Shopping For Income? Don't Ignore 9%-Yielding Western Midstream Partners

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Western Midstream Partners, LP is an undervalued midstream MLP with a 9.1% distribution yield.
  • The company benefits from its strategic position in the Permian Basin and strong financials backed by Occidental Petroleum.
  • Western Midstream Partners offers a high distribution yield, steady cash flow, and potential for capital appreciation, making it an attractive opportunity for income-focused investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

I have often said that elevated yields tend to make me somewhat nervous, as the risk of buying a "sucker yield" becomes increasingly bigger the higher the yield.

As I wrote in a recent article, a

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
32.12K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSL, AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WES Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News