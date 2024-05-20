C3.ai, Inc. (AI) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 20, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Okay. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the conference. I'm Pinjalim Bora, software analyst at JPMorgan. I cover SMID Cap. Delighted to have here with me Tom Siebel, who is the Chairman and CEO of C3 AI. Tom, welcome to the conference.

Tom Siebel

Thank you.

Pinjalim Bora

Let's start with a brief introduction, maybe about yourself and maybe a little bit about C3 for the audience who might not be familiar with the story.

Tom Siebel

Okay. I'm a Computer Scientist. I did my graduate work in a relational database theory, went to work for a little start-up with about 20 people called Oracle Corporation that turned out to be a pretty good idea. Ultimately, one of the guys who ran that business and we were involved in the commercialization of relational software -- relational database software and then build a large stack of enterprise applications.

About a decade later, I spun out and thought about -- I thought about the application of the information technology and communication technology, sales, marketing, customer service. That was a market that was largely unserved by information technology at that time. We founded a company called Siebel Systems in 1993, July of 1993 that also turned out to be a pretty good idea. So six years later, we're doing about $2 billion in revenue and had I think 4,500 customers in 29 countries that I believe is the fastest-growing enterprise application software company in history.

In 2006, that company was acquired by my colleague, Larry Ellison and became the basis of their CRM stack. So I did -- I invented the CRM market, as you know it today, this year, I think $120 billion business. And then we thought about what was next and we believe that next was going to be about last a cloud computing, big data, Internet of things and predictive analytics, what we call enterprise AI. So we began work in 2009.

In the next decade, we spent about -- we're really a couple of billion dollars, building a software stack and the purpose of that software stack was to provide an integrated platform that provided all the services necessary and sufficient to design, develop, provision and operate very large-scale enterprise AI applications. We use that stack to build today, 90 enterprise AI applications that address the markets of manufacturing, agriculture, pharma, oil and gas, utilities, defense intelligence. And then in the last couple of years, we've expanded that very significantly. That includes those 90 applications include, I believe, 30 applications that address some of these opportunities associated with generative AI.

So I've been talking about enterprise AI now for some time. Understand, we started this effort when AWS was this big before the Azure Cloud, before the Google Cloud, before the GPU. And now we are -- we find ourselves in 2024 and the rest of the world has discovered enterprise AI. So the world has kind of come our way. And it looks like the addressable market opportunity. So I've been talking about this for more than a decade, when others were speculating whether or not there would be an enterprise AI market. I can assure you there is and there will be and this is not a femoral.

So as we address this market opportunity in 2024, '25, '26, '27, what have you, we're looking at what is going to be certainly greater than $1 trillion addressable market, maybe a $2 trillion addressable market. There is one company in the world with 90 applications that address this market opportunity, there's one company in the world. And so the game we're playing is to see if we can establish and maintain a market leadership position globally in enterprise AI.

Now that sounds like a little bit ambitious, but in fairness, we said this in Oracle in 1983, and we did it, okay. And we said it at Siebel in 1993, in CRM, we did have 85% market share, again, sales, marketing and customer service when that company was transitioned to Oracle in January, I think, of 2006. And we might fail. We might end up being number two or number three. And so that's the opportunity that's before us.

Q - Pinjalim Bora

Yes. That's a great overview. You obviously have been doing it for a while. But I want to ask you the inflection that we are seeing on the infrastructure layer right now, right? I was looking at the numbers, I think NVIDIA added something like $30 billion in revenue in the last four quarters. Obviously, revenue up over 100% year-over-year, huge inflection on the infrastructure layer. But we are not seeing kind of a similar inflection on the software stack at this point. We have seen the hyperscalers accelerate slightly but still seems like there's a big gap. So wanted to ask you, how do you see this play out, right? The massive build-out on infrastructure, how does it impact software up the stack?

Tom Siebel

Where there's only one reason for that silicon and for that infrastructure, and that's to run applications, okay. So obviously, somebody thinks there is an application app material. If we look at that stack, at the bottom, we have silicon, above that, we have infrastructure above that, we have foundation models and above that, we have applications.

Now the way that these markets work, when we came out, when the PC came out, let's think -- as we think about the IBM PC, I think the '80s, and you had that PC on your desk that compact PC or that IBM PC, okay, the whole value stack was in the silicon and the infrastructure and you had a $200 VisiCalc application on it, okay.

Today that PC that's on your desk to you or your company about $200 a year in cost, the infrastructure cost is about $200 a year, okay. And be the -- by the time you depreciate the cost, okay. And the applications of running on it, Bloomberg, whatever it may be that's cost me $10,000 a year. You really get this guy that came out, you will call it in 2007, when this came out 100% of the value was in silicon and infrastructure.

Today, where's the value? Is in the applications that run on it. Same thing will happen, okay, in enterprise AI. I think in the long run, the silicon gets commoditized. I'm not saying that NVIDIA isn't a great company because NVIDIA is and will be a great company, but silicon does get commoditized, hard stop. See Intel for details. And the infrastructure gets commoditized and 70% of the value will be in the apps.

Now the idea, you have companies like you have enterprise application software companies in AI growing at 15%, 16%, 17%, 18%, 19%, 20% compound annual growth rates. Now then I cut it in early, where I know you guys grew a lot faster than that and you're like, but that is the top 10% of the software universe.

So I'm not certain that -- of your software universe that you cover in your company, when you get north of 20% that's the top decile of growth rates. So I think that we are seeing accelerating growth.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes. So it's basically a matter of time that it permeates into the software layer and you're seeing it already happen?

Tom Siebel

It's a $1 trillion, $2 trillion addressable market. More than 50% of that stack is going to be applications.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes.

Tom Siebel

That just happens in PC. It happened in a mini computer. It happens on the phone. I mean this is the way the world works.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes. Got it. Let's talk about C3 and the enterprise AI platform. Maybe talk about you have some big brands, that C3 AI see real economic benefit. I think you've quoted over $1 billion of economic benefit. I think Shell, one of the companies.

Tom Siebel

Shell, $2 billion a year, yes.

Pinjalim Bora

Maybe at a core level, help us understand the main value that C3 AI platform offers to customers. Why is it so difficult to scale enterprise AI? What does C3 AI provide in that journey?

Tom Siebel

We make it simple to scale enterprise AI. It is difficult to scale enterprise. I guess people over decades they've been trying to build these things out of piece parts. You have IT people that some consider themselves, they get a little bit confused and I think there's the software engineers. Like they know how to install a single sign-on or they may be with enough -- if they spend enough money with Accenture, they can figure out how to get SAP installed, okay. That that does not make you a software engineer, okay. But every now and then they get confused and they think they are, so they take all these piece parts from used to be the big range was the Apache open source stack and then all the piece parts that are offered from the infrastructure providers and other things and try to cobble them together into something that works -- into something worse. Nobody ever succeeds with that.

Now -- but people don't want to buy tools to build applications. People don't want to buy tools to build CRM applications. They want to buy CRM applications, okay. I prove that. People don't want to buy tools to build relational database applications, they want to buy relational databases. We proved that at Oracle. They don't want to buy tools to build ERP applications. They wanted to buy ERP applications, see SAP for details.

Same thing in an enterprise application and when we get into enterprise AI what are the predictive maintenance, stochastic optimization of supply chain, demand forecasting, fraud detection, whatever it may be. Companies don't want to buy tools to build these things. They want to buy applications that they can install and optimize their supply chain. And so we make it easy. And so we bring our customers live and whether it's a Dow or whether it's a Cargill or whether it's a Tysons, we would bring these applications live, complex enterprise applications that we being live in order of six months at the enterprise level. And then they have consumption pricing afterwards. And so that's the value of what we do is that we make it easy. So you don't have to spend years and hundreds of millions of dollars trying to build it yourself.

Pinjalim Bora

So you're saying, you're basically stitching the different parts of enterprise AI scale, right? You have the data prep side, you have the data engineering side, you have the feature development, you have the model training and then you have the observability side. If you look at the entire stack and people can use different tools on their own, but C3 is providing one platform?

Tom Siebel

Yes. We provided a platform that you can think of an orchestration layer. It's a couple of billion dollars for the software engineering. It's quite a -- it's quite a piece of work. Now all of the various components are interchangeable, whether we're dealing with persistence, whether we're dealing in factor authentication, whether we're dealing with whatever, generative AI tool, you might want to use, you might want to use Anthropic, you might want to use Llama, you might want to use ChatGPT4 and you just plug it into that box.

But you're out of the box, it comes with a generative AI tool. Out of the box, it comes with relational database persistence. So under the box, it comes with a key value store. It supports various supervised learning, unsupervised learning, deep learning, but all of those components could be interchanged with open source capability or proprietary capability, but it works.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes. Understood. In the C3, you said 30 gen AI applications already. But from the basic level, maybe help us understand what -- how does the C3 AI part differentiates versus some of the other stuff in the market? Is that also, again, trying to ease?

Tom Siebel

Okay. For those of you who are interested in generative AI and I've been looking at you -- and that would be everybody in the room, okay, and these large thing. I've been looking for a good book on this subject for a year. I finally found one called, what is ChatGPT, okay, and what is it doing? By name Stephen Wolfram, you can get it for like $19 on -- this guy, Stephen Wolfram, if you know him, this guy is the real dealer, right, very highly respected member of the Academy, Physicist from Caltech, Wolfram Alpha mathematic this guy used the genuine article, okay.

And in 91 pages, as you read these 91 patients, it'll take you 45 minutes, you'll know more about these language models than anybody in your organization. And I'll give you -- if you don't like it, send me an e-mail, I'll give you a money back guarantee. Okay. I'm literally putting 5,000 copies of this just to give it away. Okay. So people understand.

Now what -- these large language -- how big is this generative AI market. Holy moley, guys. This is huge, okay. But there are problems associated with these things. What are the problems to the extent that you'd be using them, okay. And if I don't -- if you're not using them today, how many people use generative AI every day? Guys, you got to use it, okay. You got to use it, download a copy of Microsoft Edge, okay. It has ChatGPT4 Turbo with it. You've got to use it, okay, and start using it, okay. And because if you don't, your competitor will, okay, and they're going to be doing better work than you.

It is -- what this thing does is amazing. But what's the problem with all these learning models. With every one of them, okay. Number one, the answers are stochastic. Every time you ask an answer, you get a different question, okay. They don't enforce. Other problems are, we can't -- when the answer comes up, you can't tell where it came from, okay. They're not -- even with retrievable augmented generation with these RAG architectures that will work for unstructured data but that won't work for structured data. So it came out of ERP system or a CRM system or any sort of structured data. You can't figure out where the answer came from.

None of the enterprise access controls are enforced, hey, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, CIA, name the company, you have access controls. And the CEO doesn't get to -- the guy who works on the production line doesn't get to say the same thing as the CEO. Well, enterprise access controls are not enforced. We have enormous problems with the cybersecurity risk that are introduced by these large language models, which is why at companies like JPMorgan Chase, they don't like to use ChatGPT, okay. Because the cybersecurity issues are daunting and we have these data exfiltration problems that you've read about with Samsung and others, this hallucination problem is just wonderful. If it doesn't know the answer, it just makes up a story. These are just wonderful. And by the way, if you read this book, you'll understand where these hallucinations come from.

There's enormous IP liability associated with these, okay, with these language models because they're trained on information over which somebody else owns the copyright, be it the weather company or Bloomberg. And by the way, they want their piece of the action, okay.

And finally, they're LLM specific. And anybody who bets at any LLM, say in May of 2024, has lost their mind. I mean, with all of the innovation that's going on in this space with these guys leapfrogging each other, I mean there's just no telling where these could go in. You want to be able to change LLMs maybe week over week, as these guys innovate each other. And by the way, there's some assumption that one of Google or OpenAI or Anthropic is going to win this. Why would you think that? I mean, OpenAI can be out of business tomorrow. And was anybody like read the newspaper last night TMA and almost on over one weekend in almost 100 businesses. Any one of these could be gone.

So when you combine the large language model with the $2 billion for the platform -- the other problem is they're generally unimodal. Unimodal means you can put in text or they say they're multimodal. They can get text and images. Guys, text and images doesn't cut it. You need text you need images, you need telemetry, you need all structured data, unstructured data, so it's got to be omni-modal.

Now remember the $2 billion worth of work that we did in building the enterprise from that form, we've nailed identity. We've nailed access control. We've nailed cyber, okay, we've nailed omni-modal. So we basically solve all those hobbies. That dog I described, that dog doesn't hunt, okay. Whether it's coming from Anthropic, whether it's coming from Gemini, a dog does not hunt in any reasonable enterprise. But when you combine it with the C3 AI platform, we've solved all those problems, so it's secure. It doesn't exfiltrate. It gives you the same answer every time. You can figure out where the answer came from. You don't have IP liability problems.

So we're installed today at CIA, NSA, NRO, National Reconnaissance Office, the United States Air Force, United States Navy, United States Marine Corps. We're installed in some of the most secure installations on the planet Earth because we've solved those problems. And that's what distinguishes our applications from others in the space.

Pinjalim Bora

Just to be clear, the CIA, NSA, NRO, all of these are using gen AI?

Tom Siebel

I did not say NSA, I said CIA.

Pinjalim Bora

Okay. These are using gen AI applications?

Tom Siebel

As I announced on the last conference call. No news there.

Pinjalim Bora

Okay. Got it. So what has been the feedback so far from these customers on the gen AI use cases, the gen AI applications that you have?

Tom Siebel

I mean it's just the productivity increases that people get from these are just amazing. Let's take a law firm, for example, there's one law firm that is -- that all of you know, that takes a lot of companies public that you guys are following. And what we've done there is we've taken the -- we think about -- it's a small language model.

Think about an enterprise language model, okay. And with LLM, okay. And what we've done is we've loaded for this law firm, the corporates of sec.gov, EDGAR, okay, and through a language model. So this is every S-1, every 10-K, every 10-Q and that's what we use to train the language models. So when they want to take the next company public, when you guys are -- all these LLM companies that are being financed at $1 billion, $2 billion, $3 billion, $4 billion or $5 billion, $6 billion, $7 billion valuations today that you guys will be taking public next year, okay.

When you need to write the S-1, you put in the name, you put in the financials, you put in the first few risk factors, keep the carriage return and 45 minutes later, you have 200 pages of the first draft of the S-1 written. That's two weeks' worth of work done like right now. I mean, what's the productivity increase? It's huge. So those are examples.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes. Wow, it seems like not that great for lawyers.

Tom Siebel

No, I don't think it replaces lawyers. It makes it more productive. I mean there's not too in this directory. I mean why -- how hard is it to develop the proper list of risk practice for that company when you can look at the universe of risk factors that have ever been registered to the SEC and select those that apply. I mean -- so I think it doesn't replace any jobs, but it makes these people certainly more productive.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes. Let's switch gears and talk about macro. What is your sense? I mean, I'm still surprised that we are talking about macro by the way, started in like June of 2022. But here we are. What is your sense of the spending environment at this point when you're talking to people, can you characterize kind of the demand environment or the business confidence?

Tom Siebel

In enterprise AI?

Pinjalim Bora

Enterprise AI, overall from your customers?

Tom Siebel

So I can't talk about silicon. I can't talk about anything other than enterprise AI because that's all what I do today. But as it relates to enterprise, I mean at JPMorgan Chase, there is no budget for AI. It's whatever Jamie wants to spend. Okay, you think he's constrained by a budget? You think your people here are constrained by budget in AI? You think they're constrained at Bank of America by budget? You think they're constrained -- I mean nobody is constrained by budget as it relates to AI. These are CEO-level decisions and he or she makes the budget then it happens.

So you're looking at a -- these people at TSMC and NVIDIA are not building all this infrastructure for the sake of having big warehouses full of silicon, okay. These things are running learning models. These learning models are supporting enterprise AI applications. So I think that this market is developing at a very rapid pace.

Pinjalim Bora

But specifically with C3 AI and the demand in terminals around C3 AI, how do you characterize that?



A - Tom Siebel

Well, I think it's pretty good. I mean what was the subscription growth rate year-over-year last quarter, 23%?

Pinjalim Bora

Yes, 23%.

Tom Siebel

That's not too bad. I mean, 23% that means you just hit that rate up front. So we changed from a subscription base price into consumption-based pricing over a period of about 10 quarters, our growth rate went from order of 50% year-over-year down to negative. And in the last four quarters, it's gone to -- from 0% to 11% to 16% to 18%. And so we're seeing accelerating growth. And so what's not to like?

Pinjalim Bora

Yes. No, I agree. The sequential growth are good. But the 23% obviously has an easier comp from last year, right? So you're pumping these your numbers and you're accelerating growth, but the sequential numbers are also improving, which kind of is your point that your consumption transition is working right now. And we shall see how it goes through fiscal '25 since we can't talk about it at this point. But I was just trying to ask you about the normal kind of activity levels from your customers around C3.

Tom Siebel

Well, I think that last quarter, we announced what, let's see, subscription revenue was up 23%, total revenue up 18%, customer count was up 80% year-over-year. We have three quarters over $1 billion of cash in the bank. Things look pretty good, could be worse. And I know that right now, for those who have -- everybody is pounding on the table that this year, right now, everybody's got to be profitable, to be profitable right now.

We have a structurally profitable business. What does that mean? By structurally profitable, okay, our gross margin is greater than our cost of selling stuff, okay. So we could get throw this thing into profitability tomorrow, okay. Would that be in the best interest of the shareholders? No freaking way. I mean, I mean, I went out and raised $1 billion in the market in December of 2020, as I recall. I think we have rough numbers ¾ of that left, okay. And the idea, the purpose that we did it was to invest in market share, okay, to invest in brand. And guys, that's what we're doing.

Now I know that we have our mood swings in capital markets where all of a sudden, everybody has got to be profitable right now. But I mean, let's put this into perspective. And you remember how many years it took for Amazon to be consistently profitable. Anybody remember? That would be 29 years. How did that work out for the investors at MSI ? What's your market cap, back by roughly $2 trillion where you got it pretty well. How many years did it take for [Mark] planning out to get sales force problem. I was an idiot at Siebel.

I mean we ran a consistently cash positive profitable business from the day we ship the product. How stupid can you get? Okay. What did [Mark], how long did it take [Mark] to generate a profit. Anybody know, okay. 25 years, 25 years, not quarters, 25 years. Okay. How did that work out for him? He invested in market share, invested in the brand. How did that work out his as investors? What's the market cap of sales force?

Pinjalim Bora

$200 billion?

Tom Siebel

About $250 billion. It worked out pretty well, right? What his market share in enterprise applications? Pretty damn good, okay. How many years did it take Apple to generate a profit? That will be consistently, that will be 1/4 of a century.

So I know that right now, we're all thinking in weeks. Guys, this is a $1 trillion to $2 trillion addressable market. This is the largest addressable market, okay, and really are, the way that we've seen in the history of software. And I've been there since the beginning, okay, of enterprise software. I have been. And right now, we're running. And so right now, we are investing in this market, okay. And honestly, we're probably not investing enough.

Pinjalim Bora

Got it. Let's talk about the transition itself. I mean you had a lot of assumptions when you started, right, 70% conversion rates on pilots, the number of deals that reps would be closing, all that stuff. It seems like you're faring better from at least last quarter. What -- are you seeing some of those assumptions?

Tom Siebel

I think I have been reporting, okay, for some quarters, we're exactly on track with what we said, okay. The number of pilots is growing. The conversion rate is about what we predicted. And the consumption is almost identical to what we predicted before the fact. It's actually uncanny. But on the pilot converts, we'll see that in the first quarter that they go live, they'll generate, they'll consume on the order of 400,000 CPU hours. In the tenth quarter, they'll consume about 1.5 million. CPU hours. And so it kind of -- and then it just kind of grows over that entire period of time. So it's kind of exactly as predicted.

Pinjalim Bora

What is driving that pilot conversion of 70%? We talk to industry contacts and they basically say every AI project, 75% of them fail and 25% goes into production.

Tom Siebel

No, 99% of them fail. Not 70% of them. 99% of them fail, okay. What's it driving, the conversion? When we're doing, let's say, we're going in a Dow, we're going into Cargill. We're going into wherever it might be, ExxonMobile, okay. And our value proposition is we will bring the application live, okay, in six months with little turnkey enterprise application live in six months. So that pilot is $0.5 million. And I mean, I assure you with six months later, that application is live. And so what's not to like? Applications live, they convert. And so they're not still trying to piece it together. The other 99% that are failing, people are trying to cobble it together from DynamoDB or SageMaker or the Apache, Open Service, Hadoop Stack or one of these toolkits.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes. That seems like a perfect segue to the competitive landscape. You have a lot of applications, prepackage that you have created, probably more than the others. But others do have some applications, I think?

Tom Siebel

Two has -- anybody have 90?

Pinjalim Bora

Numbers, I'm not sure, but Amazon has some, I think, predictive or some -- I remember a few. Probably not at that scale that you have.

Tom Siebel

I don't think so, but that's okay.

Pinjalim Bora

Okay.

Tom Siebel

Amazon is a great company. I sell with them every day. I mean they're a huge partner of mine AWS, I mean Matt, Andy, Jassy, Matt Garmin, we sell with these guys every day. And our stack is entirely complementary to them. They're not competing with us. So they've got to sell with Google Cloud, I sell with Microsoft. So I don't think they have competitive applications.

Pinjalim Bora

So you're not competing with SageMaker or Google Vertex AI?

Tom Siebel

No. We are actually, I would say. I would say not for the application. The -- we're building. I would say our competition isn't SageMaker. Our competition is the CIO and he or she thinks that he can use SageMaker in another 100 tool components to try to build an application that will do customer churn or stochastic optimization of supply chain at Volkswagen, okay. And so that's the competitor.

But when -- understand when whoever it is, whether it's coke industries or whether it's Dow is using the C3 AI applications with the AWS Cloud, it's taking use of all, it's making use of SageMaker, it's making use of S-2. It's making use of all the componentry that they provide. So they're entirely complementary.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes, I see. Let me stop there and see if the audience has any questions?

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [Catherine] from Durable Capital. And I was wondering, going back to where you're seeing just no-brainer productivity increases. You talked about creating documents. It could be S-1s or contracts. So I was wondering if you could just go into that, like the top three areas that are just no-brainer applications.

And then secondly, all of these companies that you mentioned, they've been around for like 100 years. They're very, very complex. And just wondering, in those cases, like how much of what you do for them is very, very standardized and then how much of it is very particular to their supply chain?

Tom Siebel

The largest application of enterprise AI today is predictive maintenance, okay, hard stuff okay. Whether we're dealing with predictive maintenance for aircraft, whether we dealing with predictive maintenance for machines in production lines for production facilities for pharmaceuticals. And when this production line goes down and you're making interfere on or something like this, I mean, the costs are unbelievable.

Let's take the United States Air Force. United States Air Force has 5,000 aircraft. On any given day, 50% aircraft will deploy and 50% of those aircraft will not deploy, mostly due to unscheduled maintenance. That pilot goes in at that [0:30], pushes the button, some red light comes on and says the system is broken, you're not flying. So in the case of the Air Force, we have fused all the underlying data sets from 22 of their weapon systems, F-15, F-16, F-18, F-35, KC-135, what have you into a unified federated image, including the telemetry, a B-1 bomber guy has 42,000 sensors. ETR frame that's 42,000 sensors, generating signals at eight heart cycle. There's a lot of data. So we aggregate these data. We process them at the rate they arrive.

This is -- happens to be running in a air gap secured AWS Cloud. So now we're -- AWS is our partner here very much. And we're using all those AWS resources that you talk about. So this is what we call a J-web’s environment, which is secure as it gets. Its processes dated and what we found that we can do is we can identify system failure before it happens.

Auxiliary power unit, flat actuator, unitor and the afterburner, and we can identify it 50 or 100 flight hours before it happens, then dispatch the personnel and the material to converge with the airframe in Stuttgart or Bahrain or wherever, fix it at night in the airport, the aircraft doesn't fail. Net-net, okay. The savings to the Air Force, this is -- one of the largest AI – enterprise AI applications in deployment on earth.

It is the only AI system of record that I'm aware of in the United States Department of Defense. The benefit of the United States Air Force, 25% increase in aircraft availability at any given day. Hey, guys, at the scale of the United States Air Force, that's a big deal, 25%. It saves them money, but that's almost irrelevant. And that's an organization -- United States Air Force has been around for a while, not hundreds of years, but since shortly after World War 2. And it's been around for a little while.

Pretty same thing when you get into large oil companies, predictive maintenance on offshore oil rigs, oil production facilities. The failure in an offshore oil rig, that's not simply a cost. That's a catastrophe. CEO gets to write his resume if he doesn't get to go to jail. And so if we identify these failures before they happen, the economic benefits are huge. And how long Shell has been around? Since roughly World War 1, okay. And so we take existing companies and we make them -- in the case of oil companies, they can deliver safer, cleaner, more reliable energy at lower cost in the case of the Air Force. Stochastic optimization and supply chain, this is a problem that goes back to the [defamations], okay. That's how old this problem is. And so these are the classic use cases, demand forecasting, customer churn and fraud.

Yes, sir?

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] Barille Capital. Maybe a silly question, but what's kind of the rate of false positives on that? If like, how do you find out if that was actually going to happen or not?

Tom Siebel

How do you find out if what is going to happen?

Unidentified Analyst

If the failure you're predicting was going to happen or not.

Tom Siebel

You tune these machine learning models for precision and recall. So I would say in the -- I'm not sure what it is in the Air Force application. I would say it's probably about 80% precision and 60% to 70% recall. So that would mean that this 20% false positives in there.

And -- but these algorithms are self-learning and so they do improve over time. But if you can get 80% recall, 80% precision, north of 50% recall in an application like that you are generating value for the company. And it's in hundreds of millions to billions in the kind of companies that we tend to do business with.

Other questions?

So what's the play? Here's the thesis. Large addressable market. First mover advantage, we got started before anybody even talked about enterprise. Nobody talked about enterprise AI until when? November 2022. And now that's all you can talk about, okay. And so all of a sudden, so that -- there's no CEO today, no government leader, no military here who's not thinking about AI today. How they're going to use it. And so we did a lot of spade work and we're in a pretty good position to take advantage of this market opportunity and that's what we intend to do.

Pinjalim Bora

Great. With that, let's call it a day. Thank you so much.

Tom Siebel

Thank you.