancing markets.

First Trust

EIPI has only declared one monthly distribution as the newly formed ETF so far, a payout of $0.125 with an ex-date of May 21, 2024. If annualized, this would represent a distribution yield of 7.93%.

Remember that as an ETF, EIPI will not be subject to significant premium/discount variations, as was the case with the former constituent CEFs.

First Trust

Moreover, unlike the former constituent CEFs, EIPI does not use leverage.

A final note to remember is that FIF represents the accounting survivor for the merger into EIPI, so all historical performance data before May 6, 2024, will reflect the performance of FIF.

EIPI charges an expense ratio of 1.10%.

Strategy Statement

Our goal aims to provide consistent income with enhanced total returns. Our CEF rotation strategy includes trading between CEFs to exploit fluctuations in valuations. This is because CEF prices are inefficient, with investors often overreacting to both the upside and downside or being unaware of upcoming corporate actions. This could help capture alpha from CEFs for the nimble investor.

Remember, it's really easy to put together a high-yielding CEF portfolio, but to do so profitably is another matter! Our experience has been that it is very possible to earn profitable returns in CEFs. While there are numerous opportunities in the closed-end fund sector, it is essential to remain vigilant of the associated risks. Blindly chasing yield is not a prudent strategy.