Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been one of my long-time favorite real estate investment trusts (REIT) because it focuses on long-term care (LTC) and skilled nursing facilities (SNF). The demand for SNF facilities is expected to increase over the next decade to the point where occupancy rates will outpace capacity, causing growth opportunities to bring on additional supply. Unlike the retail industry, where e-commerce is impacting brick-and-mortar locations, OHI will see a growing need for their locations as the U.S. population ages. OHI stopped providing investors with annualized dividend increases during the pandemic after increasing the dividend annually from 2004 to 2020. As some of its operators faced severe hardships from the pandemic, OHI's dividend has been the subject of debate. I don't believe management is getting enough credit for keeping the company afloat during an unprecedented time, and no matter what they have done, some still believe that the safety of OHI's dividend is at risk. OHI is an income investment for me, and I have been a shareholder since the end of 2017. On the recent earnings call, senior leadership provided more insight into the dividend, and I believe that their projections indicate that the large yield is secure and that OHI will continue paying $2.68 per share in annualized dividends. Suppose you're an income investor who is interested in the healthcare side of REITs. In that case, OHI is compelling because LTC and SNFs are likely to see more capital flowing into them as the population ages. Over the past decade, shares of OHI have seesawed and are currently red over the past decade, but if you're looking at this as an income play, its price fluctuation isn't the red flag some make it out to be.

Following up on my previous article about OHI

At the end of February, I wrote an article after OHI announced its Q4 2024 earnings and guidance for 2024 (can be read here). Since then, shares of OHI have declined by -2.36% while the S&P 500 has appreciated by 4.13%. When the dividend is taken into account, OHI's total return has been -0.21% over this period. When I wrote the article, I discussed OHI's 2024 guidance, what they were looking to accomplish, and how the market was reacting. I want to follow up with a new article to discuss how OHI is progressing, provide some color on the dividend debate, and illustrate how letting OHI's dividend compound through reinvesting it can deliver positive results even when shares are trading lower.

Risks to investing in OHI

My investment thesis is based on management's track record, the ability for the dividend to remain intact, and the outlook for SNFs and LTCs. My investment thesis could face an uphill battle if OHI's operators incur additional hardships or if funding from the government is reduced. If the Fed keeps rates higher for longer or increases rates in the future rather than pivoting, OHI would likely face difficulties, as struggling operators could find themselves in a worse financial position. If for some reason, OHI is forced to reduce the dividend, it will likely cause current investors to consider exiting their position in OHI while making OHI less attractive to new investors. While I am bullish on OHI, there are external risks in the macroeconomic environment that are out of their control, which could impact my investment thesis. Investors who are interested in OHI should consider the risks, as prior performance does not guarantee future returns.

OHI is starting 2024 off strong after delivering Q1 results

Some want to speculate and question OHI's ability to deliver. I would rather look at the data and dissect what the company is actually delivering. On May 2nd, OHI delivered their Q1 2024 earnings and beat FFO estimates by $0.03 as they generated $0.68 of FFO per share from $243.29 million in revenue. In Q1, OHI's revenue increased by 11.5% YoY, beating expectations by $43.38 million. This is a great sign as OHI specializes in triple net leases, which are my favorite as the tenant is responsible for all expenses from taxes to repairs. OHI has 96% of its rent and interest tied to master leases, whereas 93% is tied to fixed-rate escalators. OHI's average fixed price escalator is 2.2%, which means that investors can expect larger cash flow in the future if OHI maintains all its locations without selling anything off. The inflationary environment is less of a risk to OHI because the increased prices of repairs, electricity, or taxes are the tenant's responsibility, as OHI's liability is offloaded through the NNN lease. OHI's leases have an average term of 9.4 years, with 95% of the lease book expiring post 2026.

OHI's senior leadership continues to execute its objectives, and investors are seeing their vision play out quarter after quarter. In Q1 2024, OHI's net income grew from $37 million to $69 million YoY. OHI also grew the Nareit funds from operations (NFFO) by $7 million YoY and its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) by $16 million YoY. Outside of Q1, OHI repaid $400 million of senior unsecured notes on April 1st, and their remaining debt of $5.1 billion is at fixed rates. The $400 million in notes OHI just paid was the majority of their debt for 2024, as the only debt remaining is $20 million from a non-revolving loan related to a joint venture. OHI sold 4 facilities in Q1 for $10 million and completed $75 million in new investments, which consisted of $41 million in real estate loans, $13 million in real estate acquisitions, and $21 million in renovations.

OHI's portfolio is also getting stronger as there has been significant movement with some of the operators that were the hardest hit by the pandemic. LaVie has paid $4.4 million of the rent owed to OHI, and in April, they paid OHI $1.5 million in rent after OHI sold 2 facilities that were leased to LaVie. Maplewood is getting back on its feet and has paid OHI $11.3 million in rent, including $3.8 million of rent for April. Guardian Healthcare didn't make its Q1 rent payment to OHI as it's still not in the best of situations. OHI released the remaining 6 locations that were Guardian assets to a third party and has now restructured its relationship with this operator. Between the continued investments, offloading troubled assets, and working with operators that were placed on a cash basis, OHI is in a strong position to finish out 2024.

Senior leadership provided clarity regarding the dividend, which should reduce the amount of speculation from the sidelines

For many investors, including myself, OHI is a vehicle for generating income. If the dividend is reduced, that investing premise becomes less enticing. The bears have discussed two main aspects regarding OHI's dividend safety: the payout ratio and funds available for distribution (FAD). OHI pays a dividend of $2.68 per share, and in 2023, they generated $657 million in FAD, which works out to $2.62 per share. This declined significantly as OHI had generated $2.77 of FAD in 2022. OHI's dividend payout ratio for 2023 was 102.29%, as the dividends paid exceeded their FAD generated. In Q1 of 2024, OHI generated $168 million of FAD, which is the equivalent of $0.65 per share. This works out to a dividend payout ratio of 104.62% for Q1.

Rather than speculating, I choose to look at what OHI is accomplishing and listen to the earnings calls. OHI continues to repay debt maturities and make new investments in their business. In Q1 2024, their AFFO increased by $16 million YoY as it grew from $0.66 to $0.68 per share. Their FAD also increased YoY in Q1 from $0.60 to $0.65 per share. On the earnings call, Todd Pickett (OHI's CEO) addressed the dividend directly. He stated that FAD in Q1 came in stronger than anticipated, but the dividend payout ratio is still high. Senior leadership believes that the dividend payout ratio will decline to the mid-90% range over the next several quarters. They believe that their assets, including Maplewood, are able to grow their cash flow, which will allow OHI to collect increased rent due to their contracted escalators. Rather than listen to speculation, I would rather look at what the company is doing and what is being said on the earnings calls. As of now, the dividend remains intact, the Q2 dividend was just paid, and it doesn't look like OHI will be reducing its dividend in 2024.

The dividends keep compounding and my investment in OHI keeps growing

Another quarter has concluded, and another dividend has been paid. I have been a shareholder of OHI since the end of 2017, and in this account, I made 2 investments in OHI. I purchased 100 shares in the fall of 2017 and 63 more shares at the beginning of 2018 after the share price fell to around $27. My original investment was around $4,900, and my out-of-pocket PPS was $29.91. Since then, I have collected 27 dividends. The first dividend was significantly smaller than the 2nd because I had added the additional shares after the Q4 2017 dividend went ex-dividend. Since then, I have collected $3,802.89 in dividend income and reinvested each dividend back into OHI. I am going to go through all the metrics and illustrate why I am a fan of OHI regardless of its share price being below its pre-pandemic level.

I have generated 78% of my initial investment from the dividend income paid from OHI. This has allowed me to increase my share count by 119.91 shares without allocating an additional dollar of personal capital. My share count has increased by 73.57%, which has increased the dividend income I generate. After all of my shares were purchased, the dividend payments I received from the 2nd dividend collected to the latest dividend increased by 69.91%. My forward projected annualized dividend income has grown from $423.80 to $758.21, which is an increase of 78.91%. I am up $3,790.26 on my initial investment, which is an ROI of 77.74% which is an annualized return of around 11.52%. Since my 2nd dividend was paid from OHI, my quarterly dividend payment has increased by 2.14% by reinvesting each dividend. I plan on holding OHI for decades to come unless something changes in my investment thesis. Based on my average quarterly payment increase of 2.14%, I expect to collect another $5,253.28 in dividend income from now until the end of 2029 if OHI keeps the dividend payment the same. If this occurs, I will have generated $9,056.17 in dividend income, which would be 185.75% of my original investment, and the quarterly dividend would have increased by 170.72% since the 2nd dividend paid. This would also place my future dividend income at $1,182.26 on an annualized basis. I'll take these stats all day long from an income investment as my investment in OHI could be generating its initial investment on an annualized basis by the time I will need to start taking the dividends as cash rather than reinvesting them.

Conclusion

I think that Q1 2024 proved that senior leadership has a strong handle on the business and is making the right decision to provide value for shareholders. OHI expects that their FAD will decline to the mid-90 % range over the next several quarters, and when that happens, it should eliminate the speculation about the dividend being in trouble. I am continuing to reinvest every dividend, and I am pleased with how my original investments in OHI are maturing. I own OHI in other accounts but chose to show the dynamics behind the first account I added OHI to, so I can illustrate what is possible through dividend investing. I think that in the future, OHI will become more popular as SNF and LTC facilities reach full capacity. This is a sector of real estate that isn't impacted by e-commerce, and I believe there will be significant investments in the space in the coming decade. If senior leadership continues to execute, I believe that OHI will be a candidate for capital appreciation while generating a large single-digit yield.