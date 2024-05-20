Wagner Meier

I initiated my coverage of Brazilian state-controlled Oil & Gas major Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:PBR.A) in early March, with an Underweight rating which was based on 1) a drastic increase in proposed capex for renewables; 2) a lowered dividend payout ratio which put shares largely on par with Western IOCs in terms of total shareholder yields; and 3) a valuation multiple that had significantly expanded since the Lula election, and in my view did not accurately reflect political risk anymore. On May 14, the company released its Q1 results, reporting YoY declines across the income statement with a significant 38% drop in net income vs. Q1 23 to $4.6B.

And while Q1 earnings certainly were below expectations and exposed some weaknesses, specifically in downstream, I believe the more significant event was the company's announcement to part ways with CEO Jean Paul Prates. Prates, who had been CEO of Petrobras since January 2023, recently clashed with President Lula da Silva and the Ministry of Energy over the allocation of funds, visualizing the conflict between investor and governmental interests (the Brazilian government controls the majority of PBR share capital) on the other side.

Dropping ~2% on the earnings miss and a further ~7% on the CEO firing, Petrobras shares have given up most of their recent gains to be up ~5% since my latest note, putting them behind most of the Western IOCs.

Data by YCharts

As opposed to my previous article, I will not provide a new price target in this note, as I believe Petrobras shares will be increasingly driven by momentum rather than business fundamentals (which I consider to be strong) in light of recent events. With Lula conducting what I view as a show of force and tipping the uneasy balance between shareholder and government interests that Prates had maintained towards the government, I estimate the initial election overhang to return to shares, causing multiples to rerate as the situation continues to play out. With the company's political risk now proven to be greater than estimated in the previous months, I reiterate my Underweight rating on Petrobras shares.

I do want to note again that I do not advise to straight up sell the shares, but see them underperforming relative to peers, with US majors continuing their strong execution and growth plans and EU majors (particularly Shell) returning their primary focus to shareholder returns.

[Note: International IOC peers refer to Exxon Mobil (XOM) (XOM:CA), Chevron (CVX) (CHEV:CA), Shell (SHEL), TotalEnergies (TTE) and BP (BP). All financials in US$ if not indicated otherwise. Earnings data from Petrobras' Q1 24 financial and production reports.]

Key Discussion Points

Q1 earnings came in below estimates with downstream reporting significant YoY decline in profits. Total revenue for the Q1 period came in at $23.8B, down 11% YoY and ~$200MM below consensus estimates. While Upstream sales remained resilient, the decline was mainly driven by lower revenues in Downstream (Refining + Gas & Low Carbon segments) which were 11% below Q1 23 with diesel sales down ~15%. Quarterly EBITDA of $12.1B was down 14% YoY as a slight 3% increase in Upstream was more than offset by 20% lower Downstream EBITDA. Net Income plunged 38% YoY as operating expenses grew 28% with downstream profits falling 37% vs. the prior year as refining costs per barrel increased by 24% from $2.12 to $2.63.

YoY Variance Table (Company Filings)

In production, Petrobras saw a ~5% QoQ decrease in liquids volumes during Q1 24 to ~2.2Mboed. Production from the Pre-Salt dropped ~4% to ~1.9Mboed, primarily due to increased maintenance activities, partially offset by new wells. Total hydrocarbon production declined 5.4% QoQ to ~2.8Mboed, but was up 4% vs. Q1 23.

CEO Prates to be replaced, following dividend dispute with Federal Government. Simultaneous to the earnings release, Petrobras shook up its leadership, terminating both CEO Prates and CFO Sergio Leite. As reported by Bloomberg, Prates had told the board before the official announcement that the government had decided to oust him, with Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira and Lula's Chief of Staff Rui Costa reportedly having played a significant role. Prates had previously clashed with the Energy Ministry and President Lula in March when he refused to align himself with government-appointed board members who voted to withhold the payout of extraordinary dividends. As his successor, the government will supposedly propose Magda Chambriard, a Worker's Party veteran closely-aligned with Lula and previously head of Brazil's oil regulator agency during Dilma Rousseff's presidency when fuel price fixing had severely weakened Petrobras' financial position.

With my estimate that the majority of Petrobras' recent share price gains was driven by market optimism about Lula being "not so bad after all" and history not repeating, I believe this blatant government intervention in the country's largest public company has the potential to renew the overhang on shares that Lula's initial election win created while simultaneously severely hurting the company's governance.

I also want to note that my first article on Petrobras has attracted some criticism towards me taking management's announced capex at face value, despite the company having a history of overstating its projected investments. While I acknowledge this as a mistake on my part, I estimate that this dynamic might shift with Chambriard as new CEO. With both Lula and Chambriard seen as highly vocal supporters of additional investments, I view it as increasingly likely that Petrobras' capex will indeed rise to match the spending levels of $102B through 2028 as laid out during the Investor Update, putting a heavier strain on FCF generation than in the previous years.

Citigroup also noted the new CEO will arrive at the post with "the pressure to fulfill the investment plan and accelerate Petrobras's capex expansion." Reuters further cites people familiar with the matter which note that Chambriard has supposedly been tasked with returning Petrobras to the jobs' growth engine that it had been in previous PT administrations, further raising concerns about future developments.

Indeed, I want to note that capital expenditures have already risen significantly since Lula was appointed President, with higher investments at Petrobras one of his key election themes. Since Q1 23, the first quarter under the new government, capex as a % of sales has averaged ~11.5%, up from ~7-8% of sales previously. With Bloomberg noting Chambriard as highly supportive of growing investments across both upstream (focus on the equatorial margin) and downstream (refineries) and the government pushing for additional capital spending on renewables, I see significant risk for further increases in capex down the line, potentially pushing capex/sales towards 15%.

Company Filings

Management hints at Petrobras potentially acquiring Braskem after ADNOC drops as bidder. On May 6 Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company ADNOC formally announced it had terminated talks to potentially acquire a controlling stake in Braskem (BAK). With ADNOC as the most promising bidder dropping out, this leaves Brazilian J&F and Unipar as potential acquirers of Novonor's ~38% stake in the company, which it had announced it was seeking to divest as part of a broader restructuring in 2023. As the second largest shareholder of Braskem, Petrobras initially reiterated its previous stance to wait for new offers, however on May 14, during an analyst call, the company's management announced it would not "let the asset deteriorate" and does not "rule out" acquiring the on-sale Novonor stake itself.

Braskem Ownership Structure (Bloomberg)

And while management highlighted the asset's strong prospects during the call, calling it "a relevant asset and [...] a basis for internationalizing Petrobras's downstream", I do not believe an eventual acquisition would be a sound business decision. Braskem financials have significantly deteriorated over the past quarters, and both margins and returns on capital rank well below global peers for the period since YE21. With ongoing excess supply and demand weaknesses continuing to cloud the outlook for the petrochemical industry, I cannot see a case where the acquisition of a further 38% in Braskem (for a total ~75% stake) would improve Petrobras' portfolio and be accretive to earnings and cash flow.

Braskem vs. Global Petchem Peers (Bloomberg)

Recent rise in Brazil domestic fuel prices and drop in Lula's popularity potentially set up a repeat of previous PT-government price controls. Since the beginning of 2023 and Lula's presidency, domestic fuel prices in Brazil have climbed from around BRL 5 to about BRL 5.9 as of May 2024, marking a ~15% increase over the period.

Bloomberg Energy

Over the same period, Lula's approval rates have dropped from 52% as of his instatement in January 2023 to 47% as of March 2024 (latest data polled by Poder).

Lula Approval Ratings (Poder Data)

While I do not want to make out a clear correlation here nor argue that fuel prices are the sole source of approval, I do estimate a significant degree of influence with high fuel prices a key election theme. With a combination of rising fuel prices, falling approval rates and a new, more aligned leadership at Petrobras I find it becoming increasingly likely that the Worker's Party ("PT") will return to its playbook of previous presidencies which involved fixing fuel prices artificially low. As explained in my previous article, this had back then severely hurt the company's financials as it was forced to import fuels at market price and sell them at a loss.

Valuation Update

Since the general election in October 2022, I find Petrobras' EV/EBITDA multiple on a forward basis has increased by ~72% from, an arguably highly depressed, 1.6x to ~2.9x as of current.

Bloomberg

Despite PBR still being valued significantly below its Western IOC peers, with the American majors trading at ~6.2x and the Europeans at ~3.9x, I do believe there is significant risk of short and medium term multiple rerating as investors reconsider political risk.

24E EV/EBITDA (Bloomberg)

While I do not want to issue a price target in this article due to the reasons I laid out earlier, I would like to offer hypothetical price points at various multiples that shares have traded at over the last 2 years. Assuming a consensus 24E EBITDA of US$51.8B, I estimate shares could have up to 60% downside should multiples rerate to "peak pessimism" and around 16% upside should they return to "peak optimism" levels of ~3.1x prior to the dividend dispute in March. Assuming an average multiple of ~2.6x over the last 2 years, shares have ~10% downside from current prices.

Bloomberg, WSR Estimates

I do note that none of these should serve as definitive price targets, however I believe that markets will slowly return to pricing in a higher political risk which might lead to degrading multiples as the new leadership structure unfolds.