Cover Corp.: A Leading Virtual Entertainment Company With Multiple Avenues For Growth

ACM Zero profile picture
ACM Zero
46 Followers

Summary

  • Cover Corp. is a leading virtual entertainment company specializing in VTubers, or virtual YouTubers.
  • The company is transitioning to an IP-focused business with opportunities in merchandising and licensing representing high quality growth and opportunities for margin expansion.
  • Cover Corp.'s investments in the gaming space represent a call option on future growth and the potential to bring in even more high-margin revenue sources.

Teenager at Akihabara electric town, Tokyo, Japan

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Cover Corp. (OTCPK:COVCF) is a leading virtual entertainment company based in Tokyo, Japan and founded in 2016. The company specializes in Virtual YouTubers, or VTubers for short. We believe the company is an attractive investment opportunity based

This article was written by

ACM Zero profile picture
ACM Zero
46 Followers
Altron Capital Management LLC is a registered investment advisory firm that manages separately managed accounts (SMAs) for individuals and small businesses. We focus on managing long-term capital through a value framework. We look for undervalued opportunities that provide a margin of safety and the potential for compounding capital over a multi-year time-horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COVCF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COVCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COVCF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COVCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News