anilakkus/iStock via Getty Images

I haven't written recently about Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) but the company's efforts in oncology have brought it back onto my radar. MRNA has the potential to offset revenue declines from its COVID vaccine business with revenues from other vaccines for infectious diseases, but also vaccines for cancer. This article focusses MRNA's cancer vaccine and notes potential competition.

An individualized neoantigen therapy: mRNA-4157

MRNA's mRNA-4157 (V940), being developed in collaboration with Merck (MRK), is an individualized neoantigen therapy ("INT"), effectively a personalized cancer vaccine which helps a patient's immune system target their cancer.

Process of mRNA-4157 from tissue procurement to administration. (MRNA Presentation, November 2023.)

The therapy demonstrated potential in a number of potential cancer types, including in combination with MRK's pembrolizumab, in an initial phase 1 study called KEYNOTE-603. Of course the combination with pembrolizumab could leave some questioning how much of the efficacy seen was due to mRNA-4157. Indeed in part A of KEYNOTE-603, mRNA-4157 was used as monotherapy in patients who had undergone tumor resection, and in those 16 patients, according to a late 2020 update, 14 remained disease free. Still there is no comparison to a placebo arm, which is fine for a phase 1 study, but it doesn't answer the question as to whether or not mRNA-4157 is offering benefit. Subsequent work offers a much clearer answer to that question.

KEYNOTE-942 continues to impress

The phase 2 KEYNOTE-942 trial looked at mRNA-4157 with pembrolizumab vs pembrolizumab alone, in high risk stage III/IV melanoma patients following complete resection of their tumor. A December 2023 update from KEYNOTE-942 noted that the combination of mRNA-4157 and pembrolizumab yielded a 49% reduced risk of recurrence or death, relative to treatment with pembrolizumab alone, at three years follow up.

For a patient who has had complete resection of their melanoma halving their risk of recurrence or death by adding mRNA-4157 to pembrolizumab seems like a no brainer in terms of efficacy. Of course that has to be considered in the context of safety. In that regard, there was a 25% rate of grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events with the combination therapy vs 20% with pembrolizumab alone. I think that is an acceptable increase in toxicity given the potential benefit we are talking about, but it must be said that we are talking about data from a phase 2 study in 157 patients. It is of course possible a larger trial could produce different numbers.

A phase 3 study of mRNA-4157 in melanoma

Looking to replicate, and build upon, the display seen in KEYNOTE-942, MRNA is running a 1000+ patient phase 3 study of mRNA-4157 in melanoma. In this case the study includes patients with stage IIB and stage IIC melanoma, as well as the stage III/IV patients we saw in KEYNOTE-942. Looking at stage II patients is a good way to broaden the potential label of mRNA-4157. I think even if the therapy doesn't work in stage II melanoma, but it still works in the subgroup of patients with stage III/IV melanoma, then I don't think that would delay approval in the latter indication. In any case I think the phase 3 melanoma study has a good chance of success, given the results seen in KEYNOTE-942. An accelerated approval in melanoma could even be possible in 2025, but of course that will depend on the rate of study enrollment and results, among other factors.

We think that in some countries the product could be launched under accelerated approval by 2025... Stephane Bancel, MRNA CEO, December 2023.

Other trials of mRNA-4157

MRNA's INT might not be a one trick pony either, with potential beyond melanoma. A phase 3 trial in stage II/IIIA/IIIB non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") is underway (NCT06077760), as is a phase 2 study in renal cell carcinoma (NCT06307431), a phase 2/3 study in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (NCT06295809) and a phase 2 study in bladder cancer (NCT06305767).

MRNA Oncology pipeline. (MRNA Presentation, May 2024.)

The body of evidence in those other indications isn't as convincing as what we have in melanoma from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-942 trial. Instead the evidence comes from the phase 1 work in KEYNOTE-603, which as mentioned doesn't include a control arm. That doesn't mean the therapy won't work in these indications or that a phase 3 study, for example in NSCLC, is unwarranted, just that it is aggressive. I think even though melanoma is a different indication the success seen in KEYNOTE-942 not only justifies further work there, it provides proof of concept for MRNA's mRNA-4157.

BNTX/RHHBY provide competition

BioNTech (BNTX) provides a competitor to mRNA-4157 with its own neoantigen therapy, autogene cevumeran (RO7198457). The overlap in oncology indications pursued by BNTX, and its collaborator Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), with MRNA isn't one-to-one however. Instead the data we have so far from autogene cevumeran comes in pancreatic cancer, but other indications where the therapy is being trialed include colorectal cancer, NSCLC, and melanoma. One such trial of autogene cevumeran in first-line melanoma, called IMCODE001, seems worth keeping an eye on for MRNA investors monitoring potential mRNA-4157 competitors.

The IMCODE001 study has enrolled 131 participants with previously untreated advanced melanoma (stage IV or unresectable stage IIIC/IIID). The study includes a safety run-in where all patients receive the combination of autogene cevumeran and pembrolizumab, followed by a randomized portion where patients receive either the combination or pembrolizumab alone. The primary outcome in the IMCODE001 study is progression free survival and slide 9 of BNTX's May 2024 corporate presentation notes these progression events will define when results are reported.

BNTX's portfolio of cancer vaccines both individualized (iNeST) and off-the-shelf (FixVac). (BNTX Corporate Presentation, May 2024.)

Notably, the trial has completed enrollment, and in response to an analyst question, BNTX's CEO suggested they would report data in 2024, H2'24 at the latest.

... we will report iNeST data on our melanoma trial this year, latest in the second half of this year, and we expect the next update for our colorectal cancer study at end of 2025. Ugur Sahin, Co-Founder and CEO of BNTX, Q4'23 earnings call.

Even if there is a bit of a delay in events leading to a readout from the melanoma trial, it seems like we are getting closer to a result which could give clarity on potential competition between BNTX and MRNA.

Financial overview

MRNA reported $167M in net product sales in Q1'24, but is still guiding for net sales of $4B in 2024. Certainly the launch of the company's vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus ("RSV"), pending an approval, could help MRNA reach that guidance. In Q1'24, Cost of sales was $96M, R&D expense was $1.06B and SG&A was $274M. MRNA reported a net loss of $1.18B for Q1'24, and is guiding for R&D expense of ~$4.5B in 2024, SG&A of ~$1.3B for 2024, but did have $12.2B in cash, cash equivalents and investments at the end of Q1'24.

MRNA 2024 financial guidance. (MRNA Presentation, May 2024.)

As such I'm not worried about the company's cash burn near-term and the company's guidance for year-end 2024 cash seems reasonably. Even halving revenues would still leave the company with a sizable pile of cash, although the stock could fall if MRNA doesn't reach its $4B guidance in 2024. There were 383,239,726 shares of MRNA's common stock outstanding as of April 26, 2024. MRNA has a market cap of $50.93B ($132.90 per share).

Conclusions and rating

MRNA's INT, mRNA-4157, looked impressive in phase 2 and although that is a 157-patient readout, I think there is a good chance of replication in the larger phase 3 study in melanoma that is underway. Indeed MRNA may be able to demonstrate efficacy in stage II melanoma patients, not just stage III and stage IV patients, broadening the addressable market for the drug. Beyond melanoma, I eagerly await the results from trials of mRNA-4157 in other indications. It is harder to predict success there, but it is certainly worth a shot.

Competition does exist, such as from BNTX's autogene cevumeran, but I think across multiple cancer types there is room for more than one competitor. Nonetheless MRNA investors should keep an eye on competitors to get a sense of how many pieces the market might be divided into.

I rate MRNA a hold now, not because I don't think it is a good long, but more so because I haven't got a strong sense on how its vaccines for infectious disease will perform in the near future. It is surely necessary to form a thesis on that given the launch of an RSV vaccine and this year's revenues from COVID are relevant near-term catalysts, not just MRNA's cancer vaccine and a readout from competitor BNTX's trials of its own cancer vaccine.

Risks

Anyone holding MRNA now would be exposed to the risk that even if MRNA-4157 continues to perform, as I predict it will, MRNA falls as the vaccines for infectious disease disappoint. Those disappointments could include revenue misses (COVID vaccine, potentially RSV vaccine), regulatory delays or issues (RSV Vaccine, CMV vaccine), or even lackluster data in clinical trials.

Beyond MRNA's own developments, competitors making progress could cause MRNA to fall. Competing COVID vaccines could make advances, but as mentioned so could competing cancer vaccines. Even if I believe there is room for multiple players across several cancer indications, MRNA could nonetheless sell off if competitors like BNTX produce strong data.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.