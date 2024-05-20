danaibe12/iStock via Getty Images

Today, I write to share a compelling pair trade idea:

Long Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) (currently trading around $58 per share)

Short Vital Farms, Inc. ( NASDAQ: VITL

1) Although Vital has done a really nice job of growing its revenue and Adj. EBITDA profile, especially over the past two quarters, its valuation at over 20X EV/ FY 2024 Adj. EBITDA is kind of obscene for this type of business. This valuation almost rivals that of a fast-growing (whiz bang) technology company.

Let's face it, selling organic eggs isn't on par with creating some amazing software or next-generation AI chips that save businesses hundreds of millions (if not billions in productivity gains). Besides the economics of scale and branding, there are very limited barriers to entry here.

2) Secondly, although not organic, you can own CALM at less than 6X EV/ FY 2024 Adj. EBITDA.

3) Thirdly, if you closely read Vital's Q1 FY 2024 conference call, for FY 2024, per its guidance, Q1 FY 2024 is peak gross margins, and peak absolute quarterly Adj. EBITDA, and they had a perfect storm, to the good, during the quarter.

See here:

VITL Q1 FY 2024 Conference Call (May 9, 2024) VITL Q1 FY 2024 Conference Call (May 9, 2024) VITL Q1 FY 2024 Conference Call (May 9, 2024) VITL Q1 FY 2024 Conference Call (May 9, 2024)

4) Fourthly, just last week, there has been a lot of insider selling at Vital Farms, to the tune of millions of dollars, as these aren't trivial $250K to $500K sale to perhaps pay, for instance, college tuition or perhaps to make a down payment on a home.

The Simple Short Thesis

1) Let's Start With Valuation

As of May 6, 2024, VITL has 42.18 million share outstanding, which translates into a $1.588 billion market capitalization, at $37.64 per share. And with $137.5 million of cash on its balance sheet, its enterprise value is $1.45 billion.

As of May 9, 2024, Vital upped its FY 2024 Adj. EBITDA guidance to at least $70 million.

Vital Farms, Inc.'s Q1 FY 2024 Earnings Press Release

Therefore, VITL is trading at the rich valuation of EV/ FY 2024 Adj. EBITDA 20.7X!!

This is a ridiculously rich valuation for a company that sells organic eggs.

To put it into perspective how rich 20.7X EV/ Adj. EBITDA is, let's look at how its publicly traded peer, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is valued.

Like many commodities, eggs have good and bad cycles based on supply and demand and other exogenous shocks, as such Avian Flu, which can impact the size of the aggregate hen populations. In 2022 and 2023 there was an egg super cycle and CALM printed money in its FY 2023 (ended June 3, 2023).

In FY 2023, CALM's net income was $756 million and if you add back taxes ($241.8 million) and D&A ($72.2 million), in FY 2023, CALM generated about $1.07 billion of Adj. EBITDA.

CALM FY 2023 10-K

As I said, the egg business has a commodity cycle, driven by supply and demand. And in FY 2024, although still highly profitable, the bumper profits of FY 2023 couldn't be replicated.

Based on actual result for the first 39 weeks of CALM's FY 2024, as well as consensus estimates for full year FY 2024, CALM's FY 2024 Adj. EBITDA should be about $363 million.

CALM Q3 FY 2024 10-Q

CALM has 48.8 million fully diluted shares outstanding x $58.18 per share equals a market capitalization of $2.84 billion. As of March 2, 2024, CALM has $695 million of cash and no debt. Therefore, its enterprise value is $2.15 billion. And CALM trades at an EV/ FY 2024 Adj. EBITDA of 5.9X.

Moreover, CALM's shareholders' equity is $1.72 billion, or trading at a tiny premium of 1.25X enterprise value to book value. In addition, CALM pays a quarterly dividend that fluctuates with its quarterly profitability.

I find it is kind of crazy that VITL's enterprise value is $1.45 billion and CALM's enterprise value is only $2.15 billion and yet, CALM is ridiculously more profitable and has much greater scale.

2) There Are Limited Barriers To Entry

I have to give the team at Vital Farm a lot of credit. They took a very simple business, a pure commodity business, and flipped the industry on its head. The company's business model enables chickens to live in a free-range state of motion and eat grass, and keep the entire supply chain organic. This was a very humane insight and I applaud them for doing it to the scale that they have, by teaming up with and onboarding more than 300 family farms that rigorously adhere to Vital's business model and specifications. Because of this keen insight that treating the hens better and feeding them higher quality food inputs, should lead to higher quality egg, VITL has a great branding/ marketing message. This unique and captivating story has enabled the company to charge higher prices and show better unit economics, as the business has benefited from greater volumes and scale.

That said, if you know anything about business and investing you know that high-growth rates, high gross margins, and attractive operating margins invariably lead to a lot of competition. Unlike a microchip, whiz bang software, or selling highly caffeinated energy drinks, etc. there are limited barriers to entry for Vital Farms. In fact, albeit harder to do it via scale, other competitors simply can and will take Vital Farms' playbook and copy it.

When you invest in a business, you're buying a company based on the discounted future cash flow of that business. As an analyst, you have to understand the business, where they are in the cycle, the competitive moat, and what type of valuation you're paying to own a proportional equity stake in the business.

3) Material Insider Selling

As of last week, insiders have been aggressive sellers of shares.

Since early April 2024, Vital Farms insiders have been aggressively cashing out. I can't blame them! I too would be selling my shares as fast as possible given the obscene 20.7X EV/ FY 2024 Adj. EBITDA valuation.

Just last week, there was a cumulative $10 million of insider selling.

Secform4.com

And if you closely read VITL's FY 2023 proxy statement, both Russell Diez-Canseco and Jason Dale have considerable 'in the money' and 'exercisable' options. Lo and behold, despite an option expiration date of August 2029, both men elected to exercise $5.33 strike price options and cash out in the $35s and $36s. Again, I can't blame them! I would be doing the same thing.

Vital Farms, Inc.'s April 2024 Proxy Statement

Putting It All Together

Driven by two back to back strong quarters, VITL shares have moved from $15.50 to over $39, from January 1, 2024 - May 17, 2024. If you simply looked at its stock price, you might have concluded it was an AI stock or a whiz bang technology stock.

Fidelity

As much as I applaud the company for coming up with a humane business model and doing it at scale, by sourcing from over 300 family farms in its network, its valuation of 20.7 EV/ FY 2024 Adj. EBITDA is super rich compared to its much larger and much more profitable peer, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. which trades at less than 6X EV/ FY 2024 Adj. EBITDA. Moreover, there are limited barriers to entry outside of scale and branding, but these can get competed away. Lastly, there has been a lot of insider selling, with over $10 million cumulative sale, just last week.

That said, from a risk perspective, with any short sale (or shorting via long puts), timing is always tricky. Markets can stay irrational for long periods of time. And although only 6.9% of VITL's float is sold short, so this isn't a crowded short idea, getting the timing right here is hard.

In closing, I would argue long CALM and short VITL is a compelling pair trade.