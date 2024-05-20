Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:TKOMY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call May 20, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Satoru Komiya - CEO
Kenji Okada - CFO

Satoru Komiya

Good evening and hello, everyone. My name is Komiya. Thank you very much for taking the time out of your busy schedule to join us today. I would also like to thank all of you for your continued support towards Tokio Marine.

First of all, I would like to start by explaining fiscal '23 financial results as well as the new medium-term management plan we have started from fiscal '24 and as KPI targets as well as messages from the management based on these results and our plan.

Please turn to Page 3 of the presentation material. There are mainly three points I would like to convey to you today. The first is current financial performance, which is actual results for '23 and projections for '24. Adjusted net income on an actual basis for fiscal '23 is JPY711.6 billion, which is JPY21.6 billion higher than the full year projection of JPY690 billion announced in February of this year. This was mainly due to smaller-than-expected winter storm losses in the fourth quarter and increased the capital gain from sales of business-related equities.

Excluding such one-off effects, normalized basis adjusted net income was JPY685.5 billion, which is in line with the JPY684 billion of February projection. On year-on-year basis, we have achieved 11% growth. So I believe it is fair to say the company's business remains strong and its underlying capabilities are steadily improving.

As for our fiscal '24 projection, we expect to post an adjusted net income of JPY1 trillion, which is an increase by 46% over the previous year since we will add gains from accelerated sales of business-related equities to achieve zero stock holding on

