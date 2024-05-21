Palantir: The Market Is Wrong Again

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After predicting a correction, Palantir Technologies offers an attractive investment opportunity, with its stock stabilizing below its peak of $27.50.
  • Our technical analysis targets prices of $29 and $35 by 2024, driven by sustained upward trends and Fibonacci projections.
  • Palantir projects its full-year revenue to reach between $2.677 and $2.689 billion, reflecting a substantial 21% growth compared to the previous year.
  • Palantir's customer base from Q3 2021 to Q1 2024 shows robust commercial growth with a CAGR of 68.1%, increasing from 115 to 427 customers, contrasting with a more stable 13.8% CAGR in the government sector.
  • Yiazou Capital Research members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Abstract gravity wave background

koto_feja

Investment Thesis

In our previous analysis from March 13, we anticipated the unavoidable correction in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stock following its significant gains, which we identified as an opportune moment for investors to enter or

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
5.88K Followers

Yiannis Zourmpanos is a Charter Certified Accountant, a former corporate auditing consultant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global with both BSc and MSc degrees. He is also a private business owner.

As the leader of Yiazou Capital Research, Yiannis focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above average growth rate and a strong business moat. He shares a model portfolio, watchlist, real-time trading alerts, 8 exclusive research reports for long ideas over the course of the year and weekly stock report updates. He also hosts a community chat room to answer questions regularly. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News