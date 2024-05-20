Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) 52nd J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 20, 2024 4:01 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.9K Followers

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) 52nd J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference May 20, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Olivier Pomel - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mark Murphy

Okay. Welcome, everyone. I'm Mark Murphy, software analyst with JPMorgan. It is a great pleasure to be here with Olivier Pomel, who is the CEO and Co-Founder of Datadog. So first off, Olivier, thank you so much for being with us here today.

Olivier Pomel

Thank you for having me here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mark Murphy

So most investors in this audience are pretty familiar with Datadog. You're approaching a $2.5 billion revenue run rate. For those in the audience who might not be familiar, can you describe Datadog? Can you explain the types of problems you solve and how is it that you've emerged from this crowded field to become the leader in observability?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So what we do is, we do observability and security for cloud environments. So we basically sell to engineering teams in companies big and small. Anybody from the tiniest teams of students or even individuals who don't pay us anything, all the way up to the largest banks and telcos, and software companies in the world that use our software.

We started the company not really as a better mousetrap. So the idea was not to look at IBM, Tivoli or BMC or all these things and build a better one. The starting point was to get teams that didn’t speak to each other to actually share the same reality, work together and solve the same problem together.

So initially, it was between development and operations teams. Today, it includes many other teams, being the security teams, for example. But really, that's what led us to start with -- not just with a

Recommended For You

About DDOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DDOG

Trending Analysis

Trending News