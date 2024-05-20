Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference (Transcript)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference Call May 20, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jacqueline Shea - President & Chief Executive Officer

Michael Sumner - Chief Medical Officer

Unidentified Analyst

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq.

Ms. Jacqueline Shea, President and CEO of Inovio, and Mr. Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer of Inovio

Jacqueline Shea

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So, we know Inovio has come a long way to have finally be [indiscernible]. So, to begin with, let's start with the INO-3107. Can you comment on the mechanism of action and the technology platform it's been on?

Jacqueline Shea

Yeah, happy to. So, Inovio -- for those of you who don't know Inovio, Inovio is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent HPV-related diseases, cancer and infectious diseases. Our DNA medicines platform is designed to enable in vivo expression of target proteins within the body's own cells. And this in vivo expression of the target proteins can drive powerful and targeted immune responses. And those immune responses themselves can be part of the mechanism of action, or in the case of DNA-encoded monoclonal antibodies, the protein that we're expressing in vivo can also be the therapeutic product itself.

So, when we think about RRP, so RRP is an HPV-related disease. It's caused by HPV-6 and 11, and it's really a disease where there's a deficiency in the immune response. Most people can clear HPV-6 and 11 pretty well by themselves, but in people who are suffering from RRP, recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, they get these wart-like growths on the vocal cords that grow back time after time. And the mechanism of action, we believe, for INO-3107 is the production of targeted antigen-specific T cells with lytic potential, which we believe are able to seek out and destroy these HPV infected cells and prevent the papillomas from growing back.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. How large is the RRP patient population in the U.S.?

Jacqueline Shea

So, RRP is a rare disease. We believe that there are about 14,000 patients in the U.S., and there were around three peaks of incidents. So, there's a peak at around age seven and a peak in the 30s, and then a peak in the early 60s.

Unidentified Analyst

Do patients currently have any alternative treatment option other than surgery?

Jacqueline Shea

No. So, in terms of how patients are currently treated, I mean, most patients originally sort of figure out that they have RRP when their voice starts deteriorating, or in the case of children, they may have breathing difficulties. And so, patients originate pretty quickly. They go to an ENT, they get diagnosed, often referred to a laryngologist. And at the moment, the only potential treatment is repeated surgery time after time.

Unidentified Analyst

What clinical data has been generated for INO-3107 so far?

Jacqueline Shea

Yeah, I'll hand over to Mike to talk about the clinical data.

Michael Sumner

Thank you. So, we run a Phase 1/2 study included 32 patients, and the premise of the study was really to compare their post-treatment number of surgeries compared to the year prior to surgery. An INO-3107 treatment is four injections. So, at day zero, they come into the study having undergone a clinically-relevant surgery, start their treatment course, and then following on from that time period, we counted every single surgery, and we did not prescribe any forced laryngoscopy or anything as part of their treatment program. And what we actually saw was, out of the 32 patients, we saw an 81% response rate, which was basically, they had less surgeries in their post treatment year compared to their prior year. But 28% of those patients actually required no surgery whatsoever during -- following their first dose of treatment.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand 3107 is qualified for accelerated approval pathway, right? What are FDA's requirements for BLA filing?

Michael Sumner

Yeah. So, we were obviously delighted. We received breakthrough designation. And as part of that process, they actually -- we submitted all our Phase 1/2 clinical data and we were granted that. And then following that, the FDA contacted us and said we could use that data to form the clinical aspect of our BLA submission. Obviously, because you get accelerated approval, you still have to put in a full CMC package. We still have to put in a full package related to the rest of the combination product. And so, we are working to do that. We're on track to do that in the second half of the year.

What they did ask us also to do was to commence our confirmatory study. We had fortunately been in discussions with the agency around what our Phase 3 study was going to look like. And so, we'd already engaged with the CRO. We'd already started site identification. So, we're now moving forward with the CRO and clinical trial sites after the FDA confirmed they had no more comments on our confirmatory study design.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you comment on the trial design of the confirmatory trial? What aspects of it are different from the completed Phase 1/2 trial?

Michael Sumner

Yeah. So, many aspects remain the same. Obviously, we've kept the treatment regimen. The patients require a surgery to enter into the study, so all those elements are the same. And obviously, we're going to focus on surgical reduction. But we've decided to run a placebo-controlled study. And the reason we did that was the FDA informed us that if we wanted to utilize the same population in the previous study, which was a minimum number of two surgeries in the prior year, that had to be a placebo-controlled study. If we wanted to just have greater than three surgeries, we would be required to run a prospective arm with no treatment to gather that surgery information and then treat the patients.

So, we actually think it's very important to, a, to maintain what we've done in the previous study, but also as we think of how the disease is going to be hopefully treated in the future. We know that these patients get damaged at their vocal cords very early on in their surgical history. And so, really being able to start treatment on that second surgery, we think is actually going to be very important. And we've been told by the European regulators that we need to run a placebo-controlled study to get licensure in Europe. And obviously, HPV is a global disease. And so, we want to make sure that our clinical package is going to be relevant for all the authorities that we file it in.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it.

Jacqueline Shea

I mean, if I can just add, in our Phase 1/2 study, we enrolled patients who had had between two and eight surgeries in the prior year. We enrolled patients who had HPV-6 or HPV-11 related disease, also a combination of 6 and 11 in some patients. So, what we're looking to do in the confirmatory trial is really very much carry on the same patient population that we believe is really representative of the population that needs treatment and is out there.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Does the FDA stipulate that confirmatory trial has to be completed within a certain timeframe?

Michael Sumner

No. They have asked us to commence the study, and obviously, there's been lots of news articles about people's confirmatory study. Certainly in this disease, we believe that the FDA has recognized the immense clinical need, hence, they're willing to accept the accelerated approval. And the fact that we -- in our first trial, we utilized eight clinical trial sites, we're going to expand beyond that. So, we think by the time we're ready to file our BLA, we'll be able to show the FDA that we're really very serious about completing this study in a shorter timeframe as possible.

Unidentified Analyst

Given the breakthrough device designation -- breakthrough designation -- therapy designation, should we assume that 3107 could get expedited [indiscernible]?

Michael Sumner

That is something we will request on our pre-BLA. As I said, I think the FDA recognized the immense clinical need in this population. So, I'm hoping they will grant that, but that's only ultimately something that the FDA can...

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any special requirement by the FDA around the device you used to [indiscernible]?

Michael Sumner

So, I mean, obviously, there are a lot of requirements around a device. We are a combination product. We've been fortunate enough to work with this device now from our Phase 3 trials with VGX-3100. So, we actually have a lot of experience and a lot of safety data related to that. But as part of that clinical trial, we -- it's a normal device filing. We'll be following all the design, verification, human factors. So, a regular complete device file.

Unidentified Analyst

Has the company started preparing for the commercialization [indiscernible]?

Jacqueline Shea

Yeah. So, we have -- so our commercialization plans are well underway, but if I can just comment on the device as well. So, our CELLECTRA 5PSP device is a fully integrated device. It delivers the dose and provides the in vivo electroporation with just one press of the button. So, it's a very easy-to-use device. Patients have found it very tolerable. And as Mike has said, we've got a large safety database now using this device across multiple reference. So, I think that's really important to bear in mind.

So, when it comes to commercialization, obviously, we have multiple work streams underway. We're really working to understand both the healthcare provider and the patient landscape. We've been doing some claims database analysis to really understand where those patients are, which physicians they go to, so that we can really target our field force appropriately. And then, we're doing the normal things that you would expect. So, we have a temporary CPT code assigned. We're going through the brand's naming process, and really thinking about for rare disease, how we build up that awareness of a rare disease and that a new therapy is potentially coming to market.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there already a reimbursement code that 3107 [can use] (ph)?

Jacqueline Shea

Well, there's temporary CPT code, yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Could you comment on the potential price level of 3107? And what -- realistically speaking, what market adoption rate could be at that price level?

Jacqueline Shea

Yeah. So, I think it's still a little early to be talking about pricing, but what I can say is, there's an extremely high unmet medical need. These patients have a real need for a therapeutic alternative surgery. The RRP Foundation put out some data a few years ago saying that the average annual cost of surgery is about $72,000 per patient. That doesn't include the impact on quality of life and all of the other costs associated with treating the disease.

I think what's a good potential analogue here is, nirogacestat, which was recently approved for treatment of desmoid tumors last year. Desmoid tumors are benign tumors of connective tissue. Like RRP, they're also rarely fatal. Unlike RRP, the current standard of care, prior to nirogacestat, was repeated surgery, which obviously impacts patients' quality of life. So, I think whilst it's not a perfect analogue, there's some good parallels between RRP and what we're trying to do with 3107, which is really eliminate the need for future surgeries compared with use of nirogacestat.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And is 3107 protected by any issued patents?

Jacqueline Shea

It is. So, we have a broad patent portfolio. As Mike has mentioned, this is a combination product, so we have the DNA plasmid component as well as the device. We have an issued U.S. patent just on the plasmid component, which goes out to 2041. And we have device and other patents that go out into the mid-2040s.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think potential sales from 3107 alone could make company cash flow [indiscernible]?

Jacqueline Shea

It's a great question. What I can say is we do anticipate sales from 3107 being able to support development of other candidates within our pipeline, and I think we're going to have to see how it goes and we'll be able to say more about that in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

So, does the company have sufficient capital to fund operations for the next two years?

Jacqueline Shea

So, our cash runway currently goes out the third quarter of 2025. As you mentioned, at the end of the last quarter, we had $105 million in cash. And we've since completed a raise of about $33.2 million after deduction of commissions, et cetera.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you just give us a review of the upcoming candidates within the next 12 to 18 months?

Jacqueline Shea

Yeah. So, following on behind 3107, we have 3112, which is another HPV-related candidate for treatment of HPV-16 and 18, oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, also known as throat cancer. We're looking to start a Phase 3 trial evaluating 3112 in combination with LOQTORZI, which is a PD-1 inhibitor developed by Coherus Biosciences, and recently approved for nasopharyngeal carcinoma here in the U.S. At our last earnings call, we talked about some feedback that we've had from the FDA that gives us confidence that we'll be able to move forward with that Phase 3 trial design. And our next steps there are to go and talk to the European regulators about that trial design as we want to conduct a study across both North America and Europe.

And then, following on behind 3112, we have 4201, which is an Ebola booster vaccine candidate that we recently announced further immunogenicity data for, and also some feedback from the FDA giving us, we think, a path forward for that candidate. And then, INO-5401, that we evaluated for newly diagnosed glioblastoma, also being evaluated in BRCA positive people for the prevention of cancer. We're excited about that candidate as well.

And then finally, we have some early-stage candidates, which we think have really transformative potential. And this is where we're encoding monoclonal antibodies on plasmids. We're then able to get those monoclonal antibody proteins expressed and functionally assembled within the cells and secreted into the bloodstream. And we'll be hopefully publishing our first data coming out from a Phase 1 clinical trial on that technology later on this year.

And we also have some exciting, what we call, DNA-launched nanoparticle vaccines just going into the clinic as well. And this is where we're able to encode a nanoparticle scaffold as well as the antigens that are direct -- used to decorate the scaffold or within DNA plasmids and have those self-assembled within the body and generate strong immune responses.

So, we're very excited to continue to optimize the key strengths of our platform; the ability to drive these antigen-specific targeted T cells with lytic potential, the ability to drive strong antibody responses and the ability to really drive production of proteins within the body from DNA.

Unidentified Analyst

That's a very rich pipeline. Regarding 5401, what are the next steps? When can we see some update on 5401?

Jacqueline Shea

Yeah. So for, 5401, we've just been wrapping up that Phase 2 study in glioblastoma. We're in discussions with our partner Regeneron on next steps for that candidate and hope to be saying more about it in future earnings calls and conferences.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you. So lastly, what is the key takeaway message for investors today?

Jacqueline Shea

I think the key takeaway message for investors is that Inovio is looking forward to becoming a commercial stage company with filing our first BLA this year and hopefully a potential launch next year. And we have a deep pipeline of other candidates following on behind 3107. It's an exciting time.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, it is. Well, best wishes, and thank you for joining us.

