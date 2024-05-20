Anadmist/iStock via Getty Images

In November 2023, I covered Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) with a buy rating and the stock price performance has been quite favorable since that buy rating, with a 36.5% return, compared to a 21.6% return for the S&P 500. Since the stock price now exceeds the multi-year stock price target established last year and the company recently reported first quarter earnings, I am revisiting the investment case for Curtiss-Wright and adjust my target and rating, if necessary.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Q1 2024 Earnings Driven By Sales Growth And Solid Margin Expansion

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

During the first quarter, revenues grew 13% to $713 million, exceeding analyst expectations by $49 million. Aerospace & Industrial sales grew 8% fueled by growth in commercial aerospace OEM sales and development for the Aerospace Defense segment. Curtiss-Wright Corporation groups the Industrial performance together with the Aerospace, but its growth trajectory is quite different. Whereas Aerospace does show growth, General Industrial revenues declined modestly.

Defense Electronics sales grew by 31% driven by tactical communications, embedded computing and strength in C5ISR programs. Naval & Power revenues grew by 6% driven by demand for arresting systems, which is a business that Curtiss-Wright acquired from Safran in 2022. Furthermore, naval defense grew by higher Columbia-class submarine activity, partially offset by lower aircraft carrier revenues, while the Power & Process segment saw revenues grow 3%, driven by commercial nuclear demand for existing reactors in North America.

On the operating income level, we saw a 23% growth in revenues driven by the sales growth coupled to higher margins. Aerospace & Industrial saw earnings growth below revenue growth, driven by an unfavorable mix and timing. Development programs naturally bring lower margins and cause the margins to contract. Defense Electronics saw its profits more than double, driven by extremely strong sales growth and margin expansion. The strong margin expansion is driven by favorable absorption as well as significant growth in C5ISR, which comes with strong margins. Naval & Power performance was impacted by a $10 million contract adjustment as Curtiss-Wright ran into an issue while working toward a key milestone, triggering an estimate change for the contract costs.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

The slide above does not include a breakdown of the operational profit, and that's the reason why I do not use it as a main slide to discuss the results. However, the sales breakdown by segment gives a better feel of where growth is achieved, or better said, "it provides confirmation of what we already perceive as the main growth drivers." Commercial aerospace grew by 27% driven by strong OEM demand, while ground and aerospace defense grew 34% driven by embedded computing and tactical communications equipment. The Naval Defense growth was significantly lower at 3% driven by timing of revenue recognition. For many companies with Naval Defense exposure, we continue to see challenges to achieve significant growth in line with other parts of the defense industry. The commercial markets were flat for Curtiss-Wright with strength in nuclear aftermarket sales and electrification, but offset by automation solutions and surface treatment services.

Curtiss-Wright Increases 2024 Financial Guidance

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

For the full year, Curtiss Wright now expects 5% to 7% growth in revenues, implying a $25 million lift to the guidance driven by higher growth in Defense Electronics which also has resulted in a 50 to 70 bps boost to the margins. Naval and Power guidance now reflects the unfavorable contract adjustment, resulting in a 110 to 130 bps margin contraction and 1% to 3% lower profits. Overall, the company expects operating income to grow more or less in line with revenues.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Stock Has Upside

The Aerospace Forum

I processed the Curtiss-Wright Corporation balance sheet as well as the cash flow statement and projections for EBITDA, cash flow, debt reduction and capex. And based on these inputs I believe that Curtiss-Wright stock is a buy with a $304.76 price target, representing 9% upside with compelling upside in the years after as the company is pivoting to a growth strategy capitalizing on end-market strength.

Conclusion: Curtiss-Wright Corporation Remains A Buy

While Wall Street analysts indicate there's little to no upside for Curtiss-Wright, I do believe that a valuation in line with the peer group does provide compelling upside. The Naval Defense and commercial markets are seeing some lower growth, but I believe that demand for defense equipment as well as commercial aerospace products do provide strong growth drivers. Curtiss-Wright recently acquired WSC which provides power plant control room simulation technology, which is a business that Curtiss-Wright expects to grow at high single digits with free cash flow conversion above one. With nuclear reactors and particularly small modular reactors being considered essential parts of the energy transition puzzle in the decades to come, I believe this will be an acquisition that will be beneficial for Curtiss-Wright Corporation.