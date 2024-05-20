Just_Super

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the market at the moment. The company’s topline grew by 47% in FY 2024 and expects 31% revenue growth in FY 2025 at the midpoint of its guidance, much higher than other cybersecurity companies such as CrowdStrike (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT), Datadog (DDOG), and Zscaler (ZS).

Despite that, SentinelOne has the lowest valuation metrics compared to its peers. Given the expected growth in the cybersecurity market and SentinelOne’s unique platform, I expect the company to grow its market share in the coming years, especially after integrating its recent acquisitions, PingSafe and Stride Security, into its platform. Therefore, I’m rating SentinelOne as a buy with a price target of $93 by 2029, implying 325% upside from current levels.

Business Overview

SentinelOne offers a sophisticated security solution that is highly dependent on machine learning and automation, Singularity XDR AI platform. The company’s platform is distinct from other traditional security approaches as it uses endpoint security, which is effective at identifying and eliminating cyber threats across multiple networks connected to enterprise devices. While traditional antivirus software solutions employ endpoint protection to some degree, SentinelOne has combined it with an endpoint detection and response solution, providing more visibility to its platform’s users.

In simple terms, SentinelOne’s platform acts as an automated security team where if a device is impacted by a malware attack, the platform delivers a breakdown of how the attack occurred and how it impacts the device. Moreover, SentinelOne’s platform operates threat hunts autonomously based on machine learning and AI. This is particularly attractive for its customers since the platform eliminates the need of in-house data analysts, which could be capital intensive for enterprises.

At the moment, SentinelOne is yet to achieve profitability on a GAAP or non-GAAP basis and is still operating cash flow negative. That said, the company has made strides over the past years to improve its bottom line, as operating costs have represented the following percentages of revenue in the past 3 fiscal years.

Year 2022 2023 2024 Revenue $204,799,000 $422,179,000 $621,154,000 Gross Profit $123,122,000 $278,002,000 $441,873,000 Gross Margin 60.1% 65.8% 71.1% R&D $136,274,000 $207,008,000 $218,176,000 % of Revenue 66.5% 49.0% 35.1% Marketing $160,576,000 $310,848,000 $397,160,000 % of Revenue 78.4% 73.6% 63.9% G&A $93,504,000 $162,722,000 $198,247,000 % of Revenue 45.7% 38.5% 31.9% Restructuring $0 $0 $6,706,000 Total OpEx $390,354,000 $680,578,000 $820,289,000 % of Revenue 190.6% 161.2% 132.1% Operating Loss -$267,232,000 -$402,576,000 -$378,416,000 Operating Margin -130.5% -95.4% -60.9% Click to enlarge

*Compiled from the latest 10-K Filing.

As a result of the company’s improving cost efficiencies, analysts now expect the company to post its first profitable year this year with an EPS of $0.02 and grow to $0.28 in FY 2026.

Seeking Alpha

Cybersecurity Market Growth

The core of my bullish thesis on SentinelOne is the size of the fast-growing cybersecurity market. According to Statista, the cybersecurity market is forecasted to surpass $183 million this year and reach $273.5 billion by 2028. Meanwhile, a survey conducted by McKinsey in 2022 suggests that the cybersecurity market could reach $1.5 to $2 trillion in the future.

Statista

The anticipated growth in the cybersecurity market is mainly driven by the increase of cyberattacks over the past years, spurred by the rise of big data, cloud computing, and remote work. All of these factors have led to more data being accessed from more places than ever before, leading to an increased complexity in securing digital systems.

With the world creating more data and accessing networks in several ways, cybercriminals have continuously found new vulnerabilities to exploit. As is, a study conducted by Cybersecurity Ventures found that a cyberattack took place every 39 seconds in 2023, translating into more than 2200 cyberattacks per day. This data shows rapid growth from 2022 where a cyberattack occurred every 44 seconds.

According to Statista, the average cost of a data breach in the US reached $9.48 million in 2023 compared to $9.44 million in 2022. Meanwhile, the global average cost of a data breach was $4.45 million in 2023. As a result, demand for cybersecurity products has grown exponentially over the past years, as shown by the high growth witnessed by companies offering such solutions, and will continue growing as long as cybercriminals find new vulnerabilities in enterprises’ systems.

With that in mind, the rise of generative AI tools and AI-powered chatbots, specifically designed to assist cybercriminals, are expected to increase the volume, frequency, and impact of cyberattacks. At the same time, generative AI is expected to lower the barrier of entry for less sophisticated hackers to conduct cyberattacks, according to Britain’s GCHQ spy agency.

Enterprises are already seeing the potential growth in cyberattacks due to generative AI, as a survey conducted by DigitalOcean found that 37% of businesses plan to increase their cybersecurity spending in 2024. Risks related to generative AI accounted for 34% of the businesses planning to increase their cybersecurity spending, while 31% are concerned about vulnerabilities in hybrid work environments.

Potential Market Share Gains

Given the growing threat of more cyberattacks occurring due to AI, I believe SentinelOne is well-positioned to grow its market share in the coming years due to its unique platform, which I expect to further improve following the company’s latest acquisitions of PingSafe and Stride Security. By acquiring PingSafe, SentinelOne will enter a new market which is CNAAP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform), while Stride Security will add hyper automation across the Singularity platform, as shared in the Q4 earnings call.

Currently, SentinelOne is working to integrate both acquisitions into its platform and plans to start selling PingSafe’s CNAPP solution by midyear, which will begin contributing to its topline in Q3 FY 2025. Management expects that combining the company’s agent-based security with PingSafe’s agentless security will create the “first-of-its-kind cloud security platform powered by unified AI and security data analytics”. During the same call, management shared that during the due diligence process, PingSafe went “toe to toe with every major CSPM and CNAPP vendor on the market”.

PingSafe’s technology thinks like an adversary while stopping an attack to predict attack paths. This will be beneficial to SentinelOne’s cloud security customers since they won’t have to navigate complex disparate point solutions while attempting to stop an attack. Meanwhile, acquiring Stride Security will make Singularity the most automated cybersecurity platform in the market. In my opinion, these improvements to SentinelOne’s Singularity platform will help the company grow its market share in the future.

According to Statista’s data regarding the size of the cybersecurity market, SentinelOne’s market share of the global market was 0.15% in 2021, before growing 92% in 2022 to reach 0.28% and 33% in 2023 to reach 0.37%. Given the company’s revenue guidance of $815 million, at the midpoint, for FY 2025, SentinelOne’s market share is expected to grow by 19% to reach 0.45%.

Considering the expected improvements in the Singularity platform due to the integration of PingSafe and Stride Security, I expect SentinelOne’s market share to grow by 17% in 2025, 15% in 2026, 13% in 2027, and 11% in 2028. As such, my forecast for SentinelOne’s market share and revenues from 2025 to 2028 (FY 2026 to FY 2029 since SentinelOne’s fiscal year ends on January 1st) is as follows.

Year Cybersecurity Market Size S Revenues Market Share Market Share Growth Revenue Growth 2021 $139,890,000,000 $204,799,000 0.15% 2022 $150,160,000,000 $422,179,000 0.28% 92% 106.14% 2023 $166,200,000,000 $621,154,000 0.37% 33% 47.13% 2024 $183,140,000,000 $815,000,000 0.45% 19% 31.21% 2025 $202,300,000,000 $1,053,309,845 0.52% 17% 29.24% 2026 $223,900,000,000 $1,340,640,066 0.60% 15% 27.28% 2027 $248,100,000,000 $1,678,662,191 0.68% 13% 25.21% 2028 $273,500,000,000 $2,054,077,635 0.75% 11% 22.36% Click to enlarge

My forecast is in line with analysts revenue estimates for FY 2026 and FY 2027 where the consensus estimates are $1.049 billion and $1.325 billion, respectively.

Valuation

According to my revenue forecast, SentinelOne would be trading at the following EV/Sales multiples.

Year EV/Sales 2025 6.94 2026 5.37 2027 4.22 2028 3.37 2029 2.75 Click to enlarge

I’m using EV/Sales in this section since SentinelOne is yet to be profitable and in order not to discount its liquidity of $1.13 billion and zero debt. That said, I believe SentinelOne’s forward multiples imply that the stock is extremely undervalued since its multiples trail those of other cybersecurity equities while its growth rate is higher than its peers.

On that note, SentinelOne’s peers CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Datadog, and Zscaler are trading at the following EV/Sales multiples.

Company EV/Sales S 6.94 CRWD 20.38 PANW 12.68 FTNT 7.76 DDOG 14.65 ZS 12.05 Click to enlarge

Meanwhile, each company’s forecasted revenue growth is as follows.

Company Forecasted Revenue Growth (Guidance Midpoint) S 31.2% CRWD 29.3% PANW 15.6% FTNT 9.3% DDOG 22.1% ZS 31.1% Click to enlarge

*Revenue growth is based on the midpoint of each company’s guidance.

In light of this, I’m using the average EV/Sales of SentinelOne’s peers, 13.5, to reach my price target as follows.

Own Calculations

Risks

The first risk to my bullish thesis on SentinelOne is dilution. Over the past 3 years, stock-based compensation represented 43%, 39%, and 35% of revenues, respectively. As a result, the company’s outstanding shares count increased by 14% from 271.7 million at the end of FY 2022 to 310 million at the end of FY 2024.

Another risk to my thesis is competition in the cybersecurity industry. While SentinelOne has grown impressively over the past years, it faces competition from several large companies including CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Microsoft (MSFT). These companies could afford to offer potential customers better pricing for their cybersecurity solutions. This could lead SentinelOne to witness slower market share growth than my forecast, or even lose market share to its peers.

Conclusion

Overall, I’m bullish on SentinelOne due to the forecasted growth in the cybersecurity industry which could reach up to $2 trillion in the long term. This growth will be driven by the rise of generative AI tools which help cybercriminals to find new vulnerabilities in enterprises’ systems. Meanwhile, businesses are planning to increase their cybersecurity spending to combat the growing threat of cyberattacks. I believe SentinelOne is well-positioned to gain market share in the coming years in light of these circumstances thanks to its platform and the anticipated improvements to the platform after integrating PingSafe and Stride Security into it. With the stock trading at a low EV/Sales multiple relative to its peers, while guiding higher revenue growth compared to its peers, I’m rating SentinelOne as a buy with a price target of $93 by 2029, representing 325% upside from its current valuation.