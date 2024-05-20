Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Cover Corp. (OTCPK:COVCF) is a leading virtual entertainment company based in Tokyo, Japan and founded in 2016. The company specializes in Virtual YouTubers, or VTubers for short. We believe the company is an attractive investment opportunity based on long-term growth prospects from international expansion and margin expansion due to the ongoing focus on transitioning into an IP-licensing and management company.

What is a VTuber?

A VTuber is essentially a live streamer that uses an animated avatar in lieu of a facecam. Content in the VTubing space is just as diverse as it is among traditional streamers. Some VTubers focus on gaming content while others will focus on chatting streams, music, art, or some combination of the above.

One popular misconception is that VTubers are A.I.-generated. While A.I.-generated VTubers do exist, most, including all of those under Cover Corp., are voiced by real people. Generally speaking, the person behind the talent remains secret, although in some cases VTubers will show their real self. Occasionally the person behind the VTuber is an open secret known amongst the community, but the VTuber persona and the real person are kept separate either for branding purposes or due to contractual obligations with the VTuber's agency.

The VTuber Industry

The VTuber industry is very young. One of the first commercially successful VTubers is Kizuna AI who debuted in 2016. While VTubing started as a very small niche within the live streaming space, it quickly grew in popularity in Japan and later on in other regions with the proliferation of English-speaking VTuber groups and the increase in popularity of live streamers during COVID lockdowns. While VTubers remain niche outside of Japan, the Japanese domestic market has embraced VTubers as a very popular marketing tool. It is not uncommon to see VTubers collaborating with some of the country's biggest companies and brands to promote products or events.

Hololive Collaboration with Lawson (PR Times)

The VTubing industry consists of several agencies like Cover Corp. that manage talents and take a percentage of the VTuber's earnings. While Cover Corp. contains the largest VTubers when measured by metrics such as subscribers and concurrent viewers, another Japanese company, ANYCOLOR Inc. (OTCPK:ANYCF), which operates under the brand Nijisanji, is the largest in terms of number of talents (more than 170 as of March 2024) and company revenue. The industry also contains a number of smaller agencies as well as numerous independent VTubers that produce content on various platforms including YouTube, Twitch, BiliBili, etc.

Typically VTubers under big agencies have a higher chance of being successful, benefiting from association with already popular VTubers and the marketing power of the agency backing them. There are highly successful independent VTubers but most of the biggest names in the industry belong to agencies such as Cover. Thus, many independent VTubers aspire to join one of the large agencies as it is seen as a 'golden ticket' to becoming successful in a competitive space where it is otherwise difficult to build an audience organically.

The History of Cover Corp.

Cover Corp. was founded in 2016 by CEO Motoaki Tanigo. The company first focused on augmented reality ("AR") and virtual reality ("VR") software, but realized their software could be used in the up and coming VTuber space. They entered the VTuber market with the debut of Tokino Sora in September 2017. Their VTuber business started out slow and much of it was built organically over the years.

Cover Corp. YouTube Subscriber Count (Cover Corp. FY2024 Presentation)

It wasn't until 2020 that the company's talents collectively reached one million subscribers across all of their YouTube channels. COVID lockdowns, the subsequent rise in the popularity of live-streaming, and a few viral clips helped propel Cover Corp. and the VTuber industry in general. Today, the company has a roster of over 80 talents with close to 90 million subscribers across all YouTube accounts. Cover Corp. completed its initial public offering on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March 2023.

Cover Corp.'s Advantage

The company operates under the brand Hololive Production, which consists of two main branches: Hololive (Female VTubers) and Holostars (Male VTubers). Cover Corp. also operates additional sub-branches such as Hololive Indonesia and Hololive English that cater to international markets. Currently, Hololive Japan is by far the company's most successful branch in terms of number of talents, viewers, and revenue. However, it should be noted that the company's largest VTuber based on subscriber count is Gawr Gura of Hololive English with over 4.4 million YouTube subscribers. Because Hololive is by far the larger, more successful branch at the moment, much of the discussion will center around Hololive moving forward.

While livestreaming and content creation is a notoriously competitive space, Cover Corp. has carved out a niche for itself and built a fiercely dedicated and engaged fanbase. What is the company's recipe for success? Much of it lies in its ability to recruit top talent. The company scouts new talent through a competitive audition process. They tend to only accept creators with a proven track record and experience in the content creation and streaming space. They also focus on talents who are multi-talented and exhibit qualities of a good entertainer. Many of their talents also have previously built successful channels on YouTube or other platforms under different aliases. While many Hololive VTubers focus on gaming content, several of them are also successful musicians and artists within and outside of Hololive Production. Combining multiple talented entertainers and artists under one umbrella has propelled Hololive Production into becoming the juggernaut of the VTubing industry.

The Hololive brand is so powerful that new VTubers will gain a massive following before even posting a single piece of content. For example, Otonose Kanade, one of the latest talents to debut under Hololive (September 2023), gained well over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube by the time she debuted.

Hololive's Otonose Kanade's Subscriber Gains (Social Blade)

Looking at the most watched female streamers across all major platforms in 2023, Hololive is clearly dominant, with Hololive talents occupying four of the top 10 spots. It is also worth noting that six of the top ten female streamers are VTubers, with the non-Hololive talents being Ironmouse from VShojo at #4 and Akami Karubi, an independent VTuber, at #10.

StreamCharts

Because many of Hololive's talents have other activities outside of just streaming, it is arguably more relevant to look at average viewership rather than just total hours watched to gauge popularity. Hololive is even more dominant by this metric. Eight out of the top ten spots from the latest quarter are occupied by Hololive VTubers with Sakura Miko taking the top spot with an average of over 33,000 concurrent viewers.

StreamCharts

Not only do aspiring VTubers want to join Hololive, but they also rarely leave. The contract details between the talents and Cover Corp. remain private, but talents seem free to leave if they are unhappy or decide to pursue other opportunities. Within Hololive, there have only been two instances of talents willingly leaving the agency. Others have been terminated, or 'graduated' as it is colloquially known in the industry, due to breaches of contract or the company exiting a certain market. The Holostars branch seems to have higher turnover, partly due to a smaller number of talents and partly due to lower viewership, presumably making it more difficult to sustain a career. However, if you exclude those who left in the early days when the company and the brand were much smaller, only two talents from Holostars have graduated in the past few years.

Why don't talents leave? Aren't talents free to leave the agency and start up as a VTuber or streamer somewhere else? Yes, it does seem that VTubers who leave the agency are free to continue content creation outside of the company. We believe they stay with Hololive Production for several reasons. Obviously the brand is powerful and association with other popular VTubers makes it easier to grow and retain an audience. If a talent were to leave, there is no guarantee that their audience would transfer over to their new channels. Their character is also proprietary to Hololive Production and Cover Corp., so they would have to create a completely new character and persona. VTuber models are not cheap and top of the line models can run well over $10,000. Furthermore, talents under Hololive Production are bound by contract to keep their real identity a secret and avoid cross-promotion with any activities they may have outside of the company. While the identity of some talents is a bit of an open secret, these talents still stay with the company even if they are able to be successful as content creators via other avenues. It appears that the opportunities for sponsors and merchandise while being a part of Hololive Production outweigh any cons such as revenue share with the company or restrictions in terms of the types of content the talents can produce. Of the graduated talents, only one has arguably gone on to be more successful as a VTuber/streamer than she was under Hololive. Hololive talents, for the most part, are also compensated very well. Cover Corp. spent over JPY 4.1 billion in remuneration to its talents in FY2024. That's averages to over JPY 50 million (approx. USD 320,000) per talent, and while some are going to be well under that average, we believe almost all Hololive Production talents are easily outearning the average Japanese worker.

We would also be remiss to neglect the impact of the Hololive fan community in its contribution to Hololive's success over the years. Compared to other IP-focused companies like Disney or Nintendo, Cover Corp. takes a relatively lenient approach to derivative works. Cover has published a set of derivative works guidelines that allows independent creators to use Hololive IP in things like art and even fan-made video games. Most notably, clippers, fans who create and translate clips from Hololive VTuber streams and post them to YouTube or other platforms, have been pivotal to the rise of Hololive. Cover Corp. even allows clippers to monetize their channels. While Cover does not monetarily benefit from these unofficial clips channels, clippers serve as free advertising and a way to keep fans engaged in the Hololive ecosystem. There have been many instances over the years of clips going viral, bringing in new fans and increasing the brand awareness of Hololive in general. For these reasons, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of Hololive-dedicated clips channels on YouTube alone.

Financials

During the latest fiscal year ended March 2024, Cover Corp. generated JPY 30.2 billion in revenue, representing a 47.5% year-over-year increase. Over the last five years the company has grown revenues at a 113% CAGR. As mentioned before, this was coming from a very low base, but it is indicative of the explosiveness in the growth of the VTuber industry and Hololive as a brand.

Cover Corp. FY2024 Presentation

The company generates revenue through four main segments: Streaming, Concerts & Events, Merchandising, and Licensing/Collaborations. Streaming revenue is generated from advertisements placed on streams and videos by platforms such as YouTube. Also included in the category is revenue from viewer donations, as well as paid memberships that viewers can buy to access exclusive content. Revenue from Concerts and Events is generated through ticket sales from events such as HoloFes and concerts like Connect the World. Merchandising includes the sale of goods based on Hololive's VTuber characters. Most of this merchandise is sold on a limited, made-to-order basis, where fans must pre-order the items several months in advance. Licensing and Collaborations include revenue from sponsorship deals and licensing out Hololive VTuber characters. A recent example of this is the addition of Hololive characters into the mobile game Valkyrie Connect.

Hololive x Valkyrie Connect Collaboration (Valkyrie Connect Twitter)

Several years ago, streaming and content related revenue used to be the company's bread and butter, but the company is in the midst of transitioning into a more licensing and IP focused company. During the latest fiscal year the company generated over half (56.1%) of its revenue from merchandise and licensing. Management has stated that they are focused on growing these segments as they are more scalable and not gated by the need for the talents to be physically present.

The company is currently profitable and generated JPY 4.1 billion in net income during the most recent fiscal year. The balance sheet is solid, with JPY 8.7 billion in cash and no long-term debt.

As of writing, the company is trading at a market capitalization of JPY 116 billion, representing a 28 price-to-earnings ratio. Despite the premium valuation, we believe the company is undervalued based on its long growth runway and several opportunities for additional high-margin revenue streams.

It is also noteworthy that the company has spent around JPY 2 billion on the development of HoloEarth, its upcoming sandbox survival video game. We'll talk about this more in a bit, but this expense is capitalized on the company's balance sheet. On a cash flow basis, the company still ekes out a small profit after taking into account the game's development cost.

The company has forecasted it will do JPY 36.5 billion in revenue and JPY 5.1 billion in net earnings in FY2025.

Future Growth

We believe that further development in the transition into an IP licensing company as well as revenue from the company's upcoming gaming division make Cover Corp. an attractive long-term investment.

Despite fans already spending millions on VTuber streams, events, and merchandise, we believe the fanbase still remains undermonetized for several reasons.

Currently, almost all merchandise sales are shipped out of Japan. Even with a depreciated Japanese Yen, shipping fees for overseas fans can total more than the items they are ordering. Fans in certain territories cannot get official goods shipped to their countries at all. This leads to many international fans in particular being undermonetized and merchandise sales being far less than they would be if Cover Corp. built a better distribution network. This is something the company has stated they are working on, but the company is in the early stages of upgrading its distribution. Only in September 2023 did Hololive begin officially selling goods in North America via the Animate store in Los Angeles. However, most limited merchandise is still only sold and shipped out of Japan. As Cover Corp.'s distribution network grows, we believe the massive under-monetized international fanbase will add significant revenue growth in the coming years.

Thus far, licensing opportunities have also been concentrated within Japan, where it is quite common to see Hololive collaborations or hear Hololive music just by going about your daily routine. Opportunities with overseas companies and brands are becoming more common but are still not as numerous as they are in Hololive's home market. In order to further develop overseas licensing opportunities, Cover Corp. has announced its first overseas subsidiary, Cover USA, to capitalize on the brand's popularity outside of Japan. While VTubing and Hololive remain quite niche in the West, Hololive VTubers still attract a good number of sponsorships and collaborations with well-known brands. An example of a recent collaboration is the Hololive PCs, designed in collaboration with computer accessories company HYTE. Even if VTubers never reach the mainstream success that they enjoy in Japan, many companies have shown the desire to collaborate with Hololive because of their immensely dedicated fanbase. These licensing opportunities are also incredibly attractive to the company, requiring fewer in-house resources than streaming and events while bringing in high-margin revenue. With licensing and collaborations currently bringing in less than 15% of company revenues, we see growth in this segment as a core opportunity. With Cover Corp. being such a young company, we believe we are only in the early stages in terms of other companies recognizing the marketing power of the Hololive brand.

HYTE x Hololive English Collab PC (HYTE)

We expect the company's focus on IP and transitioning revenue to merchandise and licensing will create consistent growth opportunities for the foreseeable future. We see a pathway for Cover Corp. to continue growing revenues at 15-20% per annum for at least the next several years.

Cover Corp. FY2024 Presentation

Furthermore, management has guided to a long-term operating margin of 30%, up from the 19.3% it posted in its latest quarter. We believe the 30% margin is obtainable for a number of reasons. The company has spent much of the past several years investing into its business, particularly in hiring new staff to support its growth. At the end of 2020, the company had only 110 employees whereas they currently employ 509 as of March 2024. This massive growth in SG&A expenditure has dampened operating margin, but with continued growth in the high-margin merchandise and licensing segments, we believe it is entirely possible to return to the 30% operating margin the company posted prior to this massive investment cycle.

What about future growth through the debut of new VTubers? This is certainly worth mentioning, but Cover Corp. appears to take a very conservative approach when it comes to debuting new talents. Cover Corp. seems to manage their growth for the long-term, only debuting a few new VTubers in most years. With that said, 2023 was actually a very active year in terms of debuting new talents. Hololive Production debuted fourteen talents in total: 5 under Hololive DEV_IS (basically a branch of Hololive Japan), 5 under Hololive English, and 4 under Holostars English. So far in 2024, no new talents have debuted or been announced. The company appears to be wary of overloading its fanbase, giving time for its newer talents to establish themselves and develop an audience before introducing new VTubers who may compete for attention. While there is bound to be some cannibalization amongst the viewership, older talents are still growing, while enthusiasm for new talent does not appear to be dwindling based on viewership and subscriber numbers. Moving forward, we expect the company to debut only a handful of talents per year on average with growth from the streaming and content segments to fall roughly in line with the growth in new VTubers.

Lastly, the company's gaming division represents perhaps the biggest potential for the company's future growth. We briefly mentioned HoloEarth, which the company is currently developing in house. The game is currently in its beta phase and no official launch date has been announced, but a release sometime in 2025 seems reasonable given the current development status. Because the success of video games is difficult to predict, we essentially treat HoloEarth like a call option on future growth. If the game ends up being commercially successful, then that's obviously great for the company and its shareholders, but our investment thesis does not hinge on the success of the game. Furthermore, we believe the HoloEarth is not even the most promising part of the company's future in gaming.

In November 2023, Cover Corp. launched Holo Indie as a game publisher to help support the creation of games using Hololive IP. The decision to create this new brand came on the heels of several successful Hololive-based games, namely HoloCure and Idol Showdown. Per the company's guidelines, these projects, made entirely by fans, were unable to be monetized and are thus completely free. Holo Indie now allows game developers to work with Cover Corp. to now include monetization, enabling even larger and more ambitious gaming projects. Cover has stated that much of the revenue generated through Holo Indie games is returned to the developers, but even if Cover keeps just 10%, the implications for future earnings growth could be massive. Keep in mind that this revenue is generated with Cover barely having to lift a finger. The entirety of development is done by fans and independent developers, who generally are often working for free and creating these games out of passion for Hololive. Any slice of the pie that Cover Corp. keeps from Holo Indie games will come in as a very high margin revenue source. So far, all Holo Indie games are free or charge just a small fee to play. However, we believe it is only a matter of time before a more ambitious project works its way through Holo Indie pipeline. A highly engaging title combined with Hololive Production IP would certainly be a recipe for a commercially successful video game. As with HoloEarth, we do not rely on any revenue from Holo Indie games to support our investment thesis, but we would not be surprised if significant revenue and earnings are generated by the division in a few years.

Risks

VTubing is relatively new, and while we do not believe it is a passing fad, Cover Corp.'s success is subject to the whims of its fanbase.

As a VTuber agency, Cover Corp.'s success is dependent on the talents it has under its umbrella. While we are not privy to the details of the contracts between the talents and Cover Corp., the talents could presumably leave at almost any time. The company could certainly struggle if a number of talents decide to leave the company at once or act in a way such that the company needs to terminate, or graduate, a number of its talents. Furthermore, talents will sometimes take extended breaks for health or personal reasons, which may reduce the company's earnings power if many talents are on break at any one time. As we've mentioned before, this risk is somewhat mitigated by the fact that staying under Hololive Production is more often than not going to be the best available opportunity for most VTubers.

Gaming is another volatile space, and the company is investing heavily into a future in this area. Failure of the company's investments in HoloEarth and Holo Indie to bear fruit could bring subpar returns for investors.

With Cover Corp.'s bread and butter being Hololive Japan, we as international investors are exposed to the risks of fluctuations in the broader Japanese domestic market and the Japanese Yen. This risk will be somewhat mitigated as the Hololive brand continues to gain more popularity overseas and Cover Corp. diversifies its revenue streams outside of its home market.

Conclusion

Cover Corp. and Hololive Production are titans in the VTuber and content creation space. We expect the company to continue double-digit growth for the next several years on the back of a continued transition into a more IP-focused company and international expansion in the merchandise and licensing space. The transition into an IP-focused company along the likes of Disney (DIS) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) will allow the company to expand operating margins to a long-term rate of 30% from the current 19%, making the current valuation a bargain for long-term focused investors.

