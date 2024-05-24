DNY59

Studies have indicated that most active investors fail to beat passive vehicles like low-cost exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, and index funds.

This means that all your efforts researching stocks are quite possibly going to waste. Not only are you spending time and money, but you are also taking on more risks to likely earn lower returns in the end.

So why not just invest in a passive REIT ETF like the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) and be done with it?

Well, it turns out that real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are an exception.

The same studies indicate that it is one of the few sectors of the financial market in which active managers have managed to beat passive vehicles, and that's despite charging high fees and often having to manage large sums of money, which prevents them from investing in some of the smallest and most rewarding REITs:

Morningstar

This means that if you were managing your portfolio yourself and removed the fees and other constraints, you could likely do even better than these managers.

Why are REIT ETFs so disappointing relative to the rest of the market?

Here are 5 reasons why I refuse to invest in REIT ETFs like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF:

Reason #1: The REIT is Still Inefficient

Most sectors of the financial market are so efficient that it has become nearly impossible to outperform passive vehicles. There are so many professional analysts looking for opportunities that mispricings become less frequent and even when they occur, they are quickly corrected. The companies that are part of the S&P 500 (SPY) are a great example of that, and therefore, I agree that sticking to an ETF would make sense in this case.

But REITs are different.

To this day, they remain a relatively small and obscure segment of the financial market. It is a bit of a weird category because REITs are essentially a hybrid between commercial real estate and stocks, and therefore, they require a unique set of skills.

But here's the thing: real estate investors typically don't trust or understand the stock market, and stock investors have little knowledge of real estate investments beyond their local housing market.

As a result, there are relatively fewer smart and knowledgeable investors targeting REITs, and this then leads to far more inefficiencies with share prices deviating significantly from fair value.

A recent study indicated that REITs are the most passively held investments of the entire financial market, causing them to often behave more similarly to bonds rather than real estate:

Bloomberg

I believe that I am in a unique position to exploit these inefficiencies because I combine a background in private equity real estate with the education of the CFA curriculum, giving me a good understanding of both: commercial real estate and stocks. Unlike most generalists who cover REITs, I (Jussi Askola) actually have specialized knowledge, and this goes a long way when investing in REITs.

It is small things like knowing the difference between a double net and a triple net lease. Or knowing the difference in risk profile between a single-tenant or a multi-tenant office building. How much capex do different property types require... How Class B vs. Class A apartment communities respond to oversupply... Etc.

These are not necessarily complicated things, but most analysts who cover REITs are generalists and therefore, they often don't know such basic things, and it leads to some great buying opportunities for the more knowledgeable REIT investor.

Therefore, I prefer to be active rather than passive. Investing in the VNQ would be leaving money on the table.

Reason #2: REIT ETFs Invest in Recurrent Underperformers

The financial media often talks about "commercial real estate" as a whole as if it were a single asset class.

But in reality, commercial real estate is very vast and versatile with 20+ different property sectors, and the returns and risk profiles are very different from one another.

Just to give you an example, hotel REITs earned a 9% annual total return over the past ~3 decades, but self-storage REITs earned a near 20% average annual total return:

National Storage Affiliates

Well, ETFs are not in the business of picking and choosing what's the best property sector at any given time. Instead, they will invest in all of them, including the recurrent underperformers like hotels and offices.

You may think that their headwinds would be correctly priced in, and that their lower valuations would then make up for it, resulting in stronger returns going forward but think again. I explained in the "reason #1" why this is not the case.

My portfolio has zero exposure to offices, hotels, and other capex-heavy, cyclical sectors facing technological threats, and I expect this to lead to higher returns over the long run.

Reason #3: REIT ETFs like VNQ are Market-Cap Weighted

Another issue of most REIT ETFs, including the VNQ, is that they are market-cap weighted, which means that most of their capital will go towards the biggest and most popular REITs.

The problem is that these REITs are typically the most expensively priced by the market. Today, the valuation spread between small and large REITs is exceptionally large, with investors paying nearly 2x more for each dollar of cash flow earned by a large REIT:

P/FFO Small-cap REITs 9.5x Large-cap REITs 17x Click to enlarge

To give you an example: AvalonBay Communities (AVB) is today priced at 18.5x FFO, but its smaller peer, BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) which owns even better properties in my opinion, is priced at just 12x FFO.

For each dollar invested, BSR earns 50% more cash flow, and it is also expected to grow at a faster pace over the long run. It will be very hard for AVB to make up for that, and more than likely, it will lead to lower returns over the long run.

This is why we often prefer to invest in smaller and lesser-known REITs.

Reason #4: Lack of Exposure to Special Situations

Active investors can also profit by heavily investing in special situations, such as REITs that are undergoing strategic reviews and likely to sell assets to unlock value. Crown Castle (CCI) comes to my mind here.

They can also profit by investing in REITs that are likely to get bought out by private equity players. We recently profited from the two latest buyouts, Tricon Residential (TCN) and Apartment Income REIT (AIRC), both of which were acquired by Blackstone (BX) at a large premium.

We hold a large exposure to such special situations, but ETFs do not.

Reason #5: Low Dividend Yield

A final point about VNQ specifically is that its dividend yield is just 4%.

It is so low because it invests mainly in the larger and more expensive REITs. Moreover, VNQ also invests in homebuilders, brokers, and other non-REIT companies that don't pay much if any dividend income to shareholders.

We aim to earn a much higher dividend yield by investing in REITs that are more heavily undervalued. A good example would be W. P. Carey (WPC), which today offers a near 6% dividend yield, despite offering strong growth prospects.

By earning a much higher dividend yield, we are less dependent on share price appreciation to earn strong returns, and we get a head start over the benchmarks.

Closing Note

With all that said, I still think that VNQ can make sense for investors who have no real estate knowledge or interest in researching REITs.

My point here is simply that some investors could do better in the REIT sector, and this explains why I am not investing in REIT ETFs.

