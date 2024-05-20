C3.ai, Inc. (AI) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 20, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Siebel - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Pinjalim Bora

Okay. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the conference. I'm Pinjalim Bora, software analyst at JPMorgan. I cover SMID Cap. Delighted to have here with me Tom Siebel, who is the Chairman and CEO of C3 AI. Tom, welcome to the conference.

Tom Siebel

Thank you.

Pinjalim Bora

Let's start with a brief introduction, maybe about yourself and maybe a little bit about C3 for the audience who might not be familiar with the story.

Tom Siebel

Okay. I'm a Computer Scientist. I did my graduate work in a relational database theory, went to work for a little start-up with about 20 people called Oracle Corporation that turned out to be a pretty good idea. Ultimately, one of the guys who ran that business and we were involved in the commercialization of relational software -- relational database software and then build a large stack of enterprise applications.

About a decade later, I spun out and thought about -- I thought about the application of the information technology and communication technology, sales, marketing, customer service. That was a market that was largely unserved by information technology at that time. We founded a company called Siebel Systems in 1993, July of 1993 that also turned out to be a pretty good idea. So six years later, we're doing about $2 billion in revenue and had I think 4,500 customers in 29 countries that I believe is the fastest-growing enterprise application software company in history.

In 2006, that company was acquired by my colleague, Larry Ellison and became the basis of their CRM stack. So I did -- I invented the CRM market, as you know

