Snap Inc. (SNAP) JPMorgan's 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 20, 2024 7:13 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP) Stock
Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) JPMorgan’s 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 20, 2024 5:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Evan Spiegel - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan

Doug Anmuth

All right. We're going to go ahead and get started. I'm Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan's Internet analyst. We're pleased to have with us Snap Co-Founder and CEO, Evan Spiegel.

Snap is a technology company that leverages the camera to improve the way people live and communicate. The Company has more than 420 million daily active users, 800 million monthly.

We expect Snap to have more than $5.3 billion in revenue this year, the bulk of which is advertising, but there's also a nice emerging business in Snaps with more than 9 million subscribers. Evan cofounded Snap in 2011, while studying at Stanford.

Welcome, Evan.

Evan Spiegel

Thank you so much. Great to be here.

Doug Anmuth

So were you here two years ago?

Evan Spiegel

Two years ago, a faithful day.

Doug Anmuth

Okay. A lot has changed in the business since then. Maybe you can start by talking about how the team has changed, how the ad platform has changed and kind of where you are along this path?

Evan Spiegel

Yes, absolutely. So, we made a lot of progress in the last two years. They were very disruptive for our business, whether it was the platform policy changes or obviously the changing macroeconomic environment, increased competition. And so, it became very, very clear that we need to move quickly to improve our performance advertising platform.

Historically, we've had direct response advertising, but our business was strongest with really upper and middle funnel -- upper and mid-funnel products and with large advertising partners. So, we really needed to diversify our business and reach smaller and medium-sized businesses, and we needed

