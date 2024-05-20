American Tower Corporation (AMT) CEO Steve Vondran presents at J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 20, 2024 3:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Vondran - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Choe - J.P. Morgan

Richard Choe

Hi, my name is Richard Choe, I cover communications infrastructure here at JPMorgan. I'd like to thank Steve Vondran, President and CEO of American Tower for joining us today.

Steve Vondran

Thanks. Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Richard Choe

Great to see you. You took over as President and CEO at the start of the year. As you kind of look out, what are your top priorities for this year And how do you see the overall space evolving over the next few years?

Steve Vondran

Yeah, thanks for the question. So I've been with the company for almost 24 years now. And so my perspective as CEO is kind of informed by my prior roles. I've been a member of US Tower for a period of time. I was part of the executive team for the last five years. So if you think about our strategic priorities, you should expect to see a lot of continuity in terms of the way that we think about the business. In terms of the short to midterm, our primary focus right now is, number one, it's trying to maximize the organic growth that we're seeing. So working with our sales teams and our operating teams across the globe to give our customers a great customer service and to drive sales as much as we can. We complement that with selective investments in our internal CapEx program. We have the ability to move capital around to different places around the globe. And so we have a healthy build-a-suit program that we're pursuing in some of our markets, and as well as our core site asset, to do some construction

