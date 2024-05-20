Michael H

If the name Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) isn't immediately recognizable to some fairly savvy energy investors, that's intentional. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, and anyone who has been around the block investing in energy remembers how close the company came to bankruptcy: its debt once traded for pennies on the dollar. There was a lot of bad press, and the rebranding marked an effort to get away from that somewhat marred history.

Vital Energy, Laredo Petroleum, whatever its name - many of the core assets that make up the business are still the same. But, management has been continuously shuffling, buying new holdings and divesting others. It has made getting a firm grip on how well the business is doing. It's a mixed bag when you dig into it, and unpacking it shows inventory issues and likely future declines in well productivity. The hedging program protects 2024 nearly completely, but leverage still looks high for a firm with weaker breakeven. I think the market will look past an insulated 2024, focusing more on long-term sustainability given enough time.

Business Overview

Vital Energy owns 265,000 net acres in the Permian Basin, spread across primarily Reeves County in the Delaware and Howard, Glasscock, and Reagan Counties in the Midland. Permian pure plays always attract investor attention, and Vital Energy has been building on this recently, closing several high-profile transactions during 2023 to shore up its Permian holdings. In total, these deals added more than 100,000 net acres, four hundred stated drilling locations, and boosted production volumes significantly to enhance scale. Nonetheless, Vital Energy has not performed as well as many other oily E&Ps over 2023, indicating that the market has not really loved the acquisitions overall.

To understand why, it helps to understand where Vital Energy owns rock in the Permian and where it has historically drilled. The acreage map above makes it pretty clear that on the Midland side, the bulk of the land holdings are located in Glasscock County, down south into the northern side of Reagan. Its position in Howard is much smaller - roughly 35,000 acres - yet Vital Energy has biased towards drilling in Howard over the past several years. From 2020 to 2023, management elected to complete three times as many wells in Howard County compared to Glasscock and Reagan combined (Delaware land is recently acquired).

Why? Results. IP365 (first year oil production) from Howard wells have averaged 143,000 barrels of oil per day ("bopd"), compared to 108,000 bopd in Glasscock and 102,000 bopd in Reagan. Results are closer on a barrel of energy per day ("boepd") basis, meaning their wells on the southern side of the Midland are incredibly gassy, just as they are for other producers (62.0% oil in the first year in Glasscock versus 82.0% in Howard). This is a known trend across Glasscock and Reagan, but also is often true in the Delaware Basin, where Vital Energy now also has a position in Reeves.

The solid red lines below indicate where laterals have been run on its Howard County acreage. Setting aside the ability to target multiple zones throughout a rock and the fact that not all lands are sitting on oil, the basic approach when looking at acreage maps like this, the more shaded in the acreage, the more drilled out it is.

Management made the right decision in buying more Howard County acreage in 2021 (purchasing Sabalo Energy) and selling some of its gas-weighted acreage to offset the cost (sold to Sixth Street). But that Howard inventory is starting to dwindle. Sabalo Energy makes up around two thirds of Howard County on a per-acre basis, and it was reported that the deal brought with it 120 oil weighted drilling locations back to 2021. In the time since close, Vital Energy has brought in line 140 wells in Howard. Today, crude prices are higher and companies nearly inevitably add a few more locations organically as they explore acreage, but eventually resources get depleted.

Tier 1 acreage depletion and such conversations are largely ahead of schedule for most top-tier Permian producers, but in this case, I think the differences are incredibly stark between what drilling results look like today and what they are likely to be in five or even three years. Management cannot sustain this pace in Howard. Revenue per well is likely to drop significantly, especially if we see Permian basis on natural gas remain weak or just Henry Hub natural gas remain poor, given this is a much gassier producer than most other Permian E&P options.

Management points to its expanding inventory position as an offset, much of that coming from the Delaware via the acquisition of Forge Energy from EnCap. The deal was underwritten with 250 drilling locations, but the firm added another 150 prospects, given significantly better drilling results on new wells compared to legacy vintages. Those wells are performing better than expected with similar oil cuts to Howard; however, Delaware wells are more expensive to drill (more wastewater, proppant, etc.). We'll still see capital expenditure inflation. It's also incredibly early.

2024 Outlook

Vital Energy has formerly announced its 2024 outlook. Production guidance stands at 119k boe/d, representing 47.9% crude oil volumes, with the rest natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and dry natural gas. 93.0% of expected crude oil production in 2024 is hedged at $75.00 per barrel; nearly half its natural gas is hedged as well. Costs are, for the most part, fixed and predictable as well. Outside tepid drilling results on the 2024 drilling program - which is mighty beefy as $775mm of capital spend - 2024 EBITDA is largely fixed.

2025 assumes well results mirror 2024, given futures strip prices largely mirror where Vital Energy hedged its 2024 production at. I'm not 100.0% sold on that just yet. The 2024 drilling program is setting up 2025, with significant drilling but uncompleted ("DUC") well activity in the Delaware that will be turned in line in 2025. I think it's best not to extrapolate current results from just a handful of wells across what was acquired, particularly since the seller (Encap) is no stranger to Permian or oil and gas in general. Particularly since recent wells are outstripping results from nearby acreage from top-tier producers.

Even then, keep in mind the PV-10 reserve calculation provided by management doesn't show much upside to current share prices given likely future cash flows at current strip. Assuming long term $70.00 WTI / $3.00 Henry Hub, the current share price is only just being supported. And that does not assume significant cost inflation or declines in well results.

Takeaways

Vital Energy, Inc. has long been held back by its moderate scale and a bias towards having lands that naturally throw off high natural gas cuts during drilling. Its focus has been to emphasize drilling on its more oily acreage in Howard County to boost near term profits, bolstering near term free cash flow and helping offset operating costs. As activity in Howard County gets more constrained, the pivot to drilling in new properties (e.g., the Delaware) will be key to long-term success. Near term results there are moderately promising, but they do come with higher drilling costs.

I'm going to be adding Vital Energy to Upstream Tracker coverage, and opening with an Avoid rating. I've been looking for an oil hedge to short, and I think this is a great place to open one - even with 2024 being well protected by hedges.