Centerra Gold: Bright Prospects And Attractive Prices Could Lie Ahead

Alberto Abaterusso
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • Centerra Gold Inc. receives a Hold rating for its stock due to expected improvements in gold and copper prices and the company's operations.
  • The stock has experienced short-term headwinds but has returned 24.59% since the previous Hold rating.
  • Centerra Gold's strong financial position supports operations well for a high probability of significant cash flows going forward, the main catalyst for higher share price so far.

Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

A Hold Rating for shares of Centerra Gold

This article assigns another Hold recommendation on the stock of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) (TSX:CG:CA), a Toronto, Canada-based exploration and mining company for gold and copper properties

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso
1.92K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CG:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CG:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGAU
--
CG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News