ETF Overview

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) owns a portfolio of U.S. large-cap technology stocks that are also included in the S&P 500 index. The fund currently has 68 stocks in its portfolio and implemented an equal-weight strategy that rebalances its portfolio quarterly to ensure all stocks have the same allocation. The fund’s focus on technology stocks has allowed it to consistently outperform the broader market in the past. Looking forward, RSPT’s portfolio should continue to outperform as it will benefit from several important technological tailwinds. However, its equal-weight approach has resulted in a slightly lower growth portfolio than other technology ETFs. In addition, it also has higher expense ratio. Therefore, we think investors who want to focus on the technology sector should consider other funds instead.

Fund Analysis

RSPT has outperformed the broader market in the past and should continue to perform well

RSPT has done quite well in the past 1~2 years. Since the cyclical low reached in October 2022, the fund has delivered a total return of 60.5%. In contrast, the broader market, as represented by the S&P 500 index, has delivered a total return of 51.5%, about 9 percentage points lower than RSPT. In fact, RSPT has outperformed the broader market in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, RSPT delivered a price return and total return of 344.8% and 391.8% respectively in the past 10 years. In contrast, the S&P 500 index only delivered a price return and total return of 181.5% and 237.2% respectively.

Looking forward, RSPT’s portfolio of technology stocks should continue to outperform the broader market thanks to several important technological megatrends. These trends include artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle, cloud computing, Internet of Things, virtual reality, augmented reality, etc.

Investors should embrace volatility

Although we expect RSPT to outperform the broader market in the long run, investors should be prepared for a bumpy ride. This is because RSPT has a much higher volatility than the broader market. In fact, its 5-year average beta of 1.29 is quite high relative to the S&P 500 index's 1. RSPT may outperform the market in the long run, but it could also underperform in a bear’s market. We can observe that in the past two recessions. As can be seen from the chart below, RSPT has fallen nearly 60% during the Great Recession in 2008/2009, much higher than the S&P 500’s 55%. We also saw similar underperformance in the 2020 recession caused by COVID-19. This was also the case in the bear's market in much of 2022.

An equal-weight strategy

Unlike traditional technology ETFs that uses a market-weight strategy, RSPT adopts an equal-weight strategy. This means that all stocks in its portfolio are equal-weighted. Given that the fund currently has 68 stocks in its portfolio, once re-balanced, each stock will not represent over 1.5% of its total portfolio. The fund rebalances its portfolio quarterly. RSPT's current top-10 holdings are listed in the table below. Once rebalanced, each holding will have an allocation of about 1.5%.

This strategy has its weakness

While an equal-weighted portfolio has the benefit of reducing risks as all stocks in the portfolio have the same allocation, it works better in a portfolio that also includes small-cap stocks. This is because small-cap stocks tend to be riskier, but have better growth potential than large-cap stocks. Therefore, giving an equal weight to small-cap stocks should help mitigate the risk, and improve the return of the portfolio. However, RSPT’s portfolio consists of technology stocks from the S&P 500 index. As we know, the S&P 500 index includes mostly large-cap stocks. Hence, RSPT's equal-weight approach is not that beneficial. In fact, the fund’s equal-weight strategy has resulted in a lower growth portfolio than other technology funds, as exhibited in the stock style chart below. As the chart below shows, RSPT is slightly tilted towards growth, whereas other technology funds are much more growth oriented.

RSPT’s lower growth portfolio has resulted in lower returns than other technology funds. Below is a chart that compares RSPT with other technology funds. This chart also includes the performance of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) which has a 60% weight on the technology sector, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), and the S&P 500 Information Technology Index. As can be seen from the chart, RSPT’s total return of 673% since 2007 was good, but still the lowest among the four. The S&P 500 Information Technology Index had the best return, delivering a total return over 1100%. QQQ came in second, with a total return over 1000%. XLK’s 996% was also much better than RSPT.

Readers will find out why many of these funds outperformed RSPT if we look at their top-holdings. Here, we will use QQQ as an example. Below is a table that shows the top-10 holdings of QQQ. As can be seen, Microsoft (MSFT), its top holdings, represent 8.6% of QQQ's total portfolio. We know that Microsoft has grown its share price by nearly 970% in the past 10 years. QQQ would enjoy the full benefit of Microsoft's share price growth, but the same would not happen to RSPT, as RSPT balances its portfolio quarterly. The rebalancing strategy reduces Microsoft's weight to about 1.5% and limits its growth contribution to RSPT's portfolio. The same also applies to Nvidia (NVDA) which has delivered a price return of 574% in the past 3 years.

RSPT could perform better in this condition

While RSPT was unable to enjoy the full benefits of the growth of Microsoft and Nvidia, it may actually perform better if the opposite happens. Since technology industry often changes quickly, Microsoft and Nvidia's leading position in technology can be challenged quickly as well. If the share prices of both stocks are in a long-term downward trend, RSPT's portfolio will likely provide better performance than QQQ. Therefore, from a risk-management perspective, RSPT could be a better choice.

Risks of owning RSPT

Unlike other funds that have lower stock turnover, RSPT has higher stock turnover due to the need to rebalance its portfolio once every quarter. This frequent trading means that RSPT will incur higher expenses. In fact, its expense ratio of 0.4% is much higher than XLK’s 0.09% and QQQ’s 0.2%.

Another disadvantage of owning RSPT is the higher volatility. We have discussed this previously when we compared the fund with the S&P 500 index. Here, we will also point out that RSPT's 5-year beta of 1.29 is also higher than QQQ's 1.18 and XLK's 1.23. Higher beta usually means higher volatility. This volatility is okay if RSPT can deliver better returns. This, unfortunately, is not the case as RSPT's return has trailed XLK and QQQ in the past.

Investor Takeaway

While RSPT is a better fund to own than the broader market, the fund’s equal-weighted portfolio of technology stocks has resulted in a lower growth portfolio than other technology ETFs. Therefore, we think investors should seek other funds instead.

