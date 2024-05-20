Focus On Special Dividends Over Buybacks Fade In Upstream

Richard Drury

Projected dividend growth is healthy for United States stocks, but stock buybacks look to ease, marking a new trend: 2023 saw the overall markets post less share repurchases compared to 2022 as well. Companies face more uncertainty on economic growth, inflation, and interest rates which has led to senior management and Board of Director teams to lean a bit more cautious.

Energy, particularly outside of midstream where distributions are just a cornerstone of the investing framework, looks to be different. After a stellar 2022, weak performance relative to other sectors last year has many management teams feeling like their stock is undervalued. Reticent to increase base dividends too heavily, many energy firms experimented with special dividends in the post-pandemic investing world as a form of shareholder return. Results are mixed, and it increasingly looks like firms are going back to repurchases for the usual reasons.

Case For Repurchases

In periods of strong cash flow, especially in the cyclical energy sector, buybacks can be a way to return excess cash to shareholders without committing to permanent dividend increases. This can be a more prudent use of capital, ensuring that the company maintains flexibility to navigate future downturns or invest in growth opportunities.

Investors have also seen a number of companies start to emphasize "per share" metrics in their presentations. Not just earnings per share, but also cash flow per share, amount of production per share, and other metrics. Dividends going out the door do nothing to help these metrics. Given how "cheap" many energy companies are at current stock prices, this can be multiplicative.

Some firms have always focused on buybacks. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) emphasized its commitment to its repurchase program during the most recent quarter and that it expects no changes to how it allocates capital.

When looking at the efficiency of a share repurchase program, you go to the free cash flow yield that you're generating. [We] have double-digit yields there. It still makes a lot of sense to see any discretionary cash flow above and beyond our base dividend flowing to that vehicle. I mean, I think as we said in the opening remarks that, that still is our preferred vehicle. The combination of a competitive and sustainable base dividend as well as ratable share repurchases. We still believe in that.

Others who have struck a more balanced approach in the past appear to be shifting towards energy. APA Corporation (APA), which has started a trend of retiring more of its shares in recent quarters, said this during its Q1 2024 conference call:

I think big picture, we're committed to the 60.0% [60.0% of cash flow returned to shareholders] right? We've shown that it's a minimum. But we will lean into [repurchases] when we believe there's weakness, which we've historically done, and we'll continue to do in the future.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) made similar remarks during their own call:

We will continue to be opportunistic on share buybacks and we'll use market volatility to our advantage. And, we've really been doing that now as we've been in the market repurchasing shares for the past five quarters... The feedback that we've received is the shareholders appreciate our approach. And as I said, we've been biased to buybacks for the last couple of quarters and for the time being you can certainly see that probably proceeding going forward.

With strip prices still remaining healthy for oil producers in particular, expect this trend to continue across the upstream energy sector. While a bias towards repurchases does not necessarily signal undervaluation - plenty of companies have bought back stock high and frozen activity low - it's easy to see why the industry is so attracted to repurchases. Especially after a wave of consolidation has left the availability of mergers and acquisitions targets low and takeout prices remain high. It's just a great use of cash, particularly for a sector where debt is just a fraction of the capital structure.

Takeaways

Many energy stocks continue to be seen as undervalued, making buybacks an attractive way to enhance shareholder value by improving per share metrics. Further, with strong underlying cash flows and fewer acquisition opportunities, buybacks appear to be an even more prudent use of excess capital. Companies like Marathon Oil, APA Corporation, and EOG Resources have reiterated their commitment to buybacks, viewing them as beneficial for long-term shareholder returns and financial flexibility. This trend reflects a strategic focus on maximizing shareholder value and maintaining adaptability in a volatile market.