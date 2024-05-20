Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRHF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRHF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call May 17, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sophie Cagnard - Corporate Communications and IR Director
Johann Rupert - Chairman
Jérôme Lambert - CEO
Burkhart Grund - CFO
Cyrille Vigneron - Cartier CEO
Nicolas Bos - Van Cleef & Arpels CEO

Conference Call Participants

Zuzanna Pusz - UBS
Thomas Chauvet - Citi
Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs
Melania Grippo - BNP Paribas
Luca Solca - Bernstein
Patrik Schwendimann - ZKB
Piral Dadhania - RBC
Carole Madjo - Barclays
Rogerio Fujimori - Stifel

Sophie Cagnard

To be better with mic on. So sorry about that. So I'm just repeating, but surely, you must have noticed that I'm not on my own. And today, are Johann Rupert, Chairman; Jérôme Lambert, CEO; Burkhart Grund, CFO; Cyrille Vigneron, Cartier CEO; and Nicolas Bos, Van Cleef & Arpels, CEO. As usual, the company announcement and financial presentation can be downloaded from richemont.com, and the replay of the webcast will be available today from 3 PM Geneva time.

Before we begin, please take note forward-looking statements in our ad hoc announcement and on Slide 2 of our presentation.

So while you do, just a few personal words. As many of you know, I'll be retiring later this year. And so this will be my last results presentation. Thank you. Thank you very much.

So over the last 22 years, it has been incredibly rewarding to build and lead the Investor Relations function and interact with world-class sell-side analysts and highly knowledgeable investors. I would like to express my gratitude for your insightful questions and constructive feedback. I would also like to thank the Chairman for his trust and support and all my many inspirational colleagues in the Richemont family. I'm pleased to say that you'll be in good hands moving

