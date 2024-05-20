American Tower Corporation (AMT) CEO Steve Vondran presents at J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 20, 2024 3:10 PM ET

Steve Vondran - President and CEO

Richard Choe - J.P. Morgan

Richard Choe

Hi, my name is Richard Choe, I cover communications infrastructure here at JPMorgan. I'd like to thank Steve Vondran, President and CEO of American Tower for joining us today.

Steve Vondran

Thanks. Great to be here.

Q - Richard Choe

Great to see you. You took over as President and CEO at the start of the year. As you kind of look out, what are your top priorities for this year And how do you see the overall space evolving over the next few years?

Steve Vondran

Yeah, thanks for the question. So I've been with the company for almost 24 years now. And so my perspective as CEO is kind of informed by my prior roles. I've been a member of US Tower for a period of time. I was part of the executive team for the last five years. So if you think about our strategic priorities, you should expect to see a lot of continuity in terms of the way that we think about the business. In terms of the short to midterm, our primary focus right now is, number one, it's trying to maximize the organic growth that we're seeing. So working with our sales teams and our operating teams across the globe to give our customers a great customer service and to drive sales as much as we can. We complement that with selective investments in our internal CapEx program. We have the ability to move capital around to different places around the globe. And so we have a healthy build-a-suit program that we're pursuing in some of our markets, and as well as our core site asset, to do some construction there. So you take those two kind of revenue growth lines, and you complement that with a focus on margin expansion. So if you look at kind of the midpoint of our guide this year, we're actually projecting to bring SG&A down by about $30 million a year-over-year. And we'll continue to focus on kind of that bottom line and taking the opportunity to optimize our cost structure. If you think about the way we've grown over the past decade or so, we've been very active in acquiring assets and integrating them and aggressive in growing all of our markets. When you're doing that, you don't have the chance to focus on your cost structure as much. And so we've got some opportunity now to look at that and really harvest some of the efficiencies in that. So that's kind of the third pillar. And then fourth, it's really focused on our balance sheet. We're kind of laser focused on bringing our leverage ratio under the top end of our range. So trying to get underneath that 5.0 leverage ratio is kind of the fourth priority there.

Richard Choe

No, that makes a lot of sense. And then in terms of, I think, with the US Tower business, people feel like that the growth might not be there that you've seen in kind of past cycles. Like, we saw big upgrades from 3G to 4G and now 4G to 5G. Do you think that there's still a decent amount of growth laying ahead as we move into a world where and we can talk about a little bit more later in terms of AI and data centers, but like there seems to be just as much data being produced and used and that's ending up on your mobile phone.

Steve Vondran

Absolutely. Look, I look at 5G and I see we're on the cycle. It reminds me of the prior G's in every investment cycle that the carriers undertake. There's always an initial period where they're investing that the highest CapEx is the first couple of years because they're investing in the core as well as the radio access network. And that first phase is coverage. They're trying to get to 200 million pops, 250 million pops, whatever their number is. Then there's always a little bit of a slowdown. Now, last year it slowed down a bit more abruptly than in 4G, but I think that's more the cadence of when they started than anything else. In 4G, we had more of a staggered start by each of the carriers because they got their spectrum at different times. For 5G mid-band, they got them kind of at the same time. So you had a spike up, and then you've had a little bit more of a pullback. But what we see is mobile data usage continues to increase at 20% to 30% per year in the US. Now, that's a little bit lower percentage-wise than 4G, where it was like 30% to 40%. But the base is so much larger today that the amount of gigabytes that our customers have to produce is exponentially larger in 5G than it was in 4G. And 5G is giving them a much lower cost per gigabyte, which they need to be able to continue to provide the service that we're demanding at kind of the same rate plans and preserve their margins. So I think 5G is a success story for the industry. If you look at our kind of long-term guide that we put out, we said that in the US, our organic tenant buildings growth in the US would be at least 5% on average from 2023 through 2027 and that's 6% if you normalize for sprint churn. Those are healthy levels of growth and what we're seeing in the market kind of bears that out.

Richard Choe

I think the thing that doesn't get as appreciated as much is that you're still seeing a good amount of growth, but you're also being able to optimize. And I think the carriers are doing the same thing in that they're seeing still healthy levels of growth. In this world of, I guess, much larger base and moving from 4G to 5G, do you feel like there's a decent amount of effort that needs to go into the optimization of networks and your business overall?

Steve Vondran

Look, I think our carriers do an amazing job of engineering kind of the best networks in the world. And they're dealing with the complexities of still having to support prior G's as they're developing that. And when you look at 5G, there are sort of different levels of 5G that give you different levels of performance in different cost levels. So, for example, if you don't have standalone 5G, it's not as efficient as if you do have standalone 5G. So I do think that there's some Optimization yet to be done there. But again, I look at what our care customers are doing. They continue to deploy 5G. Again, we're in the phase now, we're starting to see a ramp up this year. We saw higher application flow in Q1 than we saw in Q4 of last year. And March was the best month we've had in the last 12. So again we continue to see green shoots that the carriers are restarting that build activity and that implies that they're continuing to look at those networks and optimize them.

Richard Choe

And that's something you mentioned on your earnings call was that at the end of last year there was a little bit of a slowdown, but as the year started, things seemed to be picking back up. Has that continued and I guess the nice position that you're in is that you have a lot of your growth already kind of contracted out. But let's start with what you're just seeing in the past recent days.

Steve Vondran

Sure. Maybe I'll talk about those two components, the rental revenue and the services. So our rental revenue is supported by our comprehensive MLA agreements. So there's a little bit of a disconnect between the activity levels and the actual revenue guide. Because what those comprehensive agreements do is they smooth out some of the peaks and valleys that you see in activity. So underpinning our kind of revenue guide is the minimum contracted level in the MLAs plus the activity level that we see happening. Our services business is number one, harder to predict, but number two, it's much more driven by volumes. And so this year we did predict an uptick in our services business. Two components to that. One is construction management, which is a smaller piece. And that's much more of a niche market. It's not nationwide. It's not for every carrier. So that one doesn't give you a broader read across. But we also have our acquisitions, owning and permitting, and our engineering services, which are more broad-based. And we've predicted an uptick in both of those as the year goes along. And the activity levels that we saw in Q1 and the uptick of conversations with customers in Q1 gave us the confidence to reiterate our guide for that services business through the year, which implies an increasing level of activity throughout the year.

Richard Choe

Yeah, and I feel like the services business you've mentioned in the past is more volatile, but it seems like it's on a better or good run rate right now. Is that level of confidence something you see increasing through the year or how do you kind of…?

Steve Vondran

Well Q1 was good. It came in ahead of our expectations. And because of that -- and then also the conversations we have with those customers. When we're setting a services guide, those aren't C-suite level conversations. That's talking to the boots on the ground. They're actually deploying the networks. Everything we're hearing from them supports the guide we set out. That's why we're able to reiterate it.

Richard Choe

No, that's great. In terms of -- I feel like, initially, there was a lot of activity. When you saw 3G to 4G, there's usually amendments. And then there's colocation that ends up happening and it takes time. Are you starting to see that co-location activity? Or is it mainly amendment activity right now, and that's going to sustain the build for a while?

Steve Vondran

We're seeing some uptick in colocations. But again, that first phase of that build and that kind of repeatable cadence they do is mostly amendment driven because they're just trying to get to a coverage area. Then when you get through that coverage area, you look at your network and you're going to find some places that need to be optimized. So you need some fill insights. So you see an uptick in colocation there. And then there is a big push to continue to push coverage out in parts of America that don't have good coverage. So you'll see a little bit of new sites there. But we still don't have ubiquitous mid-band 5G everywhere on the existing sites. I think what we said publicly is one of our carriers is over 80%. One is a little bit over half and one is a little bit under half. So that implies a long level of activity still to get to that ubiquitous nationwide coverage for mid-band 5G. So we still expect there to be a healthy level of amendments as we get through that. Even once you get to kind of full coverage, once people are using the network, and when they first deploy it, there aren't a ton of users that have mid-band 5G capable phones at first. Now we're starting to see more uptick in handsets -- so you're going to see more pressure on the network. So they'll need to go back and amend those sites again to put more equipment on to add capacity to the existing sites. So we still think there's a lot of amendment work to be done, both to get to full 5G everywhere and then to densify the network once the usage upticks.

Richard Choe

And something that a lot of people have been asking and it's -- it could be difficult for you to be able to see on a kind of side-by-side or from your level. But fixed wireless has really taken hold the carriers, first T-Mobile then Verizon, but now AT&T, it just seems like that's a great incremental opportunity for them to use their mobile networks. Are you able to see that at all in terms of your densification or build?

Steve Vondran

So today, the carriers say that they're using the excess capacity on their existing networks to do that. And I believe them. And so today, we're not seeing stand-alone fixed wireless applications by the major carriers, and we haven't seen a huge change in their behavior on that. I'm hopeful, though, that as they continue to add subs, that will be something that drives densification of the networks at some point. And that's kind of incremental to our business case that we've laid out. When I reiterate that kind of longer-term guide, that's based on kind of the current view shed of what we have of mobile data consumption. Look, fixed wireless is exciting. This industry has been trying to deploy it for 20 years. I first worked on some projects with one of our carriers 20 years ago, and the technology just didn't work. Today, it does. So I think fixed wireless is an exciting use case. And I'm glad my customers are able to monetize it. And I hope to see that they grow it and it becomes a new driver for us as well.

Richard Choe

You mentioned a little bit earlier about bringing your leverage down, but one of the reasons your leverage was up, was buying CoreSite. And in your most recent quarter, the bookings level was one of the strongest it's been for a little while. Can you talk a little bit about how CoreSite is doing? How that acquisition has turned out for American? And then where could we see it go over time?

Steve Vondran

Look, we're very excited about CoreSite Sight. In fact, the last two years, we've had record levels of new business in the past two years. In Q1, what we had was a record level of -- the highest in a few years, retail sales, it's one specific segment of it. I don't know if we're going to have another record year of sales overall. We set a pretty high bar for ourselves last year. But what I would say is the pipeline this year is very robust, and it's going to be in excess of what they typically saw before we bought them. So it's going to be another great year. CoreSite benefits from a couple of trends that are happening in the industry. The main driver of new business in CoreSite is hybrid cloud deployments by enterprises. And that's people who either still have their computers in their offices and want to move into a data center to take advantage of cloud tools or people who want cloud native or all cloud, and they're finding it too expensive to host their data there. So they end up doing what's kind of called a hybrid cloud, and you need to be in an interconnected data center like CoreSite to do that. And we see a very long tail of that business. That will continue to drive sales in CoreSite for the foreseeable future. And that's a very sustainable new business pipeline for us. AI is also providing an incremental new use case for CoreSite. Now we're not the right venue for hosting large learning models and some of the hyperscale that you're seeing a lot of money being invested in. But we are a good location for what's called the inferencing layer. So it's taking those large learning models then talking to all of us. And so that's a use case that we are seeing interested in signing business in CoreSite. But all these different use cases are driving though, is a lot of demand for the asset. And the AI use cases that are happening in other parts of the industry are taking a lot of available capacity. And that's creating an imbalance between supply and demand that's driving prices up. And so we're certainly able to take advantage of the higher prices while still continuing to kind of stick to our core business, which is serving this curated mix of networks, clouds and enterprises to create that interconnection ecosystem is so critical to that business plan. So we're very excited about CoreSite. Right now, the majority of our investments are going into replacing the capacity we've sold. And so record years of sales. We're replenishing that. We've got about 40 megawatts of construction going on today. And we brought some online earlier in the year. And in that 40 megawatts, about 35% is pre-leased. That's high relative to what CoreSite traditionally had in terms of pre-leasing. And what that does for us is it derisks that investment, accelerates the time to stabilization and gives us a lot of visibility to that revenue stream for the future. So we're very excited about what's going on there. You also saw us buy a small data center in Miami about 18 months ago. And you might see us look at another Tier 2 market or two. Why are we doing that? That's trying to sow the seeds of a new campus. So we'll start out small, try to get that mix of clouds, networks enterprises going and hopefully build some new campuses to give us more chances to invest later.

Richard Choe

So just to clarify a little bit, it seems like a lot of the CoreSite business and the bookings and the growth there, has been on the existing overall business and kind of, call it, their bread-and-butter type of growth, and it's not necessarily all like AI-driven these days.

Steve Vondran

That's correct. We've had some incremental new business from AI and then prices have gone up across the ecosystem because of AI. But the main driver of our business continues to be that hybrid cloud deployment.

Richard Choe

And something that we're hearing a lot more about is that it is difficult to continue to provide the supply in terms of power, space, LIN and you're spending a decent amount of CapEx this year too, I would say, keep up with the capacity and demand that you've been -- how do you see this evolving over the next few years? And how do you kind of manage that with the overall business?

Steve Vondran

Yeah. So in terms of the CapEx, one of the things that differentiates us, I think, from other companies is, we've been able to build a portfolio of assets, we have a lot of flexibility in terms of how much CapEx we put in. And when we brought private capital into CoreSite as one of our partners, part of that was giving us more optionality in terms of how we fund it. And so we have the option to invest American Tower capital where we can rely on our capital partners to invest more if we don't want to put as much in. And the business is going well. We're underwriting great yields. So I'm sure they could be very willing to do that. In terms of looking forward, you might see CapEx tick up a bit as we're replacing these kind of record levels of new sales. But that's a good use of our CapEx because you're talking about an investment that once you get to a stabilized facility is earning us yields in the mid-teens. And that's what we're underwriting there. And so we feel very good about that asset and the chances to invest in it. But we also have the option to pull back on that if we decided to. Now when it comes to power, which is one of the biggest limiting factors in data center capacity today, I'm very fortunate that we bought a company that had a very forward-looking group of people. And so we've got power secured for everything under construction today and everything we think we need to build in the next couple of years. And then we have pipelines of power that we're pursuing for all of the future developments that we have. So you may commit to sub-station today for a building that you are not going to build for another 10 years. And that's just good planning for it. Now we're selling faster than we thought. So we need to provide more power. But I'd also say that there's a good pipeline there, and we feel good about that. I guess one other thing I would mention is, our Northern Virginia campus is in Reston. It's not in Loudoun County. So we don't -- we're not on the same transmission line, so we don't have the same constraints that they had in Loudoun County.

Richard Choe

And that was kind of one of my other questions is that power is becoming so much more of an issue. But it seems like given the planning and the management of that business that they've already thought of that and it's not going to be something that you have to worry about at least in the next few years.

Steve Vondran

For our core business and the expansions that we plan, we're in good shape on that.

Richard Choe

One of the nice things about American outside of just CoreSite and the businesses, you have a large international portfolio. And it seems like you can pick and choose where to allocate capital over time, a market you decided to exit is India. Can you give us an update on how that process is going? And what should we expect there?

Steve Vondran

Sure. Well, there's not a lot of new news on that. We did sign a definitive agreement to sell our India business at the beginning of the year, and that we have projected that, that will close in the second half of the year. And so that's still -- the approvals are pending. The most significant approval is the competition commission in India, and we're just waiting for that process to play out. What we were able to do this year is if you look at the total proceeds of that transaction, it was about $2.5 billion, and that's enterprise value of about $2 billion, and then there were certain receivables that we were taking the rights to. As well as we have an optionally convertible debenture, an OCD, that secured some of the receivables. And so earlier this year, we had collections that were pretty healthy. And we were able to dividend out about $100 million net of withholding tax back to the parent company, repatriated that capital, pay down debt with it. We also converted 90% of the OCD and we're able to sell that stock. And the net proceeds were about $216 million, which we will repatriate. We haven't done it yet, but we'll bring that back to the US and pay down debt with it. So we've accelerated about $300 million of the proceeds. And so there's still another roughly $200 million with receivables and also the ticking fee that's part of that transaction. And so we expect to realize that remaining $2.2 billion as the transaction closes.

Richard Choe

And I guess a part of that is, for me, it used to be very high growth five years ago, dating myself a little bit in the past. Obviously, the market has changed. You've shifted away from that. You moved to data centers. Again, it's one of those things where I feel like you're able to allocate capital to higher return better growth areas of your portfolio internationally right now, where do you see kind of more opportunity than less.

Steve Vondran

Yeah. So when I look at our international portfolio, I'll just kind of go back continent by continent on there. Europe is a strong performer for us right now. We've seen a healthy new business. 5G is a little bit further ahead in Germany and Spain than it is in the US. So it's seen a healthy level of activity there with amendments. And we're seeing that shift a little bit more to co-locations there. We see a good pipeline there. So that Telsius transaction continues to look good for us, and it's a good performer. It's going to be a good growth driver for us. So we think Europe is a very strong market. Latin America is a little more of a challenge for us right now. We've got some churn that's affecting us over the next few years, predominantly oil in Brazil. And also because there's been a lot of care consolidation those remaining customers are absorbing the companies they bought. So the new business isn't as robust there as it's historically been. There's also some delays in getting 5G spectrum out in those markets. So while we're seeing some good new levels of business. We're still seeing some churn and business isn't quite at the pace that it used to be. Having said that, I think there's a lot of optimism for the future there. Once we get through this slower period of a few years, we'll have fewer carriers, they'll be healthier. The data trends, the data usage trends are just as healthy there as they are in the US I just got back from trip to Brazil and I met with our sales teams and some customers there. and they're seeing all the same demand drivers that we're seeing here. And so that would indicate that we should see an uptick in business there as well. So I think Latin America is in a challenging period right now for a few years, but I think there's kind of out years. I'm very optimistic we're going to see those return to the high levels of growth that we saw in the past. In Africa, we're seeing tremendous demand for our assets. In local currency terms, we had one of the most successful quarters ever in Q1 in new business and so if you think about the demand for those sites, it's healthy. The networks are so critical there because it's driving their banking and their health care and all kinds of other things. So the growth in mobile data there is very robust. And demand is robust. The challenge there for us has been macroeconomic conditions. So we've had some challenges with FX headwinds. But if we can get some moderation in some of those macroeconomic conditions, again, the demand driver there is great.

Richard Choe

And it's funny because I feel like so often we're focused more on the next quarter or two versus kind of a longer-term outlook. But to what you're saying about Latin America, like, there are some near-term headwinds, there's some churn. But I assume, longer term, you see that as a higher growth market than the US business. Obviously, as adjusted.

Steve Vondran

Absolutely, absolutely. Once we get through this period of downturn, I think all the ingredients are there to see a return of investment in Latin America and those growth rates accelerate back to being accretive to our overall growth rates.

Richard Choe

And then in terms of Africa, there is a lot of FX and macroeconomic volatility. But do you think that, that market could be as good as Latin America as things stabilize? Or how do you see it relative to your other opportunities?

Steve Vondran

Look, from a demand perspective and the sales that we're seeing there, it's better. Again, it's the FX devaluation we're seeing. And look, we have a number of things in place to protect us from that. We have CPI-linked escalators. We have some agreements where it's pegged to US dollars. So make it pay in local currency but it's pegged US dollars. It's not fully offsetting the devaluation we're seeing today. So it really depends on what happens to those macroeconomic conditions. But from a demand perspective, the best growth we're seeing in terms of new leases and amendments being signed is in Africa today.

Richard Choe

So you actually think it's one of the bigger opportunities if the macroeconomic…

Steve Vondran

I think if everything else normalizes itself, I think that it's going to be a great driver for us.

Richard Choe

So I think one of your key advantages is your scale and balance sheet. And like you said, you're kind of coming back down below 5 times. Given that rates are high, people are -- I guess, the companies are still trying to de-lever more than not. But do you see, I guess, opportunities in whether domestic or international markets at some point coming to fruition? Because right now, it seems like there's been a dislocation of private markets still having the super high values, public markets for towers being kind of down. But at some point, I feel like your financial balance sheet and power could be used to reaccelerate growth?

Steve Vondran

Yeah. Look, I mean, if we saw something compelling right now, we could do it. We don't see anything compelling right now. That supports our focus on delevering and getting ready, so that if there are opportunities in the future, we're primed and positioned to take those. And getting our leverage down, we made a commitment to the rating agencies to de-lever, but we're well ahead of that. Our focus on getting down to 5 as quickly as possible is really us trying to optimize our cost of capital and getting into a place where we think we're primed to take advantage of whatever opportunities are out there. It just gives us more flexibility. It's hard to predict exactly what's going to come to market in the next few years. I'm optimistic that there will be some opportunities that make sense for us. But it has to be at the right price and the right terms and conditions. So if you think about Telsius, we waited for years to enter the European market in a bigger way, and we saw many portfolios trade that we just couldn't pull the trigger on. It wasn't necessarily the price, it was the terms and conditions. So for us, we know it's incredibly important to have CPI-linked escalators even in Europe. It's important to be able to monetize amendments with the anchor tenant. It's important that, that anchor tenant be the number 1 or number 2 carrier. It's important to be able to lease all of your sites, not just some of the sites. You don't want to have some set aside. But there are a number of terms and conditions out there in some of the existing portfolios that we just wouldn't find attractive. But we would love to be able to do something more aggressively if we found the right deal at the right price and the right terms.

Richard Choe

You talked about optimization earlier and as you are in the head role now and as you look across the business, when you evaluate your different assets around the world, is it market share? Is it kind of partners kind of what do you value the most in terms of how to grow the business longer term?

Steve Vondran

There are a number of things that we look for. And some of the things that we've learned over our history it's important that you're partnered with the number 1 or number 2 carrier in the market because that's going to give you the long-term stability in that market. It's important that we have CPl-linked escalators. It's important that you can get at least localized scale. I say localized scale because you can be in a larger market with not having a huge scale of the entire market, but you have to be relevant to your customers, at least in a locality to have a seat at the table with those customers. So for us, it's really kind of -- it's all of those things combined that give you the right opportunity there. And you may have to start subscale, we're subscale in some of our markets. And in some of those markets, we're hoping that there's a chance to get to scale at them. Some of them, we may never get there. But achieving at least localized scale is really important for getting that kind of seat at the table with the customer to get the right terms and conditions.

Richard Choe

And you have kind of in your guidance put out a significant build-to-suit portfolio. Where are you more focused on these days and that build-to-suit? And then how might that change over time as that develops?

Steve Vondran

Sure. So we're projected to build about 3,000 sites this year. That's a little bit lower than prior years, but that reflects our disciplined capital allocation strategy. So because of some of the headwinds we're seeing in emerging markets, we've raised the hurdle rates in some of those markets. which gives us a little bit less opportunity. But we're excited about -- in particular, we have about 500 sites we're going to build in Europe this year. And so that's a great market for us, great counterparties, great day 1 yields. And then we have about 1,400 that we'll build in Africa, roughly. I think about 100 Latin America and the balance of them are in Asia, including some in India still.

Richard Choe

I also most people don't think of Europe as a growth market for towers. People see it as a developed market, tons of regulation. It's got to be very difficult and expensive to build. Why is that an actually attractive market to build?

Steve Vondran

Look, what we're seeing is we're seeing healthy demand for the assets that we build and buy. And we have great counterparties there in great terms and conditions. Look in Germany, in particular, we're struggling with everybody else with some of the permitting and power issues in Germany. It's a new market for us. So we've been kind of bringing in talent from across the globe to help that team out and get better at it, and we're seeing some improvements there. But we think that as long as you have the right asset and the right place with the right customer mix, there's definitely a chance to grow there. And so we're excited about what we're able to do.

Richard Choe

And then -- we talked a little bit about the delevering the M&A market might not be as robust as you build up more cash flow and there's not as much opportunity to invest at the hurdle rates that you want are stock buybacks or dividend kind of how are you managing those two? And what's your kind of capital allocation?

Steve Vondran

Yeah. So, look, for us, it's all about what creates the best long-term shareholder value. So when we get to 5.0, and we're looking at that incremental capital, the way we'll think about it is we'll take all those different opportunities, whether it's M&A, internal CapEx program, stock buybacks, delevering further or increasing the dividend. We'll look at all those and say, what's going to give us the greatest long-term shareholder value, and we'll allocate that incremental dollar that way. And again, I think it's one of the real strengths of our company that we've developed, especially our internal CapEx program in a way that we can fund or not fund at our election. And we've got capital partners in Europe on the CoreSite. We've also got build-to-suit agreements that let us flex from year-to-year, but we invest in that. And that gives us a lot of optionality. So we'll figure out at the time we get there, it's going to depend on what's going to give us the best return. So things like interest rates, share price, things like that, we'll factor into that decision making.

Richard Choe

Something you mentioned earlier with CoreSite was potentially new market. You mentioned Miami. Does CoreSite need more markets or is it more just very good opportunities that your customers are asking to be in and you have a team that can deliver that.

Steve Vondran

Yeah. Look, it's opportunistic. When we bought CoreSite, they had a lot of capacity in their existing campuses to expand. We've added some land in the right places to give us even more capacity. And so we have an enormous runway of opportunity just in the markets where they currently operate. But what we've seen is there are some other markets that are underserved today. And we'd love the opportunity to build additional campuses in the future. So when we do that in a smaller market, that's where we're building a pipeline for the future. So it's not going to move the needle today, but if we can find three, four, five markets where we can see a little bit of money in there and start building that ecosystem and then a couple of those work, that will give us new investment opportunities for the next decade.

Richard Choe

And I think one of the original issues that people had with when you bought CoreSite was that the tower business in the US was really good and the returns are hard to match. But given what you said about pricing and the way the market is looking, do you think the returns on the data center business are going to be equal to the tower business?

Steve Vondran

Look, before we bought CoreSite, there -- they had the highest returns on invested capital in the industry in the mid-teens. We haven't changed underwriting at all. And we have more opportunity to deploy capital that we believe will give us mid-teen stabilized yields in those campuses. And so that's a great use of capital. Having said that, towers are the best business model out there. Data centers are closed. They're really good. But if I had the same opportunity to build towers in the US at the same returns, I'd pick that one. Don't have that opportunity. So CoreSite's a good alternative to invest in the US.

Richard Choe

I think that's a great place to leave it. A few good businesses to be...

Steve Vondran

Great. Thanks.

Richard Choe

Yeah, thank you.