Cellectar Biosciences: Still Working On That Hit (Maintain Buy)

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is focused on developing a radiopharmaceutical for Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
  • The company has positive topline data from a pivotal study, with a high response rate in patients with Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia.
  • Cellectar Biosciences has a strong pipeline and potential for commercialization, but cash concerns and the timeline for approval are risks.

Businessman kneeling on life raft watching sharks

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) is a radiopharmaceutical-focused developmental biotech training their sites on a first approval in Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, a type of slow-growing non-Hodgkin lymphoma that does not have

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.23K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLRB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLRB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLRB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News