Last summer, I concluded that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) was securing digital advertising. The company has seen continued growth and displayed no operating leverage since its public offering in 2021, all while shares have been trading largely flat. This, by definition, has increased appeal, not to be confused with the statement that appeal was seen.

As of today, shares are down to the lowest levels since the public offering, while continued growth has been seen, meaning that appeal is increasing considerably, although the prevailing earnings multiples are still quite demanding. This makes me lured to buy the dip, yet the fundamental earnings power remains too small to justify the current valuation.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a play on secure advertising, a company which went public in April 2021. The company facilitates efficient, safe and unbiased digital advertising, a real hot area for different reasons. Of course, advertisers do not want to become a victim of fraud, not wanting to have to pay up for impressions which are not viewable or targeted at the wrong audiences.

As the same time, the user base faces real questions regarding privacy as well. To facilitate these divergent goals, the company keeps track of billions of impressions to create a safer and more effective advertising ecosystem, while destroying the old mantra of self-reported data.

Founded in 2008, the company has seen rapid growth and went public at $27, commanding a $4.0 billion operating asset valuation at those levels. This was applied to a business which posted revenues of $244 million in 2020 on which GAAP operating profits of $21 million were reported.

Growth rates of 34% in the year 2020 were held back by the pandemic, but even based on a $300 million forward sales number, valuations were demanding. This certainly was the case after shares rose to the $36 mark after the first day of trading.

Growing Into The Valuation

The company grew 2021 sales by 36% to $333 million, with revenues up by a similar percentage in 2022, as revenues were reported at $452 million that year. At the same time, solid operating earnings were reported at $59 million. These were quite encouraging signs, as shares have largely traded in a $20-$40 range since its public debut.

For 2023, the company originally guided for sales to increase by about 32% to $550-$564 million, with EBITDA seen up by 18% to $168 million. With realistic earnings trending around half a dollar early in August of last year, and shares trading at $35 per share, valuations were still demanding. Trading at a 10 times sales multiple and 70 times earnings multiple, multiples had come down, but they were still far from compelling.

A Shock

Shares of DoubleVerify fell from the low-forties to the low-thirties in February as the company reported its 2023 results. Full-year revenues grew by 27% to $572 million, with fourth quarter sales up as much as 29% to $172 million.

The company saw strong operating leverage, unlike the original guidance, with operating earnings up 45% to $85 million and change. Aided by net interest income, net earnings were reported at $71 million, equal to $0.41 per share.

The 173 million shares commanded a $5.5 billion equity valuation at $32 per share, for an operating asset valuation at around $5.2 billion. This meant that valuation multiples came down below 10 times sales, as investors were not happy with the results, or better said the outlook.

After all, the company guided for a mere 13% increase in first quarter sales to $138 million, with 2024 sales seen up just 22% to $696 million. Moreover, 2024 EBITDA margins were set to come down some 2 points, leaving fewer prospects for real earnings growth here.

Early in May, DoubleVerify posted a 15% increase in first quarter sales to nearly $141 million, yet GAAP earnings took a beating, down three cents to $0.04 per share. While the first quarter results were a bit stronger than anticipated, the company did cut back on the full year sales guidance, now seeing sales up just 17% to $669 million, with EBITDA margins stable at 31%.

What Now?

The 176 million shares of DoubleVerify have fallen to the $20 mark upon the revision of the full-year guidance, in fact, just below that. This values shares at $3.5 billion, which by now includes a growing net cash balance of $334 million, for a less than $3.2 billion enterprise valuation.

Based on even the revised guidance, the company now trades at less than 5 times sales, but still about 16 times EBITDA which is seen in the low $200 millions, comparing to a $187 million number in 2023. That is not fair either as stock-based compensation expenses are skyrocketing in the first quarter, raising the questions if realistic earnings growth should be expected in 2024.

The board at least views this as an opportunity, announcing a $150 million share buyback program in response to the fall in the share price. At these levels, that is enough to buy back some 7.5 million shares, equal to roughly 4% of the outstanding share base.

Looking under the hood, we clearly see some pricing pressure as 15% revenue growth rates in the first quarter are based on a 45-51% increase in CTV and social measurement revenue growth. The relative lower price growth in relation to underlying volumes indicates that some pricing pressure is seen, but this is also attributed to a shift towards social media advertising, where the fee of DoubleVerify is lower.

The company furthermore sees uneven spending patterns by large retailers and consumer package goods companies, all cited as key reasons for the downward revision in the full-year guidance.

A Final Word

After two big profit warnings, shares of DoubleVerify have lost half their value here, which is quite a severe move if you consider that the company operates with a net cash position. Following the big move lower, sales multiples have come down meaningfully in relation to the past valuations.

With net cash holdings now equal to about $2 per share, operating asset valuations of around $18 per share imply that earnings multiples are still relatively demanding, as 2023 realistic earnings were coming in around half a dollar per share.

This may make now a more opportune time to get involved with DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. here, but the current earnings multiples are still too demanding to get involved. This means that I have grown substantially more constructive on the valuation and investment case here, but I am still not willing to buy the dips just yet here.