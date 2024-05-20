Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 20, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Karen Ji - Senior Director of Capital Markets
Wu Haisheng - Chief Executive Officer
Alex Xu - Chief Financial Officer
Zheng Yan - Chief Risk Officer
Conference Call Participants
Chiyao Huang - Morgan Stanley
Emma Xu - Bank of America
Alex Ye - UBS
Yada Li - CICC
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Qifu Technology First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today's event is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Karen Ji, Senior Director of Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Karen.
Karen Ji
Thank you, operator. Hello everyone, and welcome to Qifu Technology first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website. Joining me today are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our CRO.
Before we start, I would like to refer you to our Safe Harbor statements in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make certain forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures.
Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Also, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned in this call are in RMB terms. Today's prepared remarks from our CEO will be delivered in English using an AI generated voice.
Now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Wu Haisheng. Please go ahead.
Wu Haisheng
Hello everyone. Thank
- Read more current QFIN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts