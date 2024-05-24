VNQ: Why I Won't Buy The Vanguard Real Estate ETF

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ETFs make sense for many sectors of the market.
  • But REITs are an exception.
  • There are still ample opportunities for active investors.
  • High Yield Investor members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Bear Market

DNY59

Co-produced by Jussi Askola.

Studies have indicated that most active investors fail to beat passive vehicles like low-cost exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, and index funds.

This means that all your efforts researching stocks are quite possibly going to waste. Not

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor. You won't be charged a penny during the first two weeks, so you have everything to gain and nothing to lose!

We are the fastest-growing and best-rated investment community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

Start 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
21.31K Followers

Samuel Smith has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst and Vice President at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering with a focus on applied mathematics and machine learning. Samuel leads the High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alerts, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOM.U; CCI; AVB; WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VNQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VNQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News