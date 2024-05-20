fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 20, 2024 3:10 PM ET

Nikhil Aluru

All right, we'll get started. Hey, everyone. I'm Nikhil Aluru, help cover telecom, cable, satellite here at JPMorgan, joined by David Gandler, CEO of Fubo. David, thanks for joining us.

David Gandler

Thank you for having me.

Nikhil Aluru

Of course. So I think, I mean, just to get started, you and your team have done a lot of changes over the last few years operationally, to the product, as well as moving through a lot of financial milestones. So maybe just to begin, where are you spending most of your time today? And what are the major kind of items that you want to highlight for investors for the remainder of this year?

David Gandler

Is that a trick question? Well, unfortunately, I've been spending more time than I would like in Washington. But I think for the most part, we have so much access to data and it's a very transparent business. And so, I attempt to sort of move around into different areas where I think I can add value. Legal, obviously, is one at the moment, but generally speaking, it's around product innovation technology and that includes advertising.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nikhil Aluru

Great. I think that's a good segue I guess. You mentioned legal. I guess first off is there anything you can share, any update on status of your lawsuit against the JV, now named Venu Sports?

David Gandler

Yes. I think the name is great. Almost looks like Fubo, too, when you look at the logo. But no, I think from a legal perspective, we have alleged in our complaint that they have been engaged in anti-competitive behavior with the ultimate aim of monopolizing the market and suppressing competition, depriving consumers of choice, affordability, innovation. Sounds like a rap sheet, actually, for law and order.

So I think that we're very happy with kind of where we are at the moment. We have been -- the U.S. District Court has granted us limited discovery. And we've received support from Capitol Hill, as well as a number of other pay TV distributors such as DISH and DIRECTV. So from my perspective, things are going as well as they can. And I think we've taken some calculated risks in the past that have paid off, and this may be one of them.

Nikhil Aluru

Great. So on the last call, you guys highlighted a few packages and tiers that you plan on expanding into, notably the Free Tier that you're going to launch later this year. Can you talk a little bit about why you think the tiered strategy is kind of the best path forward for the company?

David Gandler

Yes. Well, we've been very focused on building out a super aggregation strategy. And that strategy is very different from what other distributors are attempting to do. Again, just to be clear, everyone is focused on building an app store. We're focused on really aggregating content, leveraging technology to drive discovery, and really being very user-centric and dealing with issues around fragmentation and friction in the user experience.

And one of the problems that we're dealing with is the fact that we have a very expensive product, the best-in-class in my view, but all of those people that are coming in, they -- seasonally they churn. And so the idea is, we've already paid the acquisition cost, why not attempt to keep people within the ecosystem. And so, if we can create a service that can dynamically keep people engaged during the offseason that allows us to recirculate traffic, drive revenue, engagement, and also, obviously, create even more data than we have around our customer base then why wouldn't we want to do that.

So the Free Tier allows us to do that on two levels. One, I think the focus will be on ensuring that we're retaining customers to some degree. So mitigating churn is one piece of that and over time the goal would probably be to use that as an acquisition funnel as well.

Nikhil Aluru

I mean -- so, I guess, with that Free Tier you've even mentioned the FAST channels that are growing in popularity. I think you mentioned 9% of viewership this past quarter on FAST channels. Do you perceive any sort of down-tiering risk? And if so, how do you kind of delicately manage that fine line from avoiding that down-tiering from existing?

David Gandler

Yes. So, I think that -- again, we have to think about Fubo as a sports-first cable TV replacement service. So you're not really down-tearing, because you can only get sports in the virtual MVPD bundle. So this is really about augmentation of our product lineup, and just gives us a chance to engage a consumer in the off season.

Nikhil Aluru

Great. Maybe moving to advertising, some encouraging advertising momentum recently. Can you talk about some of the product changes and innovations you've made on the tech front that's appealing to advertisers and helping drive momentum?

David Gandler

Yes, I think we've recently announced several new ad formats, everything ranging from banner ads that have enhanced targeting capabilities. We've talked about interactive ads. And then we have our marquee unit, which really is on the home page, which is sort of a takeover. It's sort of our main, I would say, key opportunity for marketers. So, we've got several of those, and then we have some new capabilities that we're also working on. A lot of it is data driven. And so the goal for us is to really start utilizing a lot of the data that we have to drive CPMs higher.

Nikhil Aluru

Recently the industry's seen a lot of expanding digital kind of ad supply as you see more AVOD, SVOD services add-on, advertising inventory. How has that changed the competitive dynamic for you in ad sales? And you mentioned the CPMs, have you seen -- how are those trending after we've seen the increase in digital ad supply?

David Gandler

Yes. So I think there's a few pieces to this. One is, we've always said is that entertainment content is fungible. So I think on the advertising side it's probably very similar. But given the fact that we're a sports first platform, we're still going to continue to see increasing interest in our inventory and thus higher CPMs. But certainly there's a flood of inventory coming into the market that has depressed CPMs in other categories, I would say the non-sports categories.

Nikhil Aluru

How have we seen all this supply from a high level, looking at the linear advertising space versus digital? You're in a bit of a unique position in that you offer digital ad space, but there's still a lot of linear distribution in the way that your content is presented. How have we seen what the SVOD services and what the AVOD services are doing? How is that driving a shift of ad dollars from linear to digital in your view? And what kind of tailwinds does this have for the broader ecosystem?

David Gandler

Yes. I mean, nothing has changed, right? Since we've gone public, there's two components to this. The pay television is in secular decline, so it's driving people into streaming, so more eyeballs within the streaming space. And at the same time, you're seeing a shift from television advertising to streaming, so those -- both of those, obviously, help create the tailwind and that tailwind I think will persist over the next few years.

Nikhil Aluru

How do you balance that with a lot of exclusive sports content on these DTC services as well? You mentioned you benefit from having the advertising premium of sports. We're seeing more and more sports go exclusive to DTC. For example, the NFL game on Peacock, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, we're seeing Netflix Christmas headlines and then whatever happens with the NBA rights. How do you perceive what that could be to your business? And how do you have to manage through that risk over the next few years?

David Gandler

Yes, I think that I remember when Amazon had acquired Thursday Night Football, and everyone said, oh, that's it, you guys are dead. And then I think I heard the same thing about Sunday ticket. You guys are dead. It's the same thing over and over. Nothing really changes. These are all one-off games. People need to watch the whole season. We're very focused on local sports, and we have all the local NFL games. And so, as we've stated many times, those deals are going into the 2030s. So we feel pretty good about the current packaging that we have. And obviously, for marketing reasons, the NFL should be looking to expand platforms that are interested in carrying its programming.

Nikhil Aluru

I mean, to that vein, there's a lot of unique functionality that you have on your service to draw higher engagement from users. You've talked about the multi-view and other investments you've made. What do you hear from advertisers about your tech stack or your platform that is attractive to them that you want to highlight to investors.

David Gandler

Yes. Well, I think very recently there was a report that came out from TVision that highlighted just viewer presence and attention. I think there are two key metrics that stood out to me or data points. One was that, I think we over index like I think was like 35% above just the average virtual MVPD and then somewhere around like 25-ish percent just over CTV in general. So, people like the platform. Users are very engaged, and advertisers are certainly have become increasingly interested in the platform. In fact, we've been recently invited to several key agency upfront events. So we're super excited. We're going to continue to work with advertisers. We'll look to ensure that we're very focused on their needs. And even in the ad side, we've been first to implement lots of features such as Unified 2.0. And we've been first to implement some of the data capabilities, first to implement dynamic ad insertion in linear. So we'll continue to remain in the forefront of that.

Nikhil Aluru

Can you help us think about what your advertising CPM spread may be to some of your peers today, whether on the vMVPD side or maybe even on the cable bundle or what we're seeing from the SVOD services now?

David Gandler

Yes. So, I mean, I think we're all hearing that the broadcast CPMs are coming in significantly. From our perspective, I think that, as I said, sports commence higher CPMs. And when you look at an audience like Fubo's, we have -- it's the most expensive product in the market. So you have high discretionary income, focus on male -- sorry, adults 25 to 54. So we're still seeing sort of, I would say, low to mid 20s across the board, but clearly mid to high 30s on average for sports programming.

Nikhil Aluru

Great.

David Gandler

That's also outside of the NFL, which is interesting.

Nikhil Aluru

How interesting. I guess before moving away from advertising, we're still a little early in the year, but anything you can share on what you're seeing from political trends? Any expectations for what political contribution could look like for you this year?

David Gandler

Yes, look, it's still a little bit early. I'm sure we all anticipate the last three weeks before the election are going to be the most impactful from a revenue perspective. What I like about our position is that, elections are won and lost by hundreds of votes. So there's no way you can buy around us when we have, let's say, 10,000 or 20,000 people in a specific zip code. I think that we will benefit from higher CPMs as it relates to that time frame.

Nikhil Aluru

Great. Perfect. Maybe if we could turn, thinking about the content side of the business and just your programming slate. There's been a lot of changes over the last year with -- early last year you had trimmed the AMC channels, you added RSNs, and then most recently with the announcement of the Discovery channel’s going away. To the extent you can, can you talk about the strategic rationale behind each of those decisions and maybe how you saw customer behavior or reception change?

David Gandler

Yes. Well, a lot of these decisions are made years in advance. I mean, we have been -- we track our users on a daily basis and we're constantly reviewing our programming slates. I think Discovery is a slightly different scenario. We saw the same press release everyone else saw. We said, oh, you guys are going to launch a JV, came up with that decision pretty quickly. We submitted a proposal to them asking them for the same terms that they were going to offer the JV. In return, they said it was too complicated for them to put together an offer, but they were kind enough to extend to us an extension of the current arrangement, which were again exorbitant rates and onerous terms that they wanted to impose, I would say, in line with the previous agreement. And they offered this extension just beyond, I think it was September 15th, so just beyond the launch of their new sports platform.

So, that decision was pretty clear to us, where we can't afford to take on content like that going forward. We have a goal to reach profitability in 2025. That is our plan. And at the same time, because we do a good job really managing all of our data, do a good job really sort of managing all of our data, we have seen the fast channels kind of step in for some of the Discovery programming to alleviate some of the losses of the channels. And I would say that at least in the first few weeks, the impact is not, let's just say it's not as great as we had anticipated. So it's more favorable, at least in the early weeks.

Nikhil Aluru

Great. So it sounds like the Discovery Channel decision was pretty quick after the announcement of the JV. We estimate that the content slate rationalization has been pretty margin-accretive. As we think about that 2025 profitability target, to what extent would you consider the removal of the Discovery Channel? Is it additive to that, or was that contemplated in the guidance?

David Gandler

Well, it was contemplated in the guidance, because as you know, I think we lost the content on April 30th and earnings was on the third. Yes, I mean it's -- look it's -- we do this every day. We're the only pay TV platform in history to grow double digits dropping content AMC, Turner, TBS, Discovery, Scripts. So it's a unique situation for us, which really speaks to the quality of execution at Fubo.

Nikhil Aluru

As we look outward and think about your algorithm kind of getting to profitability in 2025, when you look at the programming slate today, is there more room for opportunity for rationalization like this? How do you think about what's remaining? Can you keep pulling on content as a lever to get to profitability?

David Gandler

We have to, right? Like I said, we analyze this stuff almost every day. And we're constantly running different scenarios. And if we remove content, that doesn't mean it doesn't come back. If you think back to 2000, I want to say 21-ish, we dropped Sinclair, and we dropped the [R-Sense] (ph). And everyone else ended up dropping the R-Sense, and then we brought them back. So I would say that it's a very fluid situation. And I think as content owners rationalize their business models, they'll start to understand the importance of really mass distributing content for maximum modernization.

Nikhil Aluru

So to that extent, you talked about there's more opportunity -- more room for opportunity in the content slate. What kind of tools and analytics are you thinking about when you're balancing what you know people use on your service, and if they're not using channels, you could drop them, but also having to balance that when you look at your peer group and thinking about do you want to offer a channel that either your peers don't have or the risk that if you cut something that they do have, how do you think about that?

David Gandler

I think, the -- we have -- I mean, the risk of dropping a Turner or TBS in 2021 is quite great. Again I think we're leaders, not followers. Almost everyone follows what we do, including naming features, cool names like MultiView. But yes, I think, look, as I said, we're constantly reviewing our program slate. And we look to differentiate, particularly around local sports. It's an area where I think we've differentiated ourselves. And even in the FAST side, I think we have like 25 or 30 sports channels that we use to sort of really create the sports cohort, really to drive advertising revenue there.

Nikhil Aluru

You mentioned a lot of the local sports. As you think about some of these sports rights packages that are going more digital over time, what do you think happens to the local sports business? Do you expect any one of the streamers to pick up a local package, or do you think it's always going to be in some sort of linear distribution?

David Gandler

I mean, it's tough to say. I do anticipate that more distribution is better. And I think our view is slightly different, as I mentioned earlier. We're in the business of aggregating content, aggregating sports. So just having a D2C platform offer some portion of the content is just not enough. People prefer to see everything in one place. And Spotify has done a good job of that in audio. And I think we'd like to do the same thing in video.

Nikhil Aluru

Anything you can share on viewership metrics for those local sports relative to some of the more national stuff you have?

David Gandler

I mean, I would say generally speaking, we're seeing strength. I mean, I think the month of May so far in terms of like, when I look at health metrics or vitals, engagement is exactly where we'd like it to be. This is one of our best months ever in terms of engagement. And it's very important to have a healthy mix of content. And so, we're trying to remove some of the seasonality in the business tied to, obviously, the fall sports calendar. But yes, no, I think things are going as well as they can, given the situation.

Nikhil Aluru

Great. So, in addition to actually rationalizing the content slate and removing channels, you talked about before another lever to pull for profitability is to generate better rates when you renew and you have those renewal schedules. How do we think about the break points you need in scale to show up to a negotiation and be able to either drive rates lower or maybe slow the pace? How do you think about the sub-growth you need to do that?

David Gandler

I mean, look, I think we have stated in the past that roughly around 2 million subs is a good number, but given the JV, things change. I think as we've stated, or I should say we've alleged that the defendants are engaging in anti-competitive behavior. But as much as that may create irreparable harm, I think on the other side, we don't really talk about the positive piece to this. With some conditioning or some conditions placed upon that JV, I mean let's not forget we spend about $1.2 billion in content of which 90% -- 92% of that, maybe a little bit more is that subscriber related line of our operating expenses, $1.2 billion. So you improve that by 5%, 6%, 10%, and you've got a business that's not in bad shape.

Nikhil Aluru

Where are we today with your affiliate fee per subscriber versus your peers or versus the industry?

David Gandler

Yes. Well, we don't talk about that often, but we have stated with respect to the lawsuit that we're paying roughly 30% to 50% above market. And that doesn't include the owner's terms that we have in the business, which include penetration rates. And you'll see if you look at packaging from like Comcast or Charter, you'll see that they have multiple packages with fewer channels, and that's not an option that we get. But again, as that changes, I think you can see some significant upside in the financials of the business.

Nikhil Aluru

Great. So talking about some of the pricing and packaging, you've mentioned a few times today that you do have one of the more premium priced products in the industry and your product -- the pricing of your product has evolved over time as has peers. As you think about your overall value proposition, how do you think that spread of your pricing versus peers should trend over time?

David Gandler

Well, at the moment, we're probably about between $5 and $10 above our competitor pricing. I think the key here is that, pricing is relative. Everybody's pricing is moving higher. Just the cost to run a business like this becomes more expensive, sports rights are more expensive. So I think relative to cable, we're still priced efficiently, effectively. But again, we're obviously constantly reviewing what that slate is and what the packaging lineup could be. But at the moment, I think we're kind of where we want to be. It's a premium product, I mean, that's for sure.

Nikhil Aluru

As you think about where your gross ads are coming from, is the name of the game still showing customers that value prop versus cable and getting people who cut the cord and switch over to you? Or at this point, are you going for people that don't even have a linear option? And so when the sports season comes around, you're able to just add them for, hey, come on…

David Gandler

Look, I think a lot more people know about the service, I would say, in recent years. And the focus, of course, is going to be on the cable subscriber, because there's still 55 million households. If we continue to maintain our share, we'll just call it, 5% to 10%, depending on the season, then we should fare, I would say, well. But we've always been focused on reaching customers that are not in the linear ecosystem also. And so we've got, I would say, a good brand that is both in cable and for those users that are not currently subscribed.

Nikhil Aluru

When I think about your direct peers, maybe like a YouTube TV or Hulu with live TV that have a lot of marketing heft, especially around sports seasons. Do you get the sense that there is pricing power in this business longer term as those guys remain very much so like foot on the gas to get new customers, or do you think we need to see some sort of consolidation to reduce the cost?

David Gandler

I mean, I don't know what kind of consolidation you can see. I'm not sure Google is in a position to buy anyone at the moment, and the defendants are certainly not in a position to talk about further consolidation today. So I think that, look, everyone is trying to rationalize their business and there are -- we personally have done very well. I would say third quarter, just to give you an example, when YouTube has launched a significant marketing campaign with very aggressive promotional pricing, we were still able to add, if I'm not mistaken, about 300,000 net additions. And I think YouTube had added about 500,000 net additions at the time. So I think that, again, we're very competitive from that perspective. We have a solid product. We're very focused on product innovation, building out our AI team since 2021 and focused on ensuring that people understand the value proposition of the product which goes beyond what the content offers.

Nikhil Aluru

I mean we think about YouTube TV and what they did with Sunday Ticket and that seemed like a great customer acquisition tool for them. Is that some -- are smaller sports rights package is something that you would consider bringing on an exclusive kind of rights package to your service?

David Gandler

Yeah, I mean look, like I said, we're an aggregator. We don't really focus on exclusivity. Our job is to make sure that we have all the content that a sports fan or household is looking for at different times of the year and we'll continue to do that. But we haven't -- there hasn't been anything -- I mean, we haven't seen any significant pressure by not having exclusive content. We actually built the business from the beginning knowing we would never have exclusive content.

Nikhil Aluru

How do you think about some of the timing around the price increases you've done? How do you think about how that lines up versus some of the exclusive content or some of the exclusive sports seasons that are out there. Do you think about the timing of price increases?

David Gandler

Yes. Well we have to hit our numbers, right? So the timing is the beginning of the year, because we want to make sure we're continuing down the path that we've set for ourselves in terms of achieving our goals in 2025. So you've seen, I think, two price ups now in the beginning of the year. One was around $20, which is a huge price up last year, which had a significant impact on adjusted EBITDA. And this year obviously we're not going to continue to see price ups with those absolute dollars, but yes, we'll continue to price up seasonally.

Nikhil Aluru

So as investors look forward to think about your 2025 targets, how should we think about the dynamic to getting to profitability between cutting costs and some of the cost optimization you've done versus raising the price point of the service from here?

David Gandler

Yes, look, like I said, I mean, we -- it's tough to see that in the current landscape, but I don't think there's a media company that can do, has done, or can do a better job than we have managing costs. Let's not forget, we improved our EBITDA by about $100 million on like I think it was $1 billion of revenue in for 2023. We're going to continue to focus on costs. Our revenue per employee is $2.6 million, which as we stated on our earnings call, I think, measures quite favorably to the industry, where a scale player like Netflix does about $2.6 million. We've reached $1 billion of revenue in seven years. It took Roku 17 years to do that and Netflix 10 years. So we're very focused, we're going to continue to stay focused on cost optimization plans.

But at the same time, we're also focused on advertising technology to drive revenue, and our revenue is growing faster than our sub-growth. I think revenue grew in sort of the mid-20s, while subscriber growth grew roughly around 18% last year -- last quarter. So, I think you'll probably see continued focus on cost optimization. Obviously, there are escalators in all these agreements, so we'll have to deal with that as well. And at the same time, we're looking to bring down and repackage some of our content. And the Free Tier should also help us drive revenue.

Nikhil Aluru

Great. Maybe thinking more higher level here, just thinking about strategic options. The company has worked through smaller acquisitions in the past, like Molotov and I think Edison AI. A lot of the initiatives you've had for advertising and marketing technology, of course, come from some of your acquisitions as well. When you look out at the landscape today, are there still smaller kind of attractive opportunities to scale? Or do you think the company is large enough now to really develop the ad tech stack kind of in-house?

David Gandler

Yeah, no, we don't really need to acquire any assets that are available. I will say almost all assets in this sector are super cheap. I don't know how long that's going to remain, but I'm kind of surprised when I look around to say, wow, how cheap, including us, of course. But that's subjective. Yes, no, I think that, look, we're in a good position. We have a strong engineering team. We started to release ad products. We're continuing to look at some other technological features around AI. And particularly within the DVR platform, we've released our AI playlist service, which I think is pretty cool. Again, these are just sort of small things, and we'll start to focus on small language models to really improve Discovery and focus on mostly the data points that we have and that should ultimately drive engagement which drives revenue and helps us maintain our acquisition costs.

Nikhil Aluru

Great. I mean, zooming out here now, as we think about what is your strategic vision for the company longer term? You mentioned 2 million subs. You mentioned we know what the 2025 targets are. What is Fubo and FuboTV? What is the kind of trajectory for you in your head in the longer term?

David Gandler

Yes. So I think we're -- I would say, we're focused on really two things. One is the super aggregation strategy. In my view, it's very important. We want to build on the 100 plus hours that people are spending on the platform. And you know, that entails both attracting new customers as well as engaging current, I would say, customers that are coming in and out seasonally, and making sure we're attracting customers along the demand curve. We can't just have a $100 product. We need to have a free product and then really build on products in between so that we can dynamically move audiences throughout the year, customers throughout the year. And all of that is really supported by a really strong technology platform. And when I say technology platform, it encompasses both consumer-facing features, backend solutions, and obviously our advertising tech stack. But those are kind of, I would say, the two key components of our strategic plan.

Nikhil Aluru

Great. Well, I think that's a great spot to leave it in. David, thanks for joining us.

David Gandler

Thank you.