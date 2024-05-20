AlexandrBognat

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSX:GIL:CA) is the largest US t-shirt manufacturer and an integrated manufacturer (raw cotton to end-product) of t-shirts, hoodies, underwear, and socks.

I started covering Gildan in March 2024 with a Hold rating. Gildan is a leader in its market and has generated outstanding capital returns for decades while building a defensible moat. In addition, the stock trades at a reasonable multiple. However, the company is undergoing a proxy battle that could distract management, hurt the operations, and hurt the company's profits. For this reason, I preferred a Hold.

I review the company's 1Q24 results and earnings call in this article. I also review the company's proxy battle. The company's results align with expectations, given Gildan's structural advantages. The company gained margin from lower raw material prices and is gaining market share by underpricing the competition. In the proxy front, costs are accumulating, the company is tarnishing its reputation, and key changes could occur at the shareholder meeting on May 28th. Until that date, I maintain my Hold rating with a cautionary outlook.

Business as usual

The results from 1Q24 and the guidance for FY24 did not surprise investors. Gildan is a large, mature company with a very protected position in its market, so large variations are not expected on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Reconfirmed guidance: Gildan expects to generate about $3.3 billion in revenues, or flat to LSD growth, at operating margins (ex proxy costs) of 18% to 20%. Adjusted EPS (ex-proxy) is expected at about $3.

Ex-proxy is an important distinction because the company accumulates costs from its CEO transition and proxy battle. When considering these costs, operating margins and EPS are lower (more on this later).

Gross margins improving thanks to cotton: The company's quarterly gross margins came 300 bps above 2023 levels, despite being a seasonally low quarter. Gildan is the lowest-cost producer in the market, so its gross margins are not affected by the price at which it sells (it is generally the lowest price) but rather by the cost of inputs. In this case, the cost of cotton was high in 2022, affecting 2023 margins. As cotton prices reverted, so did Gildan's margins.

Data by YCharts

Gaining market share: The landscape for apparel manufacturers is challenging. Retailers are cautious, restricting their purchases or trading down to cheaper products. Gildan's management believes the market may be down by high single digits depending on the category. However, Gildan is flat to slightly up, indicating that it is gaining volume market share. Gildan's product is the cheapest in the market by a significant gap, so when customers are trying to trade down, Gildan is more attractive.

Expected long-term lift from Bangladesh: Gildan is ramping up production in its new Bangladesh facility. This facility will open more capacity for higher quality products like ring-spun cotton and fashion t-shirts, which have higher labor costs. Bangladesh is operating at 25% capacity and is expected to close the year at 75% capacity.

Bangladesh will help Gildan's internationalization efforts because it is better positioned to serve EMEA and APAC. It will also increase the cost advantage on higher quality products (ring-spun, fashion t-shirts, fleece) for the US market.

The new location will not replace, but rather complement, the capacity in Central America (Gildan has a massive operation in Honduras).

Conflict breeds problems

After removing its founder and CEO for 30 years, Gildan has been in a proxy contest between the Board and the new CEO on one side and a group of activist funds helmed by Browning West and the old CEO on the other. Shareholders will decide the company's future in the annual meeting on May 28th, 2024.

New strategy plan without the votes: Gildan's new CEO unveiled a strategy plan on April 15th. The plan is not a radical deviation from Gildan's previous strategy, and I believe it was released to showcase the CEO. I believe this is bad. The CEO should have waited until the new Board was voted on and had shareholder legitimacy before releasing a strategic plan.

Cult to the personality: In the Board's proxy materials and the company's webpage, Gildan is showing a cult to the personality of its new CEO. His picture is in company materials and is considered the best fit for managing the company. Again, I do not like this, especially before having a shareholder meeting to approve the changes made by the salient Board.

Monetary costs: In 1Q24 alone, the costs of the transition battle at Gildan amounted to $20 million, or 3% of quarterly revenues. These include costs of CEO transition, advisory, assessment of offers to purchase the company, etc. These costs will probably increase in 2Q24 (in which the annual shareholder meeting occurs) and extend in the future if the conflicts are not resolved.

Reputation damage: Gildan removed its founder and CEO for 30 years without advance notice to shareholders, employees, suppliers, and clients. This already stains the company's reputation and generates a climate of uncertainty. Broadcasting the criticisms of the two sides is not conducive to business either. For example, the Board side said the old CEO did not reply to emails and never visited the factories. This is a bad precedent if that CEO was to return to the company. Conversely, the activist side said that the new CEO has no experience in manufacturing and is a financial engineer. Again, this is not good if the new CEO is maintained.

Attention cost: All the time spent without certainty and concentrating on proxy problems is not devoted to improving the company's complex operations. People might leave the company if sides form between mid and upper management. It is not good if plans are changed in April and reformed again in June after the shareholder meeting. The proxy is distracting the company.

Activists might win: The activist camp comprises several funds, each having 4/7% of the company's shares. The funds that have publicly opposed the Board represent about 16% of shares. However, last week, the activist camp obtained the support of ISS, and this week, the support of Glass Lewis. These are shareholder advisory companies that advise passive funds and large institutions on how to vote their shares. They control 90% of the shareholder advisory market, so their recommendation will significantly influence Gildan's meeting.

Valuation still not opportunistic

Suppose we consider the company's recent operating margins (ex-proxy) of about 18% and use the company's guidance for FY24 of $3.3 billion in revenue. In that case, we arrive at an operating income for the year of about $600 million. This is a bullish assumption that the conflict is resolved (so that proxy costs don't eat 2/3% of the margin) and that Gildan maintains its higher than historical margins (generally below 15%).

As mentioned in my coverage initiation article, Gildan expects to pay corporate taxes of 18% after Global Minimum Tax legislation is enacted in its incorporation jurisdiction (Barbados) or headquarters jurisdiction (Canada). Post-GMT, the company will generate about $490 million in NOPAT. An EV of $6.7 billion represents a multiple of 13.5x.

At the market cap level, we need to account for about $85 million in yearly net interest charges, plus the 18% post-GMT tax for net income of $422 million. Against a market cap of $6 billion, this represents a P/E ratio of 14x.

Both multiples are around 14x, which is not excessive, in my opinion, for a company with Gildan's characteristics: a defensible competitive position, a history of excellent capital returns, low leverage, and the potential for expanded production, thanks to Bangladesh coming online. Generally, I would consider it fair to pay 10x for a no-growth company and average management, and higher as the company adds some of the abovementioned characteristics.

However, the above presupposes that the company can maintain its current margins (if it returned to the historical 15%, then the multiples would move to about 16x), that it can resolve its conflicts (uncertain or unlikely), and that if the current management is maintained in charge, that it can guide Gildan to success (also uncertain).

The optimistic valuation leaves little room for further improvements and significant room for downside risks. For that reason, I believe Gildan is still a Hold.