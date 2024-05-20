The U.S. Dollar In 2024

uschools

The U.S. dollar has performed well in foreign exchange markets since January 2021. The general trend in the value of the dollar since then has basically been upward.

In early January 2021, using the U.S. Dollar Index, the index was just over 111. Currently, the U.S. Dollar Index is a little over 122.

Thus, during this time period, the U.S. Dollar rose by about 10.0 percent.

As can be seen in the chart, the dollar value took a leap upward soon after the Federal Reserve began its policy of quantitative tightening. U.S. monetary policy was becoming restrictive and the Fed's policy rate of interest began to rise, while other central banks around the world were not "tightening" and were keeping their policy rates constant.

The dollar retreated a bit at the beginning of 2023 as other central banks took some actions to raise their policy rates.

Overall, however, over all of this period of time, the value of the U.S. Dollar rose.

U.S. Dollar Index (Federal Reserve)

These movements can also be discerned in the dollar price of the Euro, although the movements in this measure are inverted relative to the U.S. Dollar Index.

Dollar Value of the Euro (Federal Reserve)

The dollar value of the Euro in the middle of March 2022 was right around $1.23. Currently, the dollar value of the Euro is just under $1.09. The rise in the value of the dollar relative to the Euro was almost 13.0 percent.

Since the movement in the dollar's value has been consistent for this period of time, one can argue that the policy of the Federal Reserve relating to the value of the U.S. Dollar has been to achieve a stronger U.S. Dollar in world markets.

Again, the Federal Reserve has been conducting a policy of quantitative tightening for the past 26 months. So, one could expect a rise in the value of the dollar over this period of time.

New Phase

Now, however, we have moved into a "new phase" for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve.

As I have been writing in my weekly post titled "Federal Reserve Watch," I believe that Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve are conducting monetary policy to avoid any major market disruptions that might impact the upcoming presidential election.

This is always something that Federal Reserve chairmen have tried to accomplish during a year when a presidential election is taking place.

Federal Reserve chairmen do not want to cause anyone to say that the Fed has conducted monetary policy in a way that will influence a presidential election.

So, Federal Reserve chairmen try to oversee a monetary policy that "generates no waves." Market calm is good. A low profile for the Fed...is good.

Minimize any attention that might be placed on the Fed. The Fed cannot look like it is taking sides.

The Result

I believe that the Federal Reserve has already announced some moves that play along with this idea.

For one, several weeks ago, the Federal Reserve announced that it was going to reduce the number of securities it was removing from its portfolio every month.

That is, the Fed said it was going to slow down how rapidly it was reducing the size of its securities' portfolio.

The Fed would still be reducing the size of its securities' portfolio, but not by as much as it had been over the past 26 months.

Secondly, Mr. Powell has said many times in recent weeks is that the Fed will probably not be reducing its policy rate of interest as rapidly as earlier thought.

The signal that, I believe, was sent was that the Fed might lower its policy rate of interest in September, but that might be all it would do this year.

And, generally, overall, Mr. Powell has seemed to be trying to reduce "expectations" of any real changes in monetary policy in the near future.

I firmly believe that this will be the "message" coming from the Federal Reserve until after the election is over.

At least, the Fed will try to avoid any real movement in changing the speed at which it is reducing the size of its securities' portfolio, or, in reducing its policy rate of interest.

The Value of the U.S. Dollar

As far as the value of the U.S. Dollar is concerned, I believe that the value of the dollar will, if anything, continue to rise modestly during the rest of 2024.

Relative to the Euro, I think that the dollar value of the Euro will stay below $1.09 for the rest of the year, and, if anything, it will move below $1.08 and possibly below $1.07.

If the Fed does work to keep markets quiet up through the presidential election, I believe that U.S. stock markets will continue to rise and hit new historical highs, although the increases may not be too large.

If the U.S. stock markets are still rising through the fall, although at a modest place, I believe that foreign money will still be coming into the U.S. and that these flows will help to keep the value of the U.S. dollar rising...modestly.

I believe that this would be a very positive result for Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve...and for the investment community.

I also believe that a path like this would be the most practical one for Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve to take.

Concerns

Given this picture, which, I believe, is the most likely one to be achieved, I do believe that there are a couple of clouds hanging over the scene that could end up producing another result.

First, I am concerned about the federal debt.

The federal debt is increasing to a dangerous level.

Furthermore, analysts and others are, more and more, writing about the threat this situation brings to the whole economic picture.

This attention is going to grow, particularly, I believe, as we approach the November election.

And, the rise in the federal debt of the U.S. is accompanied by rising private debt, not only in the United States but in the world.

One day, there will be a reaction to this. When...is not known.

Second, there are "little" wars going on in several places throughout the world.

One cannot guess what might happen if these grow "out of hand."

But, some very "bad" things could happen before the end of 2024.

These, one could argue, are just clouds on the horizon, clouds that have been around for some time.

This is true...these clouds have been around for some time.

But, the unfortunate thing is that they are still hanging around.

Investors should hope that the Federal Reserve gets through this period overseeing very stable markets, making it able to go on into the future and deal with all the "cash" that is still in the U.S. economic system as a result of the Fed's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and following recession.