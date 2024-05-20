narvikk

The risks of investing in California are notable. The state's rigorous environmental regulations have made new drilling permits difficult to obtain, slowing down production and increasing operational costs. California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) does not see that as an issue, and it's doubling down on the state via the purchase of Aera Energy. Management (and some shareholders) also see substantial upside potential in its carbon capture business and the sale of its Huntington Beach real estate.

While the theoretical value of California Resources' assets is high, the unknowns and regulatory risks in California make it a challenging investment. The company’s future success hinges on navigating these environmental and regulatory landscapes effectively, while leveraging its carbon capture initiatives and real estate assets to generate additional value. I remain unconvinced on this one.

Aera Energy Acquisition

Rather than diversifying away from California, California Resources Corporation doubled down on the state via the acquisition of fellow operator Aera Energy. As far as mergers of equals go, these two were as close as one could get on paper: similar crude oil reserves, overall amounts of acreage, current production in place, and decline rates. Given that, it was interesting to see the valuation that Aera owners were willing to take: 2.6x EBITDA, owning collectively 22.9% of the entire entity. The total valuation was stated as $2,100mm in the press release for Aera.

CRC Investor Presentation

I will say that there is a bit of an apples to oranges comparison going on in the announcement. Aera's enterprise value was calculated using $1,100mm of "assumed debt and other liabilities." Notably, Aera does not have much debt at all. Instead, it carries a $1,022mm asset retirement obligation ("ARO") on its balance sheet, logical given how expensive environmental remediation can be in California. We'll get into the size of that ARO later and if it is too high, but AROs will be costly given the location of many of its wells in high population areas.

When calculating its own enterprise value to contrast the two, California Resources Corporation did not include its own AROs. That's not uncommon; many analysts (myself included) do not include AROs. But the valuation difference is stark on a fully adjusted basis for similar asset bases. I think that's something investors need to consider on how low private market valuations are for barrels in the ground in California compared to what is found in the public market.

Aera is owned by IKAV, an international asset management group, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPB"). IKAV is not a long-term owner, having bought its position in Aera from Shell and Exxon Mobil in 2021. It sold a 49.0% interest to the CPPB a few years later. Notably, it paid $4,000mm, so on paper, the value of the assets have been cut in half.

IKAV's loss is (potentially) California Resources' gain, and the market reacted well to the deal. Assuming a reasonable decline rate and a $75.00 long-term Brent price, most investment banks worked in a valuation of $1,200–1,500mm for Aera. That's less than the price paid, but before synergies. California Resources disclosed it expects $150mm in annual savings, backing into a present value of $1,000mm. Put the two together, and there is a clear-cut case for equity accretion.

But why exactly was IKAV so willing to just eat the loss? And why did IKAV pay the price that they did in 2021 when there is apparently so little value to be placed on the oil and gas in the ground?

Kern County Ruling

Aera operations are centered in the San Joaquin Valley, with much of its production coming from Kern County. California Resources has a large production base here as well. In November 2022, Kern County released an environmental impact report ("EIR") that forced operators into a "gated" (read: slow) permitting application process.

Like many environmental rulings in Canada, it essentially all but bans new oil and gas drilling activity without actually stating that outright. When IKAV bought Aera, this was pre-Kern County ruling, and the assets were producing 95,000 barrels of energy per day ("boepd"). New activity ceased, and now those assets are producing 76,000 boepd. That's an annual decline rate in the high single digits; California Resources has seen similar declines throughout its portfolio.

IKAV decided to sell ahead of the Kern County EIR appeal. If that was successful, California producers would have been able to return to normal operating activities. We saw that ruling come down, and the ruling was not great: the ordinance was sent back to a lower court to oversee a rewrite. That rewrite is expected to align with pro environmental interests and come with a lengthy, lengthy review period, which will include public commentary and other checks. Bureaucracy. For all intents and purposes, batch permitting isn't happening, and California Resources will not be able to execute a drilling program that is capable of holding production flat, either at its own legacy assets or on newly acquired Aera Energy land. It is facing terminal, perpetual decline.

To be fair, this was largely priced in on the price that California Resources paid for Aera. But it is symptomatic of how frustrating operating in California can be, and one wonders if there's a future that also sees its single rig drilling program and workover activity jeopardized as well. That would be an unfortunate reality that would see efficiency jeopardized on its acreage, leading to poor recovery on its proved developed producing ("PDP") resource base and higher decline rates.

Upside Triggers

California Resources gambled - albeit cheaply - on a positive outcome in Kern County. That did not pan. It now has two triggers outside its oil and gas base to create value: its carbon capture business with Brookfield and the value of its Huntington Beach real estate.

On the real estate side, California Resources owns 90 acres in Huntington Beach in Orange County. This was a primary reason why Kimmeridge got involved, with the investor group stating that it believed the company could receive as much as $800mm net of remediation costs if sold for conversion to residential real estate. California Resources has started work on this, and it makes sense as wells there are only producing, in total, less than 3,000 barrels per day.

The company has begun plugging and abandoning work of fifty wells in 2024, and will have a lot more work to do to get the longer-term remediation done to prepare the assets for sale. It sold a one acre parcel for $10mm already, so napkin math supports the valuation.

There are a lot more than fifty wells to remediate in this acreage section, however. California Resources, when it was spun off from Occidental (OXY), was essentially a dumping ground for its distressed California assets and its AROs. In total, California Resources has north of 10,000 wells that were idled before this merger. Several hundred of these are located in its Huntington Beach land holding. Remediation will take years, and while I think Orange County land values support that kind of take home, I think it's going to be spotty cash flows that take longer to realize than expected.

The carbon capture business looks far more fruitful. California Resources has penned a joint venture with Brookfield; Brookfield holds a 49.0% ownership interest. It has committed an initial $500mm to investment in carbon capture and storage projects through the joint venture, and cash flows are already coming. At formation, California Resources contributed rights to inject carbon dioxide into the 26R reservoir (Elk Hills field) for permanent storage. Brookfield will invest an expected $137mm, payable in installments based on the achievement of milestones. Two of those milestones have already been hit, with the final payment expected later this year.

More reservoirs are expected to be submitted to Brookfield for acceptance into the joint venture. Notably, Brookfield has the option to accept, defer, or outright reject the reservoir, so any changes to carbon capture and storage economics could jeopardize future reservoirs. That said, if accepted, then Brookfield will pay its share of the pore space contribution at $4.90 per ton, broken into three payments just like 26R. California Resources targets 200mm metric tons of storage by 2027 year-end, which would back into $750mm in payments for the space. That said, there is capital that California Resources needs to front; they still owe for their share of above ground infrastructure.

Aera adds additional Class VI permits (for carbon capture and storage) as Aera was pursuing similar businesses. Some of this space is adjacent to the already existing Elk Hills storage in place via 26R. California Resources expects its second permit to be released later this year, with first injection targeted by 2025 year-end, timing well with the Elk Hill Gas Plant coming into service.

It's still early and difficult to value this business - particularly if the Inflation Reduction Act which set carbon payments is changed - but typical values are in the $500mm range. I think that adequately risks the business and the timing of cash flows.

Sum Of The Parts

There is actually some sizeable embedded value here - at least assuming California doesn't throw a wrench into the outlook. The legacy acreage plus Aera look strong on a free cash flow basis ($60.00, $75.00, and $85.00 Brent pricing assumptions, 7.0–9.0% perpetual decline rates), buffeted by the value of synergies and the carbon capture and Huntington Beach land sales. Of course, some of these things could fail to go off easily, but for anyone who believes in these businesses, it's easy to back into a value well above where we are now after the recent sell-off.

Valuation Table (Author)

The problem is, of course, investing in California. Oil and gas drilling has gotten perpetually more strict over time here, and while it might seem unreasonable to prevent workovers or other low environmental impact efforts, California could very well do so. Likewise, I am concerned that they accelerate environmental remediation on old wells.

For a progressive state, California lets idle wells sit for a very long time before mandating them be officially sealed and closed. This is something environmental groups like the Sierra Club have pressed the state on in the past, and we could see an acceleration of capital expenditure requirements because the government does not want to be stuck holding the bag after shareholders scrape off the bulk of the value of the firm.

For me, California Resources Corporation is just one of those cases where theoretical value is there, but the unknowns are enough to keep me away. Absent significantly more potential upside, I'm staying on the sidelines.

