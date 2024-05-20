BlackJack3D

Shares of oligonucleotide therapy concern PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) cratered 80% from their peak, rebounded 370%, and have fallen back a bit, all in 14 months as it advances two candidates. The rebound was turbo charged by news that Sarepta’s (SRPT) second-generation DMD exon 51 clinical candidate only demonstrated one-sixth the skipping output of its PGN-EDO51. With data from its two programs due in 2024 against an increasingly competitive neuromuscular clinical landscape, the extreme volatility in PepGen’s stock merited further investigation. A full investment analysis and recommendation follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

PepGen Inc. is a Boston-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of oligonucleotide therapies for the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. It's advancing two programs in human trials, pursuing the Deschene’s muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) indications. PepGen commenced operations in 2018 and went public in 2022, raising net proceeds of $110.2 million at $12 per share. Its stock trades around $13.50 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $440 million.

Platform

Oligonucleotide therapies have become a growing focus of the biotech industry, with FDA approvals for multiple indications, including spinal muscular atrophy, DMD, familial hypercholesterolemia, and hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis. These treatments fall under categories based on their bioactive moieties: Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) or small interfering RNAs (siRNAs). ASOs are short, synthetic, single-stranded oligonucleotides that degrade or modulate target RNA through multiple mechanisms. In the case of a class of ASOs known as phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers (PMOs), the action is steric blocking (i.e., binding to a target sequence within an RNA, thus inhibiting molecules that would otherwise interact with it). siRNAs are double-stranded oligonucleotides that silence or knockdown mRNA through the RNA interference pathway.

The challenge with these therapies is their uptake into the cell. If membrane-altering agents are required to enter the target, the endosomal uptake pathway will likely be triggered, initiating the degradation of the oligonucleotide payloads, thus reducing their bioavailability. PepGen’s workaround is an enhanced delivery oligonucleotide (EDO) platform that conjugates cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs) to PMOs, designed to evade the cell’s transportation and sorting mechanism, known as the early endosome. In multiple animal models, PepGen was able to achieve up to a 25-fold increase in nuclear delivery of its PMOs over their unconjugated counterparts. Management believes CPPs are more efficient than another approach known as antibody-conjugated oligonucleotides owing to the smaller molecular size of the former.

Pipeline

From this EDO platform, PepGen has spawned two peptide-conjugated PMO (PPMO) clinical programs.

PGN-EDO51. The company’s lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, a PPMO designed to treat DMD in patients who are amenable to exon 51 skipping, representing ~13%, or ~4,200 of all cases in the U.S. and EU. DMD is a monogenic, X-linked disease caused by mutations that encode for the dystrophin protein. Essential for the structural integrity and function of muscle cells involved in walking, breathing, and cardiac function, dystrophin proteins are reduced or absent in DMD patients due to mutations in the dystrophin gene. Symptoms such as muscle weakness and wasting present in the first few years of life with most patients wheelchair-bound by their teenage years, followed by progression to respiratory and cardiac failure, with nearly all sufferers' dead by the age of 30.

DMD afflicts ~12,000 to ~15,000 in the U.S. and ~25,000 in Europe. In addition to PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) corticosteroid Emflaza, there are four FDA-approved exon skipping therapies for this affliction. These remedies encourage the cellular machinery to skip over missing, faulty, or misaligned sections (exons) of genetic code, leading to truncated but functional proteins. Sarepta Therapeutics has developed three conditionally approved "patches" that promote skipping of exons 45, 51, and 53 of the dystrophin gene. Nippon Shinyaku’ NS Pharma (OTCPK:NPNKF) markets Viltepso (vitolarsen) for DMD amenable to exon 53 skipping.

In the clinic, Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) is advancing a Transferrin 1 receptor conjugated PMO for DMD amenable to exon 51 skipping (DYNE-251); precision medicine concern Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) is assessing its oral allosteric (i.e., alteration through binding), myosin (motor protein) inhibitor (EDG-5506) across all exon mutations; and Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA), which like PepGen, employs cell-penetrating peptides conjugated to endosome-escaping biologics, has a DMD candidate (ENTR-601-44) in a Phase 1 study for patients amenable to exon 44 skipping, with exon 45, 50, and 51 candidates not far behind. They represent three of six biotechs pursuing the DMD indication in the clinic. Owing to all the treatment advances, the 2023 $2.3 billion global ($1.1 billion domestic) opportunity in DMD is expected to grow to $4 to $5 billion by the end of the decade.

Returning to PGN-EDO51, it's undergoing evaluation in a three-cohort Canadian Phase 2 trial (CONNECT1-EDO51) for DMD patients amenable to exon 51 skipping, a target with limited success to date (despite the two approved remedies) due to low levels (<5%) of dystrophin production. In a Phase 1 study, PGN-EDO51 achieved mean exon skipping following a single 10mg/kg dose that was 20 times greater than Sarepta’s Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) at a 30mg/kg dosage and six times greater than its second-generation candidate SRP-5051 (vesleteplirsen) at 20mg/kg. When the inferior SRP-5051 data were released, shares of PEPG rallied 51% in the subsequent trading session (January 30, 2024) to $10.93.

PGN-EDO51’s skipping superiority should translate into higher dystrophin production, a theory and key primary endpoint that will be put to the test in CONNECT1-EDO51. Having initiated in January 2024, the 13-week, open-label, multiple ascending dose (MAD) study is expected to produce preliminary data from the first dose cohort in mid-2024. Another Phase 2 trial, a 26-week placebo-controlled, repeat-dosing MAD study (CONNECT2) that could support an accelerated approval pathway, received clearance from the UK authorities in February 2024. A dystrophin benchmark to look for in both these trials is the 3.06% achieved by SRP-5051 in a Phase 2b study, although management believes its candidate can achieve greater than 9% in CONNECT2.

Like many of its clinical competitors, the company has plans to cover the exon 44, 45, 50, and 51 skipping board, which represents ~35% of the DMD population.

PGN-EDODM1. PepGen’s other clinical asset is PGN-EDODM1, a PPMO currently under Phase 1 evaluation for DM1, a monogenic, autosomal dominant disease characterized through a myriad of manifestations – including myotonia (difficulty relaxing muscles), muscle weakness, cardiac arrhythmias, fatigue, GI issues, cataracts, and cognitive impairment – resulting from damage to skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscles. It's caused by an increase in the number of CTG triplet repeats found in the 3’ non-coding region of the DMPK (dystrophin myotonic protein kinase) gene. The number of repeats in healthy subjects is ~35 vs. thousands in DM1 patients. Following transcription, the mutant DMPK gene forms hairpin loops with an abnormally expanded CUG region that entrap the pre-mRNA in the nucleus, driving toxic activity known as a gain-of-function mutation. The toxic mRNA forms foci (RNA repeats) in the nucleus that bind to splicing proteins. With the splicing proteins unable to perform their role in translation, other mis-spliced proteins are created, causing the aforementioned presentations of DM1.

DM1 afflicts more than 40,000 in the U.S.

About ~74,000 are affected in Europe, with about two-thirds presenting symptoms between their early teens to 50 years of age. There are no approved therapies, although Avidity Biosciences (RNA) is planning to initiate a Phase 3 trial (HARBOR) for its antibody linked siRNA therapy (AOC 1001) in 2Q24. Dyne is pursuing this indication in a Phase 1/2 study evaluating its antibody-conjugated ASO DMPK degrader (DYNE-101), while Vertex (VRTX) in collaboration with Entrada is assessing its PPMO VX-670 in a Phase 1/2 trial in Canada and the UK.

As for PGN-EDODM1, like VX-670, it's designed to bind to the pathogenic CUG trinucleotide repeat expansion in the DMPK mRNA. Its Phase 1 study (FREEDOM-DM1) is a placebo-controlled, single ascending dose trial that began treating patients in December 2023, with splicing correction and functional outcome measures expected in 2H24. These data will inform a Phase 2 study (FREEDOM2-DM1) that PepGen anticipates initiating in 2H24.

It should be noted that the IND for PGN-EDODM1 was placed on a clinical hold by the FDA in May 2023, eventually lifted in October. The candidate has received orphan and fast track designations.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

Using the enthusiasm generated from the news of PGN-EDO51’s seeming superiority to Sarepta’s SRP-5051, PepGen conducted a secondary in early February 2024, raising net proceeds of $76.9 million at $10.635 per share. The company ended the first quarter with just over $175 million in cash and marketable securities and should have enough cash to advance its programs into 2026.

Like many of its clinical-stage competitors, the Street is unanimously positive on PepGen’s approach, featuring one outperform and four buy recommendations with price targets ranging from $20 to $26 a share.

Additional Risk Factors:

Any developmental firm tends to very dependent on producing trial results, and those are highlighted some more in the section below. PEPG also has low trading volume of just over 80,000 shares a day over the past three months. This can make the shares volatile on any major purchase or sale of the stock. Institutions own just over 90% of the float in this equity. Of note, a director/beneficial owner bought over $27 million of the February secondary offering. Another beneficial owner added over $10 million to their stake in the company last week. There have been no insider sales in the shares since August of last year

Verdict:

Also like many of its rivals, PepGen’s stock has been on a wild ride since going public. After peaking at $20 a share in March 2023, its stock cratered 81% under the weight of the PGN-EDODM1 clinical hold, eventually bottoming in November 2023 just after the company’s 3Q23 corporate update. A gradual recovery aided by the initiation of FREEDOM-DM1 and CONNECT1-EDO51 was supercharged with the release of data from Sarepta’s SRP-5051. Although it did not reach its all-time intraday high of $20, the surge to $17.51 a share in early-March 2024 represented a 371% rebound off its November 2023 lows.

With its stock’s highly erratic behavior as a backdrop, shares of PEPG are not expensive, considering its DMD exon 51 amenable candidate PGN-EDO51 appears superior to anything ~$11 billion market cap Sarepta has been able to produce. That said, Edgewise’s EDG-5506 is the wild card in the pursuit of any DMD indication, as it's focused specifically on contraction-induced muscle injury and is exon-mutation agnostic. If it can demonstrate solid functional outcome measures in its ongoing Phase 2 study (LYNX) – data due in 1H24 – it could alter the landscape for the DMD exon skippers like PepGen. As for DM1, it's the larger (and untapped) indication, but Avidity is poised to have first-mover advantage if it can repeat its performance in a Phase 2 study where it demonstrated reversal of disease progression in multiple functional measures.

That said, PEPG seems worthy of a small investment. This is a story we will circle back on to, as the company's pipeline advances.