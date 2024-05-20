Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) is a radiopharmaceutical-focused developmental biotech training their sites on a first approval in Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, a type of slow-growing non-Hodgkin lymphoma that does not have many options for patients who progress in their disease. When I first covered them back in February, I warned readers that this company had the air of something big brewing while the market appears not to be paying attention. In this article, I want to expound on why I remain optimistic for the near-term, even though CLRB has not yet made its big moves.

Pipeline Updates

Iopofosine

The only clinical candidate that CLRB has in development continues to be iopofosine, which is a phospholipid (one of the types of compounds that make up the membrane of cells) labeled with radioiodine-131. The main idea behind this therapeutic approach is that cancer cells are known to have different phospholipid profiles as part of their cell membranes, in particular pulling extra phospholipids into "lipid rafts." This may make them particularly willing to recruit extra phospholipids, making them more sensitive to the radiation treatment.

CLRB is recruiting patients into several clinical trials focused on different forms of blood cancer, as well as a smattering of smaller trials in other kinds of cancer. The furthest along is in WM, as I mentioned in the introduction. Earlier this year, CLRB announced positive topline data from CLOVER, with a 75.6% response rate (61% major response rate) in what the company hopes will be a pivotal study.

The company has guided that data for all evaluable patients with be provided in June 2024. It appears as though this will not be a presentation at ASCO or EHA. One patient in the CLOVER study even had clearance of WM from their central nervous system, which is usually associated with dramatically poorer outcomes.

Of note, the WM is estimated at $2.1 billion annually, making it a potentially good entry point for commercialization. CLRB management guided that they are on track to submit a New Drug Application in the second half of 2024, with the hopes of securing Priority Review based on the drug's Fast Track designation.

CLRB has also announced encouraging early activity for iopofosine in patients with refractory, recurrent head and neck cancer, with a phase 1 study demonstrating a 64% complete remission rate in these patients, with a one-year overall survival rate of 67%.

Financial Overview

As of their Q1 filing, CLRB held $41.4 million in current assets, made up mostly of $40.0 million in cash and equivalents. Their operating expenses, or cash burn, for the quarter reached $12.0 million. After recognizing an addition $9.9 million in losses due to valuation of their warrants, the net loss for the quarter was $21.6 million.

With the assumption that the warrants valuation was a one-time loss, the cash runway for CLRB at this time is between 3 and 4 quarters. This puts them in the position of needing to raise funds soon, which, I believe, will be tied to either the full presentation of CLOVER results or submission of the NDA.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - A company able to see the finish line in drug development

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is moving full steam ahead with their WM story, and by all accounts it looks like accelerated approval for iopofosine is in the cards. Not a guarantee by any stretch, mind you, but I think it's reasonable to expect it, especially if the anticipated data update in June continues to show consistent efficacy.

Based on the company-guided timelines, we could see approval of iopofosine in WM as early as Q1 next year. This is definitely a great spot to be in for a company that currently has no marketed products.

Risk - Neither approval not the timeline is guaranteed

Getting a drug approved is a massively complicated undertaking, as CLRB has to have its clinical data to support the decision, in addition to all the complex manufacturing and chemistry controls that will be verified by the FDA. Radiopharmaceutical development just adds other layers of complexity and scrutiny. So while I think an eventual approval is likely (although the FDA may deem their data insufficient to justify it), the timeline being guided by CLRB could be too optimistic, and submission of the NDA could be delayed into 2025.

We don't have evidence that this will happen, but it DOES happen a lot with these small biotechs. Don't be caught off guard.

Risk - Cash is very nearly in crisis

The timeline is critical at this stage because 3 to 4 quarters of operating cash do not make for a very stable financial position. And given the near-$100 million market cap (at the time of writing), CLRB cannot easily solve the cash issues with an equity raise at this time. Hopefully, full CLOVER data will provide the ramp they need to do a share offering at a good price point, but there are no guarantees.

Of course, they are in talks about partnership iopofosine, particularly outside the United States. But there are many factors that could make that deal never transpire. As part of the overall investment thesis today, I would recommend looking at CLRB as if they have to go it alone for the near term.

Bottom-Line Summary

Since I first covered Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., not much has changed scientifically. They are still producing encouraging clinical data, and they're on track to share more updates in the near future. This is not a complete lock by any means, since CLRB has still not solved their cash concerns. However, if they're able to clear the NDA submission in 2024, that would go a long way toward getting them to a more proper valuation, which I would estimate in the realm of $500 million to $1 billion (at least) if they end up with a drug approval and some kind of solution to their midterm cash issues.

So, to me, CLRB continues to look like a diamond in the rough. I won't be surprised to see them succeed in WM, and June will be a key month to really get a good read on how the final submission to the FDA is going to go. So I remain optimistic, with a "Buy" sentiment at this time, despite the cash concerns.