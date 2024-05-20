Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Over the last year or so, we've written extensively about Uber (UBER), the ride-share and delivery juggernaut that's got serious scale, improving margins & growth, and an incredibly strong network flywheel effect.

While we've recently turned a little less optimistic on the company on the basis of UBER's heightened revenue multiple and the threat of automated rideshare / robotaxi services, we're still generally positive on the company as a whole:

However, in that time, we've never published an article on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) - UBER's little brother.

This is largely due to the fact that historically we've seen LYFT as a non-threat to UBER, as a competitor that will never have the resources to compete meaningfully in any of the markets it operates in.

However, with the stock's multiple trading near all-time lows, and with improving operating performance and net income trending towards breakeven, we thought we'd take a closer look at LYFT today to determine whether or not there's anything worth paying attention to here.

If you're short on time, we don't think there is.

Let's dive in.

Lyft's Financials

We'd be shocked if you're unfamiliar with Lyft, but in essence, the company is a direct competitor to Uber in the mobility category in the markets it operates in - the U.S. and Canada.

The firm runs and operates a mobility platform where drivers and riders can connect and schedule rides. The platform can also be used for short-term rentals of 'light vehicles' like e-bikes, scooters, etc.

LYFT didn't do well during the pandemic as people were forced to shut their doors and stay inside, but the company has recovered meaningfully on the revenue front since then:

Seeking Alpha

Sales topped $4.4 billion in 2023, which represents growth from the year prior, albeit only to the tune of 7%~.

Profitability has been a bit better as of late, as operating margins have come into the black over the last two quarters:

Seeking Alpha

However, this push towards profitability has come at the expense of growth and product innovation. As the company has attempted to show investors that its core markets can produce a solid profit, the company's research & development spend has come down significantly:

10-Q

In fact, if you read more into what the company is spending its money on, it's clear that the company is transforming its growth strategy away from product advancement and towards brand marketing.

Lyft's recent 10Q talks about the Women+ initiative, which we largely see as a branding play from the company:

In September 2023, we launched Women+ Connect, a new feature that offers women and nonbinary drivers the option to turn on a preference within the Lyft App to prioritize matches with nearby women and nonbinary riders.

Additionally, the company has committed to share a transparent cut with drivers on the platform in order to help them increase income visibility:

In February 2024, we made the commitment to drivers that after external fees are subtracted, their guaranteed share of rider payments will be 70% or more each week.

Finally, the company also talks considerably in their 10-Q about their ESG initiatives, like Lyft Up:

Additionally, we aim to advocate through our commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Through our Lyft Up initiatives, we’re working to make sure people have access to affordable, reliable transportation to get where they need to go - no matter their income or zip code.

Management then wraps up by stating the following:

We believe many users are loyal to Lyft because of our values, brand and commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Our values, brand and focus on customer experience are key differentiators for our business. We continue to believe that users are increasingly choosing services, including a transportation network, based on brand affinity and value alignment and we aim to make it easy for both drivers and riders to choose Lyft every time.

In short, the company is doubling down on brand, values, and making users 'feel good' when they choose to use the app.

While some may think this is a solid strategy, in our view, this is an acknowledgement on the part of LYFT that they simply can't compete with UBER.

Lyft vs. Uber

If you look more closely, as LYFT and UBER have competed over the last decade, there's no question that UBER has come out on top. The company's revenues are nearly 10x LYFT's, which means that the company has 10x more resources to spend on product advancement and marketing.

And, if you look at UBER's financials, this is exactly what is happening.

In the most recent reported quarter, UBER spent about $2 billion on R&D and marketing, which is a little less than 10x what LYFT spent:

10-Q

Think about it - quarter after quarter, LYFT gets outspent on product and growth by 10x. In our mind, that's an advantage that simply can't be overcome at this point. It's not a hole that LYFT can dig out of with debt or better margins. At this point, their only strategy is to target something intangible, like brand.

Unfortunately, as the global economy continues to wobble, we ultimately believe that the huge majority of customers will vote with their wallet, for better products and services at lower prices.

Plus, every time in the future that consumers have less disposable income, it's likely that UBER will gain market share.

Lyft's Value

Currently, LYFT is trading at around 1.4x sales, which is incredibly cheap for a growing tech company.

However, as the market continues to digest the divergence in results between UBER and LYFT, it's becoming clear that LYFT may have come to the point of being materially ex-hyper-growth.

With the majority of the U.S. and Canadian markets being relatively saturated, it appears as though incremental marketing spend for LYFT will be less and less effective going forward.

Additionally, once a user has a ride-share app on their phone, it stands to reason that they're less likely to download another one.

It's true that LYFT did recently turn in a quarter with 27% YoY revenue growth, but in our eyes, it really remains to be seen whether or not this anomaly can be sustained.

This matters because a lack of growth has turned into a strong headwind on the multiple. If LYFT is stuck in the mid-single-digit growth range for the foreseeable future, then we don't expect that the company will be able to re-inflate the valuation, which could produce meager returns for investors:

TradingView

Finally, the company has diluted shareholders by 40%+ over the last few years, which is a big dampener on returns and the valuation:

TradingView

It's true that new management in place has led to improvements in margins, as we mentioned before, which may allow the company to dilute at a slower pace.

That said, overall, this is another headwind against LYFT's multiple expansions.

The Robotaxi Threat

Finally, if the competitive situation wasn't bad enough, we recently downgraded UBER on the basis that the company may not be able to compete as effectively in the next era of automated mobility, given the divestment of the auto-drive division a few years back.

This is due to the drastically lower cost profile for automated drivers, which could make Robotaxis incredibly competitive vs. existing ride-hail services.

These threats are even more pronounced for LYFT.

Here's a quick excerpt from our previous article explaining this:

Right now, we see roughly ~53% of Uber's revenue currently at risk. Mobility is the definition of Point A to Point B, which is precisely what self-driving systems should be able to achieve. If a new ride-hailing network was fully rolled out tomorrow by Tesla or Waymo that could offer rides for ~40% less than Uber currently does, then it's extremely unclear how the company could respond. In their recent article, fellow SA contributor Stone Fox Capital referenced a great chart from ARK Invest showing this dynamic: ARK As you can see, it's possible that in the future, with self-driving tech, that a robotaxi company might be able to keep the same margins as Uber, while offering a service that's much cheaper for consumers than where things sit currently. If this ultimately comes to pass, it could be a win for customers, but it seems likely that Uber would begin to bleed market share, which would be a huge issue - not only due to the size of Mobility's revenue impact, but also because the segment, recently, has been contributing a majority of the revenue growth to Uber as a whole.

If an automated taxi service does come to pass, then it's hard to see how LYFT, which derives nearly all of its revenue from mobility, could remain competitive over the long term.

Summary

All in all, LYFT is trading at an attractive multiple, and management has done a good job at improving operating margins.

However, as the company's financial growth slows and the market becomes more and more saturated, it's hard to see how an investment into the company could produce outperformance in the future.

LYFT may be able to carve out itself a specialized, brand-driven profitable niche in ride-share, but the existing competitive risks, plus the larger existential risk posed by automated taxis, make investing in LYFT a highly risky endeavor.

We rate LYFT a 'Sell'. Stay away for now.

Good luck out there!