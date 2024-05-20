IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCQB:IAALF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 20, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Sims - Director of IR and Public Relations
Mark Smith - CEO and Chairman
Toni Wendel - CFO and Board Secretary

Jim Sims

Good day, everyone, and welcome to this IBC Advanced Alloys Investor Update Webcast. We're going to discuss today the company's financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. I'm Jim Sims. I'm Director of Investor and Public Relations at IBC.

Before we begin our webcast, just a few reminders. Slides from today's presentation and the audio of this call are being broadcast live over the web. A recording of this broadcast is being made, and a replay will be available on the IBC website later today. We are at www.ibcadvancedalloys.com.

After our formal presentation, the company will take questions from webcast participants. During today's presentation, we will be making forward-looking statements, and viewers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information and statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in IBC's public filings available at sedar.com. Joining us today is Mark Smith, CEO and Chairman of the Board of IBC, and Toni Wendel, Chief Financial Officer and Board Secretary for IBC. Mark and Toni, thank you for joining us this morning. Mark, please proceed.

Mark Smith

Thanks, Jim, and welcome, everyone. Let's get right to it. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net income was $1.36 million or about $0.01 per share on sales of $10.2 million. That was a new quarterly record for the company. Sales of $34.3 million in the quarter and $27 million in the fiscal year-to-date were both the highest ever recorded at IBC for those periods. Copper Alloys division sales of $6.6 million were higher by 11.9% quarter-over-quarter. Engineered Materials division sales were higher by 97.5% quarter-over-quarter.

