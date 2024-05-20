Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 20, 2024 4:30 PM ET

David Weigand - Chief Financial Officer

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Samik Chatterjee

Good afternoon. I'm Samik Chatterjee. I cover the Hardware and Networking Companies at JP Morgan. For the next fireside chat, I have the pleasure of hosting Super Micro. With me is David Weigand, who's the Chief Financial Officer. David, thanks for taking the time to come to the conference and thank you to the audience as well.

I'm starting off all my companies with a macro question or asking you to predict what the future looks like. And the question I have for you is how are you thinking about what the end markets look like in 12 months? We all know where we stand today, and maybe more specifically for you, it's about forecasting what AI led demand or investment cycle looks like. Share your thoughts.

David Weigand

Thanks, Samik.

So for the first question, what I would say is that we're still early stage, we believe, on the investment cycle. And when we see some of the recent capital raises domestically, both on equity and on available deadlines, there's still -- there's some very large numbers being put up. We also have knowledge that both sovereigns as well as other enterprises in EMEA, as well as Europe are really starting to plan a lot of investment in AI. So we believe that in 12-months that things will still be going at a very strong track.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Samik