International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - (Transcript)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 20, 2024 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

James Kavanaugh - Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Brian Essex

All right. Good morning, everyone. My name is Brian Essex, software analyst at JPMorgan. And with me, I have Jim Kavanaugh, CFO of IBM.

So Jim, thank you very much for joining us.

James Kavanaugh

Thanks for having us. I appreciate it.

Brian Essex

So maybe what we'll do is we'll kick off into Q&A. I'll leave some time at the end of the session for some questions from the audience, if that's okay. When they do that, just I think there should be mics that are going to wander around. But maybe to kick things off, again, thanks for being here. Perhaps you could start with a recap of the first quarter and what were some of the key takeaways you'd like the audience to know.

James Kavanaugh

All right. Great place to start. And again, thank you very much for having us here today. If you look at our first quarter, I think we had solid execution starting the year overall. And it's really about how we've repositioned the IBM company around the two most transformative technological shifts that we see about hybrid cloud and AI.

And you see that strategy continue to play out. And that gave us confidence then to actually reiterate our full year guidance around acceleration of revenue to mid-single digit and around $12 billion of free cash flow for the year.

Well, let's take a step back and talk a little bit about some of the highlights in the quarter. First, we had pervasive growth across all of our major segments at constant

