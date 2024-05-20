Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (RBT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.9K Followers

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 20, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Spooner - Executive Vice President of Finance
Phil Rodoni - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Schubert - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Rubicon Technologies First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is John and I will be your operator for today's call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Chris Spooner, Executive Vice President of Finance. You may begin.

Chris Spooner

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Rubicon's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. A few quick reminders before we begin. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investors section of our website, which can be found at investors.rubicon.com.

Today, we will present Rubicon's financial results for the first quarter of 2024, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. During the call, management will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results may differ materially due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties as discussed in greater detail in our earnings release and our SEC filings.

We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additionally, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during our call today including, but not limited to, adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA.

We provide these non-GAAP results for informational purposes, and they should not be considered in

Recommended For You

About RBT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RBT

Trending Analysis

Trending News