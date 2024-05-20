Arcutis Stock: Sales Expansion Momentum Puts It On A Good Trajectory

Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The use of Arcutis Biotherapeutics' Zoryve for plaque psoriasis patients was expanded to include patients between the ages of 6 and 11.
  • Sales of Zoryve grew by 675% in Q1 2024 to $21.6 million.
  • The FDA will decide on July 7th, 2024, whether Zoryve should be approved for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis, opening up another potential market opportunity.
  • Zoryve was also approved for the treatment of patients with seborrheic dermatitis, opening the door to another patient population.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Young scientists conducting research investigations in a medical laboratory, a researcher in the foreground is using a microscope

laddawan punna/iStock via Getty Images

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Overview

The last time I spoke about Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) it was gearing up to expand the label of its drug Zoryve [roflumilast] in several ways. I'm pleased to say that since then, it

Please subscribe to my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service "Biotech Analysis Central", whereby you can subscribe to either my "Full Tier" at $399/yr or my "Basic Tier" service at $299/yr instead. If you want to see what my articles are about you could also check out my "Free Tier" where you get a snippet of one of my 4 weekly ExclusiveBAC Articles, whereby I discuss biotechs in detail such as pipeline updates, catalysts, financials, and other information. Please do check out what I have to offer and see if my service is a right fit for you. 

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis
13.46K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARQT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARQT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARQT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News