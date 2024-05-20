Seebe Hydroelectric Dam near Exshaw at Night. Owned By TransAlta. James_Gabbert

Note: All amounts are in Canadian Dollars. Stock Price referenced is the one on TSX.

Let's face it. The TransAlta Corporation (TSX:TA:CA) thesis has not worked out. While we had a nice total return on its subsidiary TransAlta Renewables (which was eventually assimilated into the parent), TransAlta has been a far less satisfying experience. Since our first buy rating on this stock, it has been a value trap extraordinaire.

Investors would have been better off in almost any other utility over this timeframe.

We care about capital preservation first and foremost. But that capital preservation always refers to the underlying value of the stock. What we do not want is the value to decline over time. On the other hand, valuation compression, where the market attributes a lower multiple, is not something we can really control. So let's look at TAC through that lens and see how the numbers stack up today versus two years back.

The Company

We have introduced this a few times before, but for the uninitiated, TAC has a large collection of power assets which give it a large position in Alberta's deregulated energy market. Its assets span across the spectrum and it has focused on coal to gas plant conversions as Alberta removed the use of this fuel almost a decade back.

TransAlta Q1-2024

Q1-2024

Q1-2024 showed adjusted EBITDA at $328 million, coming in over 5% over consensus numbers.

TransAlta Q1-2024

The year over year decline while significant can be attributed to the abnormal power prices in 2023.

TransAlta Q1-2024

This is what you will see with unregulated power companies. There is a lot of variability in the numbers from year to year. This impact was also seen in the funds from operations (FFO) and the free cash flow per share. The beat was solid considering hydro power generations was more than 10% below long term expected averages. TAC negated this headwind and still managed a massive beat as it is one of the best hedgers that we know. While many were celebrating the ultra-high power prices of 2023, TAC was quietly locking in the strip for 2024 and 2025.

Maurice Choy Maybe as a quick follow-up since you mentioned the dynamics of how some of these hedges or power prices are set. You been able to hedge at about $80 per megawatt hour despite the recent decline in near-term forward prices, can you provide some color as to how you think your counterparties are happy signing at premium prices like these -- and what it may mean in terms of the true price signal for future years. John Kousinioris Yes. So look, our C&I team reports to Blain. And I think people sometimes forget when we talk about our hedges, I think Blain something like 40% of our hedge position is sort of our own book, it's not sort of the financial hedges that we do in the marketplace. We have a variety of customers -- it is a multiyear in many respects procurement that customers do. So they don't just necessarily look at one year. I think a typical kind of procurement would be closer to three years in terms of what we do

These hedges also extend into 2025 and 2026.

TransAlta Q1-2024

The 2024 hedges are also above the portfolio generation capacity for its thermal portfolio. In other words TAC is now more than 115% hedged and indirectly “short” the spot market. This is an interesting bet but one we think will be right as the amount of capacity entering the market is rather large. But the hedge position falls below 100% when you take into account the pending acquisition. At this point the cash flow and free cash flow for 2024 is well baked in. This should work out to about $1.75 per share.

TransAlta Q1-2024

That means despite the rally, off the lows, TAC is trading at 5.5X is free cash flow.

Of course investors know this and it generated even more free cash flow per share in 2023 when power prices were higher. So what the heck is happening to all that money? TAC has a plan for its clean electricity expansion and there is a lot of capex that it plans to execute over the next 5 years.

TransAlta Q1-2024

The good news for long suffering investors comes on two fronts. The first is that the company stopped greenfield developments in Alberta.

TransAlta Q1-2024

It also committed to a more substantial buyback program ($150 million in 2024, 5% of market cap). TAC executed $53 million of this in Q1-2024, so the returns are starting to flow back to investors.

Valuation

Over the medium term we see power assets as substantially undervalued. We are constructive on both Capital Power (CPX:CA) and TAC because of that. Both are trading close to 7X as EV to EBITDA and we can show you where that multiple stands relative to Vistra Corp (VST), which is in a similar business.

When you add 4-5 multiples of EV to EBITDA on a moderate leverage, you get that kind of parabolic movement. If we moved TAC from 6.5X EV to EBITDA to 11.5X EV to EBITDA the price would triple from here. If we did not get that, you have an 18% AFFO yield in place currently.

Verdict

TAC's main problem has been a rather ambitious expansion mode while ignoring shareholder returns. You could have dodged some of this if you focused on their preferred shares where you got a high yield with low risk. But given the current shareholder frustration we think a more prudent strategy is highly likely. We have seen some inkling of this over the last year and if undervaluation persists, we are likely to see more of a CPX model put into place. We would not be surprised to see a complete sale as well. We think the company is worth at least 50% higher than the current stock price and we can base that just on a sum of the parts method. Here we assign 14X EBITDA multiples to the hydro assets, and 11X to the wind and solar assets. The interim Alberta regulations don't change the bull case at all.

TransAlta Q1-2024

Longer term, we think the regulations will likely help power producers like TAC. The "over-hedging" wherein the company has actually hedged more than its actual capacity is a small risk until the Heartland Generation acquisition closes. Post that, total hedge will be back under 100%. We maintain our Buy rating here while noting that we have a larger position in CPX, which has a better capital return policy already in place.

