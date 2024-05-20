blackred

Investment Thesis

I last covered ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in November 2023 with a neutral rating as I was concerned about the slowdown in the commercial office end market. However, the company is executing well and despite the macro headwind related to commercial office space market impacting its largest B&I segment, it was able to post Y/Y growth by outperforming the B&I end market and posting good growth in the remaining segments.

Looking forward, I expect the healthy growth in the remaining segments to continue. Manufacturing and Distribution, which is the second biggest segment of the company, is benefiting from recent reshoring trends and has exposure to several growth markets like biopharma, semiconductor, and industrial manufacturing. The company’s Aviation segment is also benefiting from the healthy business and leisure travel market, while the Technical Solutions segment has reported some big wins and the Education segment is seeing steady growth. Also, the decline in the commercial office market is not secular in nature and once the company starts lapping the current year's decline, I expect the growth to resume in this market. Margins should also improve once investment under the ELEVATE strategy subsides starting next calendar year, and the company benefits from an improved mix in the Technical Solutions segment. The stock is currently trading below its historical valuation and has a decent 1.91% dividend yield. I am upgrading the stock to a buy rating based on solid execution and reasonable valuations, and believe the company will emerge stronger on the other side of the commercial office cycle.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

ABM has experienced good growth over the last few years, driven by the post-pandemic recovery and contributions from M&As. However, in recent quarters, there have been some concerns due to the slower-than-expected recovery of office occupancy.

In the first quarter of 2024, the company continued to face weakness in the commercial office market, resulting in a decline in work orders in the Business & Industry ("B&I") segment. However, this decline was partially offset by higher revenues in the sports sector and parking. As a result, the B&I revenues declined by 0.3% Y/Y in the quarter.

On the other hand, the Aviation segment’s revenues rose by 17.5% Y/Y attributed to strong demand for leisure and business travel and new business wins.

The Technical Solutions segment’s revenue increased by 12.9% Y/Y as a result of increased project revenues due to the completion of several battery energy storage system projects in Q1, including microgrid systems installation, partially offset by a decrease in electric vehicle charging station installation sales.

In the Manufacturing & Distribution ("M&D") segment, revenue grew by 5.4% Y/Y benefiting from broad-based market demand and expansion of business with existing customers.

Lastly, the Education segment’s revenues increased by 2.4% Y/Y driven by increases in scope of work with existing customers.

Overall, the company’s revenues grew by 3.9% Y/Y to $2.069 billion, driven by net new business and expansion of business with existing customers within the M&D and Education segments and double-digit growth in the Aviation and Technical Solutions segments. The increase was partially offset by a decline in work orders in the B&I segment.

ABM’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

I like companies that execute well even during the downturn and outperform their end market, gaining market share. ABM nicely fits in this criteria and despite challenges in its Business & Industry ("B&I") end market, the company managed its business well, resulting in only 0.3% Y/Y decline in revenues. While the commercial office market remains weak and the return to office has been slower than expected, I expect directionally office occupancy should continue to increase as businesses make work-from-office rules stricter.

The pandemic created labor shortages and gave more bargaining power to employees who preferred working from home, but I believe the power dynamics should shift back to employers in the coming years as the labor market eases. So, while the commercial office market has seen some slowdown in recent years, I don't think it is a secular decline and once the company starts lapping these headwinds, its revenues should return to growth. Further, the company’s exposure to class-A office buildings which are relatively more resilient is an added plus.

The Manufacturing & Distribution segment, which is the second biggest segment for the company contributing ~19% of the revenues, is exposed to several growth markets like biopharma, semiconductor, and industrial manufacturing which are benefiting from the reshoring trend.

The company is also seeing a solid demand trend in the Aviation segment which is benefiting from the healthy business and leisure travel market, and the Technical Solutions segment which is benefiting from the increased demand for micro-grid projects. The company recently won a $180 million multi-year, 150-site microgrid contract for a backup generator power for a major retailer. The Education segment is also seeing steady trends.

The company is also executing well in terms of technology initiatives and has continued to roll out ABM Connect, its team member mobile app that delivers on-demand training, and has time clock integration and task management functionalities. As this app reaches scale, it should drive higher team member engagement and better outcomes for clients helping customer retention.

While earlier I was worried about the slowdown in the B&I segment, the company’s solid execution last quarter has eased these worries. I believe the strong execution as well as strength in other segments should help the company offset any slowdown in the B&I segment in the short run. Once the commercial office end market starts recovering, the company should see an acceleration in organic growth in the medium to long term.

The company also has a reasonable 2.4x net leverage, which along with its good free cash flow profit should enable it to do bolt-on M&As which could complement its organic growth. So, I am optimistic about the company’s growth prospects.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q1 2024, the company’s margins were adversely impacted by higher corporate investments and an unfavorable project mix in the Technical Solutions segment. These negatives were only partially mitigated by cost-control actions and price increases. As a result, despite Y/Y sales growth, the company’s gross margin contracted by 37 bps Y/Y to 11.8% and the adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 50 bps Y/Y to 5.9%.

Segment-wise, the operating margin declined by 90 bps Y/Y in the Technical Solutions and by 40 bps Y/Y in the M&D segment while in the Aviation segment, the operating margin remained flat Y/Y. The B&I segment’s operating margin improved by 40 bps Y/Y as positive business mix, price increases, and cost actions more than offset weakness in the commercial office market. In the Education segment, the operating margin expanded by 30 bps Y/Y due to higher volume and labor efficiencies.

ABM’s Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

ABM Segment-wise Operating margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company’s margin outlook looks positive. The company’s margins were impacted due to low-margin battery projects in its Technical Solutions segment last quarter but, looking forward, management is executing greater sales from high-margin switchgear and generator projects which should help mix.

Further, the company is incurring significant investment (~$45 million for FY24) under its ELEVATE initiative this year. Some of these initiatives include the rollout of Oracle Financial Cloud ERP for B&I and M&D segments by the end of this calendar year as well as the rollout of ABM Connect App as discussed in the revenue section. Once done, the costs related to these initiatives are expected to subside in the coming years, which should help margin improvement in calendar year 2025 and beyond.

In the medium to long run, the company should also benefit from operating leverage, especially after the B&I market starts reversing.

Valuation

ABM is currently trading at a 13.84x FY24 (Oct) consensus estimate of $3.40 and a 13.00x FY25 (Oct) consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. This is a discount versus its 5-year historical average forward P/E of 14.74x. The company also has a forward dividend yield of 1.91% and ranks favorably on most of the valuation metrics.

ABM Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha Quant Metrics)

While some investors are worried about the slowing commercial office market, this weakness is not secular in nature and should reverse over the coming years. The company is executing well despite these headwinds and posting positive organic revenue growth. Once the commercial office market starts bottoming and recovering, it should improve investor sentiments around the stock. This should help the stock re-rate to its historical average P/E.

I believe this can happen next year as the commercial end market laps the current year's decline. Applying 14.74x P/E to the FY25 consensus EPS estimate of $3.62, we get a one-year forward target price of $53.35 or 13.29% upside from the current levels. This coupled with a ~1.91% dividend yield takes the total return to the mid-teens. Hence, I am upgrading my rating to a buy.

Risks