FDLO: Low-Volatility ETF Beating Competitors

JimVallee

FDLO strategy

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) started investing operations on 09/12/2016 and tracks the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor Index. It has a portfolio of 125 stocks, a 30-day SEC yield of 1.46% and a total expense ratio of 0.15%. Distributions are paid Quarterly.

The rationale of the strategy is that “low volatility stocks have demonstrated the potential to generate similar returns as the broader market over time with less volatility.” In other words, the purpose is to increase the risk-adjusted performance thanks to a lower risk, not excess return.

As described by Fidelity, the largest 1000 U.S. stocks based on market cap are screened for low historical volatility of prices and earnings using three metrics in equal weight:

5-year standard deviation of price returns

5-year Beta

5-year standard deviation of EPS.

Constituents are selected and weighted by an iterative process considering the factor score, sectors (in particular the number of stocks by sector) and market capitalization. The index is rebalanced semi-annually, and the portfolio turnover rate was 46% in the most recent fiscal year.

The main competitor of FDLO, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV), reviewed in January, adopts an entirely different approach to volatility. It starts from a larger universe, the MSCI USA Index, and constructs an optimized portfolio with “the lowest absolute volatility for a given set of constraints,” based on a stock covariance matrix. FDLO picks in the least volatile stocks based on individual prices and earnings, whereas USMV builds a mathematically optimized portfolio based on aggregate price volatility.

FDLO portfolio

FDLO is heavier than USMV in large and mega-caps (77% vs. 63% of asset value, respectively). The heaviest sector in FDLO portfolio is technology (27.4%), followed by financials (13.2%) and healthcare (12.2%). Compared to USMV, FDLO mostly overweights consumer discretionary, communication, energy and real estate. It massively underweights consumer staples and utilities. The sector breakdown is closer to the S&P 500, represented on the next chart by SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: Fidelity, iShares, SSGA)

The next table lists the top 10 holdings of FDLO, which represent 31.9% of asset value. The four heaviest positions weigh between 4% and 7.4%. Risks related to other individual companies are low.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM PE ttm PE fwd Yield% MSFT Microsoft Corp. 7.37 25.11 36.41 35.60 0.71 AAPL Apple, Inc. 6.43 9.26 29.53 28.82 0.53 GOOGL Alphabet, Inc. 4.55 45.00 27.00 23.40 0.45 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 3.98 763.59 51.87 40.62 0 LLY Eli Lilly & Co. 2.07 7.89 115.31 56.30 0.68 V Visa, Inc. 1.62 19.92 31.81 28.16 0.74 UNH UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 1.55 -25.13 32.05 18.92 1.43 MA Mastercard, Inc. 1.5 25.70 36.58 32.22 0.57 TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated 1.46 -28.02 30.39 38.47 2.67 ORCL Oracle Corp. 1.39 24.34 32.63 22.10 1.30 Click to enlarge

As reported in the next table, FDLO is close to the S&P 500 regarding valuation ratios, and more expensive than USMV. The two low-volatility funds are significantly inferior to the benchmark for the aggregate earnings growth rate.

FDLO USMV SPY P/E TTM 24.29 21.73 24.39 Price/Book 4.87 3.68 4.26 Price/Sales 3.02 1.96 2.79 Price/Cash Flow 16.03 14.05 16.79 Earnings growth 14.89% 15.53% 21.92% Click to enlarge

Data: Fidelity.

Performance

Since 10/1/2016, FDLO and USMV have lagged the large-cap benchmark in total return, but as expected, they show a lower volatility (measured by standard deviation of monthly returns in the next table). FDLO has outperformed USMV by about 2.4% in annualized return. It is on par with the S&P 500 in risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe ratio.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FDLO 153.00% 12.94% -34.35% 0.77 14.40% USMV 114.37% 10.51% -33.10% 0.67 13.17% SPY 179.08% 14.40% -33.72% 0.77 16.48% Click to enlarge

Calculation with Portfolio123.

Competitors

The next table compares characteristics of FDLO, USMV and two other low-volatility ETFs:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

FDLO USMV SPLV LGLV Inception 9/12/2016 10/18/2011 5/5/2011 2/20/2013 Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.15% 0.25% 0.12% AUM $1.07B $24.64B $7.15B $709.57M Avg Daily Volume $6.76M $209.44M $137.01M $3.35M Holdings 130 170 103 163 Top 10 31.90% 17.00% 12.75% 11.93% Turnover 46.00% 23.00% 55.00% 27.00% Click to enlarge

FDLO is the most concentrated in its top 10 holdings, and has the second-highest turnover. The next chart plots total returns, starting on 9/19/2016 to match all inception dates. FDLO is the best performer.

FDLO vs competitors since 9/19/2016 (Seeking Alpha)

FDLO has also been leading the pack over the last 12 months:

FDLO vs competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF is invested in 125 stocks with relatively low historical volatility of prices and earnings, mostly in the large cap segment. Its sector breakdown is close to the S&P 500. Since its inception, FDLO has lagged the benchmark, but outperformed other low-volatility ETFs. Its risk-adjusted return is on par with the benchmark, which is still unconvincing. However, FDLO price history is quite short and mostly covers a bullish market environment: it may not represent the potential of the strategy on the long term.