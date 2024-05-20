Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I first reviewed Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) back in September of last year and gave it a "Hold" rating. Since that time, the stock has dropped by over 40%.

For the current year, Sprout Social is down over 50%, most of the decline has come after the company reported uninspiring results for their first quarter of 2024.

Let's dive into the financials as well as the recent company changes to see if this is a company investors should add to their portfolios or avoid altogether.

Company Updates

Sprout Social recently announced that the company's co-founder and current Chairman of the Board of Directors, Justyn Howard, will step down as CEO and current President Ryan Barretto will take over. As I noted in my first article, the company's employees really approved of Howard based on Glassdoor reviews, and he helped create a wonderful culture as Sprout Social has been rated as one of the top companies to work for over the last several years.

As my readers will know, I'm a fan of founder-led organizations, and I think the replacement CEO often has big shoes to fill when a founder steps down. Occasionally, it has worked out better for investors in some instances, for example Brian Niccol taking over as CEO at Chipotle (CMG). Howard noted on the company's latest earnings call, he and Barretto have had a strong partnership over the last eight years, so it's positive at least that Barretto isn't coming in cold and has a good feel already for the organization.

Another interesting note from the Q1 2024 earnings call is that Sprout Social will no longer be disclosing specific metrics such as annual recurring revenue (ARR) and instead will be using metrics such as RPO (remaining performance obligation) and cRPO.

Additionally, on the Q1 2024 earnings call, incoming CEO Ryan Barretto said the company will no longer disclose customer count as, "We're now at a point where a single large enterprise customer is worth more than hundreds of smaller customers. With enterprise being the priority, total logo count is not a key performance indicator of our current business."

I don't cover specifically cloud stocks to know if RPO is a better KPI than ARR; however, I think not disclosing customer count reveals a weakness in the business. If customers were growing, the company would surely be disclosing the figures, in my opinion. For example, one best of breed cloud stock I follow is Datadog (DDOG) and management continues to disclosure rising client count. From the data I've found, as of March 2023, Sprout Social had 33,861. This number dropped to 31,320 in December 2023. Clearly, Sprout Social is losing customers.

Additionally, although it is positive Sprout Social has a dollar-based net retention of over 100%, it's dropped to 107% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 109% in 2022. For comparison, Datadog's dollar-based net retention rate has declined as well; however, it's higher at 115% as of December 31, 2023.

On this Q1 call, the management team really emphasized the strategy shift to focus on getting larger customers to pay more and stated this strategy was part of the reason for the significant shift downward in 2024 revenue guidance.

Time with tell if this strategy works, but the dropping dollar-based net retention and reduced client count doesn't look good. Couple these facts, with the drop in revenue guidance and the management change, it seems investors and analysts are on edge after a very shaky first quarter of 2024.

Financials

In Q1 2024, revenue for Sprout Social came in at roughly $97 million, which is a 29% increase compared to Q1 2023. The bulk of Sprout Social's revenue came from their subscription revenue, which was roughly $96 million, a 28% year-over-year increase. The other million came from services revenue, which grew by 112% compared to the prior year first quarter.

Also, as you can see from the below graphics provided from the company's most recent investor's presentation, Sprout Social has done a good job getting their customers to pay more as the number of customers contributing more than $10,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 24% year-over-year and the number of customers contributing more than $50,000 in ARR increased by 44% compared to the prior year first quarter.

Investor Presentation

Despite the impressive revenue growth, the company continues to spend as their total operating expenses grew year-over-year, and the company posted a larger loss from operations and a larger net loss compared to Q1 2023 as you can see below:

Income Statement

Clearly, the company is not getting any closer to GAAP profitability.

From a balance sheet perspective, Sprout Social's cash balance has increased since December 31, 2023, although the company's current assets can't cover the company's current liabilities, albeit a large portion of their liabilities are deferred revenue.

Balance Sheet

Valuation

Currently, Sprout Social has an overall valuation grade of a "B-" on Seeking Alpha.

Valuation Grade

Given Sprout Social is still unprofitable, I believe that the best metric to value this company is price to sales ratio and, as you can see from the metrics above, Sprout Social is still not a bargain compared to the sector median.

You can see the company's price to sales ratio (forward) has significantly dropped recently:

Data by YCharts

Given, the company's forward price-to-sales ratio is at a low point, I think this could potentially be a bargain if this company gets acquired at a higher price or if the company's new CEO can reignite growth. However, given the drop in customers as noted above and the missed expectations for Q1, I would wait and see how the new management performs for a few quarters before making such a bet on the company's future turnaround.

Cloud Stocks

One analyst I follow is Beth Kindig, as I think she's a brilliant analyst when it comes to technology related stocks. She famously called Nvidia before many analysts and has been generating market beating returns over the last few years.

In a recent interview, Kindig commented on dumping a lot of cloud stocks as she believed the "hype cycle" for those stocks was over and this is no longer a great climate for cloud stocks with higher stock-based compensation and who aren't GAAP profitable. Kindig now only has a few "best of breed" cloud stocks and went on to say she believes 50% of these cloud stock companies will be out of business in ten years (through either acquisition or bankruptcy).

I agree with Kindig, and as I was listening to her comments, I thought Sprout Social seemed like the poster child for the type of cloud stock she was describing. This company has high stock-based compensation costs and, as I've noted above in the financial section, is still unprofitable and not getting any closing to achieving net income on a GAAP basis.

Bulls may argue Sprout Social is a "best of breed" cloud stock, as it's a popular (if not the most popular) cloud software for managing companies' social media presence. However, as the company noted in their most recent 10K filing, "The market for our social media management platform is fragmented, rapidly evolving, and competitive." Sprout Social has rivals such as HubSpot (HUBS), Hootsuite, and Buffer. Based on Sprout Social's customer count, it seems rivals are eating into their market share.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the best days for most cloud stocks are behind them. In the early 2020s, many stocks such as Zoom (ZM) and DocuSign (DOCU) were at their all-time highs. Sprout Social was also at an all-time high in late 2021, but I'd be hard-pressed to believe the stock will get near that price again anytime soon.

Despite, its favorable ratings from clients, Sprout Social is not a "best of breed" cloud stock. It's losing customers and isn't any closer to achieving profitability.

Regarding valuation, even after the selloff, I don't think Sprout Social is especially cheap when you compare it to competitors and factor in lower growth rates moving forward.

As Kindig mentioned, she feels many cloud stocks will go to bankruptcy or be acquired. My belief is that Sprout Social will be acquired in the coming years.

Sprout Social could be a good candidate for a trade as the stock will likely rebound from these lows, however for long-term investors, I'd allocate my capital elsewhere. If you held shares before the Q1 earnings release, I'd harvest my tax loss and move on.