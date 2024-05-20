Petrobras: Prates Ousting Breaks Uneasy Balance Between Government And Shareholder Interests

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
801 Followers

Summary

  • Petrobras reported a softer Q1 with profits down ~38% YoY as higher refining costs and lower product volumes cut Downstream profits by 37%.
  • Following the earnings release, the company announced it would part ways with CEO Jean Paul Prates who had recently clashed with the government in a dispute over dividend payments.
  • Successor CEO Magda Chambriard is well-aligned with the government and has been a vocal supporter of additional investments, likely pushing future capex higher and depressing FCF.
  • Following ADNOC dropping as a bidder, Petrobras management now "does not rule out" acquiring a Braskem stake itself which I further view as more politically than financially motivated.
  • With the uneasy balance between government and shareholder interests tipping towards the government, I reiterate my cautious stance and see the possibility of shares rerating lower.

Bolsonaro Considers Privatization of Oil State Company Petrobras

Wagner Meier

I initiated my coverage of Brazilian state-controlled Oil & Gas major Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:PBR.A) in early March, with an Underweight rating which was based on 1) a drastic increase in proposed capex for renewables; 2) a lowered

This article was written by

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
801 Followers
Finance professional with experience across investment banking and capital markets with a great passion for fundamental long-only investing. Sector agnostic but a special emphasis on the global oil patch and aerospace & defense.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBR
--
PBR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News